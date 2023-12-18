10 Players With Most Wickets In Test Cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan, Nathan Lyon And More

Test cricket is arguably the most demanding format of the sport across all its formats. And, the challenge is far greater for the bowlers since they have to bowl long spells. As such, there is one question that pops up in the minds of cricket fans worldwide: who has taken the most wickets in Test cricket?

The history of international cricket dates back to 1877 when England faced Australia in the first official Test match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match, which began on 15 March 1877, saw the hosts emerging victorious against the Britons by 45 runs on the final day of the game on 19 March. England’s Alfred Shaw and Tom Kendall of Australia picked up eight wickets each in the match.

Since its inception, Test cricket has come a long way. The traditional red ball has found its counterpart in the pink ball, which is used in day-night Test matches for better visibility under the lights. As a matter of fact, the game, in itself, has taken giant strides to adapt to the ever-changing pace of modern-day cricket.

While the batsmen have historically enjoyed most of the limelight, there have been bowlers in every era who have taken the sport to the next level by virtue of their ruthless performances. Today, milestones in bowling are given the same significance as notching up centuries and scoring thousands of runs in a career. In Test matches, bowlers have picked up hundreds of wickets to write new chapters in the history of the sport as its greatest legends.

Picking up 500 wickets in Test cricket is a privilege not many players have enjoyed in their careers. On 17 December 2023, Nathan Lyon joined this exclusive club which consisted of just seven other cricketers prior to this. In a match against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Lyon scalped the wicket of Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf to reach this significant landmark. The Australian cricketer became the third from his country to achieve this feat, and the fourth spinner to boast over 500 wickets in his Test career.

As the world celebrates Lyon’s remarkable achievement, we take a look at bowlers with the highest number of wickets in Test cricket to date.

Who are the bowlers with the highest number of wickets in Test cricket?

Muttiah Muralitharan

Wickets in Test cricket: 800

The Wizard of the Emerald Isle sits atop the list of the highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan was known for his unusual bowling action, which has often landed him in the face of controversy throughout his career. However, that fails to mar the impact he had on the sport. The Sri Lankan spinner remains the fastest bowler to claim 500 wickets in the longest format of the game, having reached the milestone in 87 Test matches.

Muralitharan had a total of 67 five-wicket hauls and an impressive 22 10-wicket hauls in his 133-match-long Test career. However, the spinner’s exploits extend beyond the boundaries of Test matches. To date, he holds the record for the most wickets taken by a bowler in the history of cricket across all formats of the game (Muralitharan has 1,334 wickets in his international career).

In 2002, the Wisden’s Cricketers’ Almanack rated Muralitharan as the greatest Test match bowler. He also became the first Sri Lankan player to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2017.

Shane Warne

Wickets in Test cricket: 708

Arguably one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Shane Warne held the record for the most wickets in Test cricket before Muttiah Muralitharan surpassed him in 2007. The Australian was the second bowler in the history of the sport, and the first spinner to pick up 500 Test wickets. Fabled for his rivalry with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Warne had 37 five-wicket hauls in 145 Tests throughout his career.

Interestingly, Warne reached the 500-wicket milestone in the same series as Muralitharan. The Aussie spinner, who passed away on 4 March 2022, ended his career with the best bowling figures of eight wickets for 71 runs.

Interestingly, the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test series is named after these two bowlers the (Warne-Muralitharan Trophy).

James Anderson

Wickets in Test cricket: 690

Regarded as the greatest English bowler of all time, James Anderson has been a constant in the England Test squad for the last couple of decades. The Englishman has the most wickets by a fast bowler in the longest format of the game. As of December 2023, he holds the distinction of playing the most Test matches by an English cricketer (183 matches to date), and the second-most in the history of the sport, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar in that list (who holds the record with 200 Test matches to his name).

Anderson has 32 five-wicket hauls in his career so far. On the occasion of England’s 1,000th Test match in 2018, he was named in the nation’s greatest all-time Test XI by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Anil Kumble

Wickets in Test cricket: 619

A legend in his own right, Anil Kumble is the only Indian cricketer to have taken more than 500 as well as 600 wickets in Test matches. He was a part of the spin-bowling revolution that the world of cricket saw in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, a movement that was spearheaded by Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne. Affectionately nicknamed ‘Jumbo’ by his fans, Kumble was named as one of Wisden’s Cricketer of the Year in 1996.

