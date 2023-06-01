Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023: What Is The Prize Money At Stake This Year?

The 2023 Junior Asia Cup is coming to a conclusion and that too on a banger of a note. After all, can anything ever top an India vs Pakistan hockey final? We don’t think so. Both teams have been at the top of their game throughout the tournament and are expected to give us a nail-biting match to watch. The Indian hockey team defeated South Korea with a spectacular 9-1 result to reach the final whereas the Pakistani team had taken on Malaysia, defeating the latter with an impressive score of 6-2.

Today’s India vs Pakistan hockey final will see two highly competitive teams taking on each other and the stakes couldn’t be higher. After all, the winners won’t just be taking home a beautiful trophy, but will also win a hefty cash prize. So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the Junior Asia Cup 2023 including the prize money in question.

Junior Asia Cup 2023: When and where can you watch the final?

The 2023 Junior Asia Cup hockey final between India and Pakistan will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, the tournament is not being broadcast live on TV, however, you will be able to live stream it on watch.hockey.

Where is the India vs Pakistan hockey final being played?

The India vs Pakistan hockey final at the 2023 Junior Asia Cup is being played at the Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.

2023 Junior Asia Cup: What is the prize money for the winners?

Unfortunately, the Olympics association hasn’t revealed the prize money for the 2023 edition of the Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup. However, based on last year’s prize money, we can make somewhat of an estimation.

Last year for the 2022 Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, Hockey India announced a cash prize of INR 1 lakh to each player of the women’s team. The supporting staff was also given a cash prize of INR 50,000 each.

Hence, we can expect the prize money to be at least INR 1 lakh per player (if not more) for this year’s tournament, especially when you take India’s better performance into consideration.

India vs Pakistan hockey final: Why you shouldn’t miss it

Well for starters, seeing India vs Pakistan always makes for an exciting fixture. It’s also been a while since we saw India and Pakistan take on each other in an important world cup fixture, let alone a final. In fact, the last Junior Asia Cup was held in 2015 in Malaysia, where the Indian team ascended to the finals and defeated Pakistan to secure the trophy.

The next Junior Asia Cup was supposed to happen in Bangladesh in 2021 but was called off due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the men’s tournament is returning to the field after a span of eight years and just like in 2015, history could repeat itself once again with India being triumphant in the final.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram / @asiahockey)