Merdeka Cup 2023: A Look At Its Schedule, Venue And Prize Money

The raging tension between Palestine and Israel, which has drawn significant attention from across the globe, has now crept into the world of sports as well. According to recent developments, the Palestinian football team has pulled out of the upcoming Merdeka Cup 2023, forcing a last-minute change in the schedule of the tournament.

“Merdeka Cup participation is off. Palestine will not play vs Tajikistan this Friday and Malaysia/India next week. The coaching staff and locally based players have not been able to leave their houses due to the threat of settler violence,” Football Palestine posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Merdeka Cup participation is off. Palestine will not play v Tajikistan this Friday and Malaysia/India next week. The coaching staff and locally based players have not been able to leave their houses due to the threat of settler violence. DETAILS⤵️https://t.co/XfwNMAHwfZ — Football Palestine (@FutbolPalestine) October 9, 2023

For context, the Merdeka Cup is a football tournament organised by the Football Association of Malaysia. The previous edition of the tournament was held in 2013, with Malaysia winning the title after defeating Myanmar in the final by a margin of 2-0.

With Palestine’s withdrawal from the tournament, India enters the 42nd edition of the Merdeka Cup in 2023 as the highest-ranked team (India is placed 102nd on FIFA Rankings as of October 2023). Tajikistan is the next-best-ranked team at the 110th position, while the host nation, Malaysia, sits at the 134th spot.

With all that out of the way, let us take a look at the revised schedule for the Merdeka Cup 2023, the prize money on offer and the venue for its fixtures.

What does the revised schedule for the Merdeka Cup 2023 look like?

The 2023 edition of the Merdeka Cup is structured as a knockout tournament. Initially, Palestine was slated to play against Tajikistan on October 13 in the first semi-final, while India and Malaysia were supposed to lock horns in the second semi-final later that day. The winners of both the semi-finals would have faced each other in the final on October 17.

However, Palestine’s decision to not partake in the tournament has resulted in the first semi-final being cancelled. Because of the same, Tajikistan has directly qualified for the final, and will now await the winner of the Malaysia vs India encounter to play against in the title clash.

It is important to note that the dates of both matches remain unchanged. Malaysia and India will be facing each other in the semi-final on October 13, and the winner will take on Tajikistan in the final on October 17.

Where will the Merdeka Cup 2023 be played?

All the matches of the Merdeka Cup in 2023 will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With a capacity of 87,411, it is the largest football stadium in Southeast Asia, the second-largest in Asia, and the eighth-largest in the world.

How much is the Merdeka Cup 2023 prize money on offer?

The Merdeka Cup 2023 comes with significant monetary benefits for the participating teams. The winners of the tournament will be rewarded with a sum of USD 50,000 (INR 41.6 lakhs), while the runners-up will get to take home USD 30,000 (around INR 25 lakhs).

