Mitchell Starc’s Net Worth: A Look At The Salary And Luxury Assets Of IPL’s Most Expensive Player

In the past decade, very few players have been able to create a lasting impact on the global cricketing landscape. And the list gets even shorter when only bowlers are taken into account. It has often been seen that bowlers, especially the fast ones, find it difficult to sustain their form on the grandest of stages. However, such obstacles have seldom plagued Mitchell Starc, arguably the greatest speedster of his generation.

A key member of the Australian side that took part in the 2015 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, Starc was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for picking up 22 wickets. It was his exploits on the field that helped the Aussies lift the title in their backyard under the leadership of Michael Clarke. The fast bowler repeated his heroics in the 2019 ODI World Cup, this time becoming the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the marquee tournament with 27 scalps to his name. Unfortunately, the men in yellow got ousted from the semi-finals of the competition.

Well over 30 years of age, Starc entered the 2023 ODI World Cup as the leader of the Australian pace attack. He picked up 16 wickets in the tournament, including three wickets in the semi-finals and another three in the summit clash against India. Riding on the back of his performance, Australia ended up winning the grandest prize once again.

In addition to winning two ODI World Cups, Starc has also lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (in 2021) and the ICC World Test Championship (in 2023) titles with Australia. The player is also a handy lower-order batsman, with his highest score in Test cricket being 99 runs.

In 2023, just a month after winning the coveted ODI World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Starc broke the record for the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a neck-to-neck bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, he was picked up by the former in the IPL 2024 auction.

The Aussie speedster is one of the most popular names in the cricketing world in the modern era. This record-breaking deal has only increased his popularity by making him the talk of the town. In addition, it also provides a significant boost to his overall wealth.

On that note, let us take a close look at Mitchell Starc’s net worth, his salary (both from the IPL and the Australian national team), the luxurious assets he owns, the brands he endorses, his cricketer wife and his personal life.

Deep-diving into Mitchell Starc’s net worth and salary

How much is Mitchell Starc’s net worth?

Being one of the most popular cricketers in the world, it is obvious that Starc has significant wealth. Various sources cite that the Australian fast bowler is one of the wealthiest active cricketers around the globe.

According to a 2023 report by CAknowledge, Mitchell Starc has a net worth of around USD 25 million (a little over INR 208 crore). A lion’s share of it can be attributed to his earnings from professional cricket over the years.

A look at Mitchell Starc’s salary

Mitchell Starc is not known for featuring in a lot of domestic franchise-based Twenty-20 (T20) leagues around the world. In fact, his only two notable associations in such leagues have been with the Big Bash League in Australia (he played for the Sydney Sixers from 2011-12 to 2014-25) and the Indian Premier League (he featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015).

Starc was a lethal bowler in the Bengaluru-based outfit’s squad; however, he was not one of their big earners. He received a meagre sum of INR 50 lakh (nearly USD 60,050) in each of the two seasons he featured for the franchise, and in 2016 as well (even though he missed the season owing to an injury).

It is interesting to note that the Kolkata Knight Riders picked up Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2018 auction to spearhead their bowling attack. However, the Aussie pulled out of the tournament before its start, and so fans’ dreams of seeing him in the purple-and-gold jersey remained unfulfilled. On a break from IPL ever since, it was only in 2023 that he confirmed his availability for the 2024 edition.

The Kolkata-based franchise took this opportunity to bring the prodigal son back home, even if it meant splurging a record fee for him. According to the terms of the contract, Starc is all set to earn a whopping — wait for it — INR 24.75 crore (around USD 2.97 million) annually for his participation in the IPL.

However, it is not just his IPL salary that handsomely contributes to Mitchell Starc’s net worth. According to multiple reports, the fast bowler earns around USD 1.4 million (approximately INR 12 crore) per year from his contract with Cricket Australia, the apex governing body for the sport in the country.

A glance at all the luxurious assets that Mitchell Starc owns

With significant wealth comes an innate desire to lead a life of royalty. Mitchell Starc is no different as he is known for his luxurious lifestyle.

According to reports, the Aussie speedster owns five different houses on Sydney’s northern beaches. His primary residence is a luxury designer house in Baulkham Hills in his home state of New South Wales.

Recently, Starc purchased a luxury mansion in Terrey Hills situated in the Northern Beaches’ Forest District. Known as Charlotte Park, the 1.8-hectare property is worth USD 25 million and is the first one to cross the USD 20 million mark in the trophy home market. The mansion is equipped with equestrian facilities, stables, a 13-vehicle garage a tennis court, a swimming pool, a pavilion, a kitchen garden and a chicken coop.

The combined worth of all his real-estate properties is estimated to be over USD 35 million (a little over INR 291.4 crore).

Starc is also known for his love for automobiles. Reports suggest that he currently owns a few luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD, a Jaguar F-Type and a Mercedes-Benz G-class, among others.

Which brands does Mitchell Starc endorse?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kookaburra Cricket AUS/NZ (@kookaburracricketausnz)

Like several successful sports personalities, Mitchell Starc earns a hefty sum from the brands he endorses. According to multiple sources, the Aussie enjoys a long-term sponsorship deal with German luxury vehicle manufacturer Audi.

In addition, Starc has an endorsement deal with Kookaburra, an Australian cricket equipment manufacturer that supplies him with bats and other cricket gear. He also acts as the primary ambassador for the Australian healthcare brand Raydel.

A peek into Mitchell Starc’s personal life

Mitchell Starc was born in an Australian family in Baulkham Hills. It is interesting to note that he is of Slovene descent. His younger brother, Brandon Starc, is a professional high-jumper, who has represented Australia in several international sports meets, including the Olympics (in 2016 and 2021). Brandon Starc has also won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (held in Gold Coast, Australia) and a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (in Birmingham, England).

Starc got engaged to Australian women’s team wicketkeeper (and their present-day captain) Alyssa Healy in 2015, and they got married on 15 April 2016. They became the third married couple in the history of the game to play Test cricket for the national team (after Roger and Ruth Prideaux of England, and Guy and Rasanjali de Alwis of Sri Lanka).

(Hero Image Credits: Mitch Starc/Instagram and Cricket Australia/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Cricket Australia/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much is Mitchell Starc’s annual salary?

After the IPL 2024 auction, Mitchell Starc’s annual salary from the league stands at a mammoth INR 24.75 crore (around USD 2.97 million).

– How much is Mitchell Starc’s net worth?

According to reports, Mitchell Starc’s net worth stands at around USD 25 million (a little over INR 208 crore).