Prannoy HS: A Look At The Indian Badminton Player’s Ranking, Career Highlights And More

While India has a rich heritage of producing star badminton players, most Indian shuttles in recent times have failed to produce consistent performances on the international stage. Prannoy HS is an exception to this rule and has slowly but steadily cemented his place as the face of Indian badminton in 2023.

At the age of 31, Prannoy HS is in the best form of his life in 2023. He won his maiden Badminton World Federation World Tour title in May 2023 at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 and came tantalisingly close to winning his second major tournament at the Australian Open 2023 (Badminton) final on August 6.

In addition, Prannoy HS is the only professional badminton player from India to feature in the top ten of the BWF Men’s Singles World Rankings at present. He features at the ninth spot on the rankings table.

As the world of badminton inches closer to the BWF World Championships, scheduled to take place from August 21 to August 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, we deep dive into the career of Prannoy HS including his career highlights, stats and rankings.

A look at Pranoy HS’ career highlights

His early days on the badminton court

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Prannoy HS joined the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad after deciding to go professional. For the uninitiated, the Gopichand Badminton Academy is the most renowned badminton training facility in India and boasts distinguished graduates such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Parupalli Kashyap, just to name a few. As part of the academy, Prannoy was coached by Pullela Gopichand, the 2001 All England Open Badminton Champion.

Prannoy HS first rose to prominence with his silver medal win in the Boy’s Singles event at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics. The Indian shuttler followed his impressive performance with another silver medal, this time at the Bahrain International Challenge, in 2011. After a barren spell in 2012, Prannoy made it to the finals of the Tata Open International Challenge in 2013. However, he lost to fellow Indian Sourabh Verma in the title match.

Prannoy’s entry into the world of professional badminton

2014 saw Prannoy HS win two senior-level national badminton championships, namely the Manorama Indian Open All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Kerala and the V.V. Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Pune. However, it was his stellar performances in the international sphere that shot him to fame. He made it to the semi-finals of the 2014 India Open Grand Prix Gold, the 2014 Bitburger Open Grand Prix Gold, the 2014 Macau Open Grand Prix Gold, and the 2014 Sri Lanka Open International Badminton Challenge.

Prannoy also reached the final of the 2014 Vietnam Open Grand Prix, eventually losing to Indonesian shuttler Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka. In the 2014 Indonesia Open Grand Prix Gold, he surprised everyone by defeating tournament favourite Firman Abdul Kholik of Indonesia in straight sets to clinch his first BWF Grand Prix title. He ended the year as the third-highest-ranked Indian and 21st-highest-ranked overall badminton player in the world.

Prannoy HS had truly arrived at the big stage.

His rise to the highest level of professional badminton

After a series of impressive performances sans a title win in 2015, Prannoy HS defeated ace German shuttler Marc Zwiebler in the final of the 2016 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold to win his second BWF Grand Prix crown.

In 2017, Prannoy HS went on an impressive spree of defeating giants of the badminton world in the Indonesia Open. He defeated both the then-reigning Olympic silver and gold medallists Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long in back-to-back matches. However, his impressive run was cut short in the semi-finals as he lost to Kazumasa Sakai of Japan. Later that year, the Indian shuttler won the 2017 US Open Grand Prix Gold by defeating fellow Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap in the final.

Prannoy HS had an impressive outing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but failed to clinch a medal as he lost to England’s Rajiv Ouseph in the bronze medal match. However, Prannoy won the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Championships later that year in Wuhan, China.

In 2022, Prannoy HS was part of the Indian squad for the Thomas Cup. Throughout the tournament, he produced some exceptional performances, resulting in India winning the Thomas Cup for the first time in history. The Indian shuttler also enjoyed a consistent year on the BWF World Tour as he reached six quarter-finals and two semi-finals. He also reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 BWF World Championships, and his impressive performances on the court helped him re-enter the top 15 of the BWF Men’s Singles World Rankings for the first time in four years.

2023: A breakthrough year in Prannoy HS’ career

Prannoy HS continued his purple patch from 2022 to perform consistently in the BWF World Tour. However, the crowning moment of his career (so far) came in May 2023 when he defeated Chinese badminton player Weng Hong Yang to clinch the 2023 Malaysia Masters title. It was Prannoy’s first tournament win in the BWF World Tour. The Indian shuttler also broke into the top 10 of the BWF Men’s Singles World Rankings for the first time in his career in May 2023.

While Prannoy HS couldn’t win the Australian Open 2023 (Badminton) and also bowed out of the Japan Open 2023 in the quarter-finals, he remains the only Indian men’s singles player besides Lakshya Sen to win a BWF World Tour title in 2023 so far (Lakshya Sen won the 2023 Canada Open in July).

A summary of Prannoy HS’ badminton career stats

To date, Prannoy HS has won 260 matches in his career. He has won three BWF Grand Prix titles, one BWF International Challenge/Series title and a solitary BWF World Tour title. He has also won a gold medal in the mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games (in 2018), a gold medal in the men’s team event at the South Asian Games (in 2016) and a gold medal in the Thomas Cup (in 2022).

In 2022, the Indian government conferred Prannoy HS with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest award given by the Indian government in the field of sports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the world ranking of Prannoy HS?

– As of August 2023, Prannoy HS is ranked ninth in the BWF Men’s Singles World Rankings.

Which are the titles that Prannoy HS has won?

– Prannoy HS has won three BWF Grand Prix titles (2014 Indonesia Open Grand Prix Gold, 2016 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold and 2017 US Open Grand Prix Gold), one BWF International Challenge/Series title (2014 Tata Open India International Challenge), and a solitary BWF World Tour title (2023 Malaysia Masters).

