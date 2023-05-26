What Is The 2023 Premier League Prize Money That Manchester City Gets To Take Home?

The 2022-2023 Premier League season is edging towards its conclusion and when the dust settles, we will have a new champion in Manchester City. The team’s victory was already sealed after Arsenal lost the match to Nottingham Forest, thereby handing a third consecutive victory to Manchester City. However, on the final day of the 2023 Premier League, which is on May 28, ten matches will be played that decide the fate of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United.

Since the 2023 season is drawing to an end, you must be wondering about the Premier League prize money that will be distributed among the teams. Other than the prize money, additional money has been earned by the teams from broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals.

2023 Premier League prize money: How much will the teams get?

The team that finishes the Premier League as the champions (this year it’s Manchester City) is estimated to win ….. wait for it ….. a whopping USD 54.4 million! Once you add the sponsorship earnings, fees from TV broadcasts and other payments, the winning team ends up bagging almost USD 186 million. Well, now you know what the cashiers at Manchester City will be dealing with once the cash prize is disbursed.

Arsenal is expected to take the second spot in the Premier League this season and their prize money is expected to be around USD 51.7 million. The third-place finishers will be getting USD 49 million whereas the team that gets fourth place will be earning USD 46.3 million. Rounding up the top five, the fifth-place finisher will get USD 43.6 million.

Here is a list of the Premier League prize money that will be distributed among the rest of the field:

6th placed team to get USD 40.8 million

7th placed team to get USD 38.1 million

8th placed team to get USD 35.4 million

9th placed team to get USD 32.7 million

10th placed team to get USD 29.9 million

11th placed team to get USD 27.2 million

12th placed team to get USD 24.5 million

13th placed team to get USD 21.8 million

14th placed team to get USD 19.1 million

15th placed team to get USD 16.3 million

16th placed team to get USD 13.6 million

17th placed team to get USD 10.9 million

18th placed team to get USD 8.2 million

19th placed team to get USD 5.4 million

20th placed team to get USD 2.7 million

Premier League 2022/23: A Glance at the Scoresheet

Currently, Manchester City is leading the scoresheet with a total score of 89 points after playing in 37 matches. Arsenal is a close second with 81 points on the board whereas Manchester United sits in third place with a score of 72 points. Newscastle with its 70-point score gets the fourth spot. The top five is rounded up by Liverpool with a score of 66 points.

