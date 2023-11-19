A Look At The Players With Most Centuries In ODI Cricket

“A Century Is Not Enough.”

The title of Sourav Ganguly’s autobiography, one of India’s most celebrated cricket captains, serves as the bedrock of a batsman achieving greatness in the sport. Yes, hitting a century is in itself a Herculean task, but it is far more difficult to consistently deliver such a standard of performance. Be it Test or One Day International (ODI) cricket, players who have hit the most centuries, or even consecutive centuries, rank in the highest echelon of the sport.

With the advent of Twenty-20 (T20) Internationals, the popularity of ODI cricket saw a decline as spectators got more hooked to the shorter format of the game, one which gets over in less than half the time needed to complete a 50-over match. The T20 format got an even greater boost with the introduction of franchise-based leagues all around the globe.

However, ODIs continued to be the more demanding format of the two, one where players have to brave a match time of nearly nine hours. It is a test of the players’ endurance and skillset over a long period of time. In fact, many players and experts of the game deem ODIs to possess the challenges of both Test and T20 cricket. Therefore, the players who have been successful in this format demand respect of the highest order.

Moreover, it is the ODI World Cup which is considered to be the grandest prize in cricket. A quadrennial tournament, the global event seldom fails to garner widespread attention from around the world. The ODI Cricket World Cup also ranks among the grandest multinational events in the world of sports and has often been named in the same breath as the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

Over the years, ODI cricket has been witness to several legendary batsmen achieving new (and, at times, unthinkable) heights. Right from Viv Richards and Kapil Dev to Sachin Tendulkar, Javed Miandad, Arjuna Ranatunga, Ricky Ponting, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and several others, the list of players is long and filled with luminaries.

So, on that note, we’ve decided to take a look at the players who have scored the most centuries in the history of ODI cricket.

Which players have the most centuries in ODI cricket?

Virat Kohli

Centuries in ODI cricket: 50

The modern-day cricketing landscape perhaps has no player who can thwart Virat Kohli’s position as the undisputed king of the sport. He has been the flag-bearer of Indian cricket ever since the retirement of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2013. Today, he is more than just a great cricketer — Kohli is an icon, the poster boy of cricket to the rest of the world.

Over the years, Kohli has cemented his position as a go-getter in the world of cricket with revolutionary career stats. He has excelled in all formats of the sport, be it Test cricket, ODIs or T20 Internationals. The former Indian captain has proved his mettle with dominant performances over his 15-year-long career, particularly in the limited-overs fixtures.

On 15 November, Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar as the leading century scorer in ODI cricket. In the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, he scored his 50th ODI century against New Zealand that ultimately helped India beat the Kiwis to seal a place in the final of the marquee tournament. In the process, Virat Kohli also became the only batsman in history to hit 50 centuries in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar

Centuries in ODI cricket: 49

Famously known as the ‘God of Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest men to have ever played the sport and its finest ambassador. Tendulkar’s popularity transcends India’s borders as he is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes alive.

The legendary cricketer, who turned 50 in 2023, played cricket for 24 years in the international sphere and has scripted numerous records in that time period. The most notable of them is scoring 100 international centuries. He has featured in as many as six ODI World Cups, the most by any player in the history of the sport, and won the coveted title in 2011.

In ODIs, Tendulkar has 49 centuries to his name, the second-highest in the 50-over format. He has a best score of 200 not out (against South Africa) in ODIs, and is also the first man to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma

Centuries in ODI cricket: 31

Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the world, as well as one of the greatest opening batsmen in history, Rohit Sharma is celebrated for his flamboyance, immaculate sense of timing and hard-hitting prowess. The current Indian cricket team’s captain has been in the international cricketing landscape for over 15 years now and has been a part of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning teams.

In over 250 ODI matches, Rohit Sharma has scored 31 centuries. These include his three double centuries in ODIs and his world-record score of 264 runs (against Sri Lanka in 2014).

Ricky Ponting

Centuries in ODI cricket: 30

Known for his leadership skills, Ricky Ponting remains one of the finest batsmen to have ever played the game. The former Australian cricketer holds the record for the most wins in international cricket with 220 victories in 324 matches (a win percentage of 67.91 per cent). Under his captaincy, Australia has won four ICC tournaments― two ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007 and two ICC Champions Trophy crowns in 2006 and 2009.