The Indian spinner is one of the only three bowlers in the history of cricket to have picked up all 10 wickets in a single innings of a Test match (England’s Jim Laker and Ajaz Patel of New Zealand are the other two players). In 132 Test matches, Kumble had 32 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls. In addition, he also scored six 50-plus scores in the longest format of the game with a career-best knock of 110 not out (the only time he reached the three-figure mark in international cricket).

Stuart Broad

Wickets in Test cricket: 604

Never mind the one horrendous over in his career where he got hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh, the name of Stuart Broad is written in gold in the history of cricket as one of the all-time greats. His stats in Test matches stand testament to his prowess as one of the finest fast bowlers ever. Broad is the newest entrant in the 600-wicket club, having reached the milestone in the summer of 2023.

In the very same Ashes series, the Englishman drew the curtains on his illustrious Test career in the most iconic fashion — he hit a six in the last ball he faced. As if that was not memorable enough, the speedster picked up a wicket with the final ball he bowled to win the match for his side. In 167 matches, Broad made his mark as a lower-order batsman as well — he had 14 50-plus scores with a best score of 169 runs.

Glenn McGrath

Wickets in Test cricket: 563

From the mid-1990s to the late 2000s, Australia dominated the world of cricket. A core member of that fiery Australian bowling line-up was Glenn McGrath, who was feared by most batsmen of his time because of his consistency with the ball in hand. He was the second fast bowler to go past the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, and no bowler has more wickets than him in the longer format of the game at a lower average.

Besides Test matches, the Aussie remains one of the finest white-ball cricketers of all time. He won three consecutive ICC ODI Cricket World Cup titles with Australia (in 1999, 2003 and 2007), and he was named the Player of the Tournament in the 2007 edition. McGrath also holds the record for the most wickets in the history of ODI World Cups with 71 scalps to his name. The ICC inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2013.

Courtney Walsh

Wickets in Test cricket: 519

Yet another yesteryear legend of the sport, Courtney Walsh was perhaps the most able successor to the rich legacy of Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding that the West Indies cricket team could have asked for. Ranked in the echelon of all-time greats, Walsh is best known to the cricketing fraternity for his long-term opening bowling partnership alongside Curtly Ambrose.

Walsh broke the former ODI World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev’s record for the most wickets in Test cricket in 2000 and held the crown for the next four years till Shane Warne ascended to the throne. The Caribbean speedster is the first bowler to reach the coveted 500-wicket landmark. In October 2010, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Nathan Lyon

Wickets in Test cricket: 501

The newest member of the 500-wicket club, Nathan Lyon has been a prominent face in the Australian Test side for over a decade. He has spun his web in every part of the world he has played in. Lyon holds the record for the most Test match wickets by an off-spin bowler (he achieved the feat in 2015 when he overtook Hugh Trumble’s tally of 141 wickets).

The Aussie was an integral part of the national team that won the ICC World Test Championship in 2023 under the leadership of Pat Cummins. He has been named in ICC’s Test Team of the Year thrice in his career to date (in 2018, 2019 and 2022). In addition, Lyon was also named the Australian Men’s Test Player of the Year in 2019.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Wickets in Test cricket: 489

A modern-day legend and one of the all-time greats in Indian cricket history, Ravichandran Ashwin is revered for his abilities as an all-rounder rather than just a specialist bowler. He is one of the only three players to score over 3,000 runs and pick up more than 450 wickets in Test matches. In addition, he also holds the record for the fastest bowler to secure 300 scalps, and the fastest Indian to reach the milestone of 400 wickets in the longest format of the sport.

To date, Ashwin has 34 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls in Test matches. He is also a handy lower-order batsman with five 100-plus scores and 13 half-centuries (he has a career-best score of 124 runs). Ashwin has won 10 Player of the Series awards in his Test career to date, the most by an Indian cricketer and the second-highest overall.

Dale Steyn

Wickets in Test cricket: 439

Rounding off the list of the players with the most wickets in Test cricket is Dale Steyn, the South African bowler who was a nightmare for most opposition batsmen. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar has struggled against him more often than not, which is a compliment of the highest order. Steyn has taken the highest number of wickets for South Africa in Test cricket.

At the peak of his career, Steyn dominated the ICC Men’s Test Rankings — he enjoyed a record 263 weeks at the pole position between 2008 and 2014. One of the greatest bowlers of the modern era, Steyn was featured in Wisden’s Cricketers of the Decade list in 2019. The South African fast bowler was also named in ICC’s Test Team of the Decade at the end of 2020.

(Hero Image Credits: Courtesy James Anderson/Instagram and Nathan Lyon/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Nathan Lyon/Instagram)