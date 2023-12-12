A Look At Netflix’s Nadal vs Alcaraz Match, Including Its Schedule, Venue And More

After venturing into golf, streaming juggernaut Netflix is now looking at tennis as part of its ongoing foray into sports. On Monday, 12 December, the streaming platform announced an exhibition match between tennis legend Rafael Nadal and the sport’s newest sensation, Carlos Alcaraz. This fixture is set to take place in 2024.

The Netflix Slam, as the event is being called, marks the company’s second live sports event after The Netflix Cup. The latter featured Formula 1 drivers from its popular documentary series Drive To Survive taking on the skilled golfers featured in its other series, Full Swing.

Live streaming of sporting events by OTT platforms has seen a massive growth in viewership in recent years. This has largely been credited to the ease with which viewers can enjoy the streaming experience. It’s no surprise then that Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV have streaming rights for various sporting events across multiple disciplines. Now Netflix is trying to cash in on the same window of opportunity.

So, if you’re excited about Netflix’s Nadal vs Alcaraz match, here’s everything you need to know about its schedule, venue, tickets and more.

All about Nadal vs Alcaraz’s ‘The Netflix Slam’ match: Schedule, venue and more

When and where will the match be contested?

The Netflix Slam, hosted by MGM Resorts International, will see the Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz clash on Sunday, 3 March 2024 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

A look at the two participating players

Earlier this month, Rafael Nadal announced his return to competitive tennis, saying that he will partake in the Brisbane International in January 2024. The winner of 22 Grand Slam titles will be looking at the ATP 250 event to get back in shape before the commencement of the Australian Open later that month. Coincidentally, it was during the 2023 Australian Open that Nadal made his last professional appearance.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz had quite a memorable season in 2023. The young Spaniard won the second Grand Slam title of his career at the 2023 Wimbledon Open, besides winning five more tournaments on the ATP Tour. At the end of this year, he sits at the second spot in the men’s singles rankings.

The two Spaniards have previously faced off three times. While Nadal won the first two meetings (at the 2021 Madrid Masters and the 2022 Indian Wells Masters), Alcaraz got the better of his senior at the 2022 Madrid Masters.

How can you watch Netflix’s Nadal vs Alcaraz match?

Tickets for the mouth-watering clash between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will go on sale on Friday, 15 December.

Meanwhile, all the Club and Seat License members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, 12 December till Wednesday, 13 December. The ticket prices start from USD 88 and will be available on AXS.

For tennis fans who cannot visit the venue, the match will be available for live streaming exclusively on Netflix as a dual broadcast for both English and Spanish audiences.