Ponting’s numbers with the bat in his hand are as enviable as his stats as a captain. He stands third in the list of players with the most international centuries with 71 tons to his name. In ODIs, he has scored over 13,000 runs, including 30 centuries.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Centuries in ODI cricket: 28

One of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport, Sanath Jayasuriya enjoyed a career in international cricket that lasted around two decades, during which time he achieved tremendous feats. The former Sri Lankan captain is considered to be one of the pioneers of the modern hard-hitting style of cricket, which he introduced to the world alongside his partner-in-crime Romesh Kaluwitharana in the mid-1990s. He was also a part of the Sri Lankan team that won the ODI World Cup in 1996.

While most cricket fans know him for being a master batsman, Jayasuriya was also a fine spin bowler. As a matter of fact, to date, he remains the only cricketer to have scored over 10,000 runs and taken over 300 wickets in ODIs. Jayasuriya is also in the elite group of batsmen with the most centuries in ODI cricket with 28 tons.

Hashim Amla

Centuries in ODI cricket: 27

A player who never really got the popularity he deserved, often getting overshadowed by the Tendulkars and Kohlis of the world, Hashim Amla remains one of the finest South African batsmen to have ever played the game. He also served as the captain of the South African team in both Tests and ODIs and holds numerous records to his name.

Hashim Amla, to date, remains the fastest player to reach the milestones of 3,000, 4,000, 6,000 and 7,000 runs in ODI cricket. He was also the fastest cricketer to score 10 centuries in ODI cricket. Playing his last ODI in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka, Amla retired with 8,113 runs and 27 centuries in the 50-over format.

AB de Villiers

Centuries in ODI cricket: 25

No list compiling some of the best batsmen in ODIs can be complete without the mention of AB de Villiers.

Nicknamed ‘Mr. 360’ and ‘Superman’ by fans, the former South African cricketer remains, to date, one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of the sport. Even though he has never been able to win any ICC tournament with South Africa, his individual achievements in ODIs are praiseworthy. For context, de Villiers has won the ICC ODI Player of the Year award thrice and was named one of the five Wisden cricketers of the decade at the end of 2019.

A former captain of the South African cricket team, de Villiers also holds the record for the fastest century in ODIs (in just 31 balls). He has scored 9,577 runs in the 50-over format and has 25 centuries to his name.

Chris Gayle

Centuries in ODI cricket: 25

Popularly known as ‘The Universe Boss’ among his fans, Chris Gayle is remembered for being one of the most explosive batsmen in history. He is also regarded as being one of the pioneering figures in T20 cricket and holds several cricketing records to his name. To date, the Jamaican cricketer remains the most capped player for the West Indies. He is also the only player (to date) to have scored a triple century in Test matches, a double century in ODIs and a century in T20 Internationals.

Gayle is also the leading run scorer in ODIs and T20 internationals for the West Indies and alongside Brian Lara, remains the only West Indian cricketer to score more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has scored 25 centuries in the 50-over format, including a double century against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup (which also remains the highest score by a West Indian cricketer in ODIs).

Kumar Sangakkara

Centuries in ODI cricket: 25

One of the finest wicketkeeper-batsmen in the history of the sport, Kumar Sangakkara was revered for his brilliance both behind the stumps and in front of them. Across all three formats of the game, the Sri Lankan cricketer holds the record of being the second-highest run scorer in the international sphere with 28,016 runs. He was also inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in June 2021, becoming the second Sri Lankan cricketer to receive this honour after Muttiah Muralitharan.

A former captain of the Sri Lankan side, Sangakkara led the islanders to the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup where they lost to eventual champions India. However, he has been a part of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy and 2014 ICC World Twenty20-winning Sri Lankan sides (Sri Lanka shared the former title with India). The southpaw has scored over 14,000 runs in ODI cricket along with 25 centuries, and firmly holds the 9th spot on the list of players with the most centuries in this format of the game.

David Warner

Centuries in ODI cricket: 22

Summing up the list of players with the most centuries in ODI cricket is David Warner, the explosive Australian opener who is regarded by many as being one of the finest batsmen of his generation.

A former captain of the Australian team, Warner holds the record of being the first cricketer in 132 years to be selected in any international team without any experience in first-class cricket. The southpaw was a core member of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and 2023 ICC World Test Championship-winning Australian teams.

In ODIs, he has scored 7,124 runs and has 22 centuries to his name.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Team India/Instagram and David Warner/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Team India/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who has the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket?

Virat Kohli has the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket with 50 tons to his name.

– How many centuries does Rohit Sharma have in ODI cricket?

Rohit Sharma has 31 centuries in ODIs.

– How many centuries does David Warner have in ODI cricket?

David Warner has 22 centuries in ODI cricket.