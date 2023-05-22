PGA Championship 2023: How Much Prize Money Did The Winner Get?

The PGA Championship 2023 has just concluded and we have a new champion standing on the top of the pedestal – Brooks Koepka. After a masterclass performance in all the rounds, Koepka was at the top of his game at Oak Hill, winning the PGA Championship by two shots and defeating Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. This victory, in addition to his previous two PGA Championship wins, makes him one of the greatest golfers of all time. Besides the trophy, the 2023 PGA Championship also offers a substantial prize money pool to the victor. In fact, the PGA prize money was actually hiked this year!

The PGA of America had earlier announced that the total prize money pool for the 2023 tournament will be set at USD 17.5 million, a notable hike from the USD 15 million that was handed over in 2022. Koepka, alongside the runners-up, gets to take home a significant section of this prize money pool, besides adding another shiny trophy to his cabinet.

2023 PGA prize money: How much did Brooks Koepka take home this year?

At the PGA Championship 2023, it was the LIV Golf League player who nabbed the Wanamaker Trophy as well as a fat paycheck of USD 3.15 million. This itself is a large hike over the previous year’s prize money for the winner.

Brooks Koepka: A look at his previous wins

Brooks Koepka is now a five-time major title winner in the world of golf. Koepka, an American professional golfer playing in the LIV Golf League, was ranked number one in the Official World Golf Ranking for 47 weeks.

He had claimed his first major title in the US Open in 2017 and later defended it in 2018. The same year, he also won his first PGA Championship, thereby matching the records of the legendary Tiger Woods. He went on to secure the PGA championship title in 2019 as well. In 2023, he clinched his fifth major, securing his place among the all-time greats.

What do the runners-up get this year?

During the finals, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler also gave some of the best performances of their careers. As the co-runners-up of the tournament, they get to take home USD 1.54 million each, although a solo runner-up would have received USD 1.89 million (a birdie on the 18th for Viktor made sure this didn’t happen).

The payouts eventually trickle down through the field and even the lowest-ranking players get to take home some prize money. As such, this year saw Cam Davis, Kurt Kitayama and Bryson DeChambeau receiving a sum of USD 720,000 each whereas Sepp Straka and Rory McIlroy got to take home USD 555,000 each. Basically, all the golfers ranking in the top 20 won at least, if not more than, USD 200,000. The lowest-ranking player, Kazuki Higa, got to take home USD 25,000 as part of the prize money for competing in the tournament.

PGA Tour 2023: When is the next event happening?

The next event in the PGA Tour will be the Charles Schwab Challenge, beginning on May 25. It will have a prize money pool of USD 8.7 million.

