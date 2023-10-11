Exploring Rachin Ravindra’s Stats And Highlights: Meet The Newest Cricket Sensation From New Zealand

When it comes to major ICC tournaments, few sides have been as consistent as New Zealand in the recent past. While they do not start off the tournaments as outright favourites, there is always an exhibition of bubbling energy, and at the same time, a sense of calm around the Blackcaps (as the New Zealand cricket team is popularly known) whenever they take the field. The Kiwis always bring an element of surprise to their game at every major competition. In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, it comes in the form of Rachin Ravindra.

Unbeknownst to a sizeable population of the cricketing fraternity till October 2023, Rachin Ravindra could not have chosen a better stage to announce his arrival in international cricket. The 23-year-old New Zealander took the defending champions, England, to the cleaners and hung the English bowlers by the rope as he hit a magnificent century on his World Cup debut.

While his century gifted New Zealand an important win in the tournament opener against England, Rachin Ravindra himself became a part of cricket history as he scripted a handful of records with his knock. He became the youngest New Zealander to score a century in the Cricket World Cup and only the fourth Kiwi to hit a ton on his World Cup debut. In addition, Ravindra’s century also became the fastest by any New Zealander in the World Cup as he made his ton in 82 deliveries. Coming into bat at the number three slot, Rachin Ravindra stitched a match-winning 273-run partnership alongside opening batsman Devon Conway for the second wicket. The duo’s unbeaten partnership became the fourth-highest partnership in the history of the World Cup.

If there were any lingering doubts about Rachin Ravindra’s sensational knock of 123 not out in the opening match being a mere stroke of luck, the young cricketer hit his critics out of the park in the next match against the Netherlands on October 9 as he scored a belligerent half-century to help New Zealand earn its second win on the trot. With seven more games for New Zealand to play before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 moves to its business end, the world might be witnessing the birth of the newest sensation in cricket.

So, on that note, let us take a look at Rachin Ravindra’s impressive career stats and highlights so far, the prodigy’s Indian roots, the special significance of his name and more.

Deep diving into Rachin Ravindra’s career stats, highlights and ranking

His early days as a cricketer

Rachin Ravindra rose through the ranks of New Zealand’s Under-19 cricket structure. He was a part of the New Zealand side during the 2016 and 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Following the conclusion of the 2018 edition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Ravindra as the rising star of the New Zealand squad. By virtue of his performances, the Kiwi also received a contract from the Wellington Firebirds for the 2018-19 season.

On October 21, 2018, Rachin Ravindra made his debut for New Zealand A in List A cricket against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi. Nine days later, he made his first-class debut for New Zealand A against the same opponents, this time in Dubai.

One year later, Rachin Ravindra scored his maiden century in List A cricket whle batting for the Wellington Firebirds in a match against the Auckland Aces during the 2019-20 Ford Trophy. A few months later, the Kiwi scored his maiden first-class century playing for the Wellington side in the 2019-20 Plunket Shield season.

Ravindra’s entry into the world of international cricket

The string of impressive performances that he displayed during the domestic circuit earned Rachin Ravindra his first call-up to New Zealand’s Test squad for their series against England in April 2021. While Ravindra did not feature in any of the matches throughout the series, he retained his place in the New Zealand squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021. Unfortunately, the Kiwi sat on the bench for the marquee match as well.

The Kiwi did not have to wait for long to make his debut in international cricket though.

Rachin Ravindra played his maiden match for the nation on September 1 2021, in a Twenty-20 (T20) International fixture against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Ravindra was also named to New Zealand’s One Day International (ODI) squad for its Pakistan tour.

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in September and October 2021. However, on the morning of the first ODI match on September 17, 2021, the New Zealand team raised security concerns with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistani government. As a result, the entire tour was called off.

Rachin Ravindra was also named in New Zealand’s Test squad for their tour of India in November 2021. The young prodigy made his debut in Test cricket against India on November 25 2021, in Kanpur.

Rachin Ravindra’s time playing County cricket in England

In June 2022, Rachin Ravindra was signed by the Durham County Cricket Club to play in the 2022 County Championship in England. By virtue of this opportunity, the Kiwi joined an elite list of overseas players to feature in the County Championship in England over the years.

Rachin Ravindra made his debut for Durham later in June that year against Worcestershire at Chester-Le-Street. He scored a century on his County cricket debut, becoming the first overseas player to achieve this feat for Durham after fellow New Zealander Tom Latham. Ravindra went on to convert his maiden County century into a double ton before he was finally dismissed for 217 runs. The New Zealander’s score remains the second-highest score by a Durham player on his debut.

Following his impressive run of form, Rachin Ravindra was handed the ODI cap as he made his debut in the 50-over format against Sri Lanka on March 25 2023, in Auckland.

A part of New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Kane Williamson‘s injury gave Ravindra the golden opportunity to cement his position in the playing 11 and the Kiwi grabbed it with both hands.

While he might not be one of New Zealand’s superstars in terms of his ICC ranking (he is ranked 196th in the ICC men’s batting rankings in ODIs as of October 2023), Rachin Ravindra surely is a trump card for New Zealand in the marquee quadrennial event.

A peek into Rachin Ravindra’s personal life

Rachin Ravindra was born to Indian parents living in Wellington, New Zealand. Now a software architect, his father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, featured in club-level cricket matches in Bengaluru before moving to New Zealand along with his wife, Deepa, in the 1990s.

It was Ravi Krishnamurthy’s love for cricket that played a key role in the naming of his son. In an interview, Rachin Ravindra revealed that his name is a portmanteau of the first names of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, two of the finest ambassadors of the game and all-time legends. Many fans also believe that it is befitting for Ravindra to score his maiden international century on Indian soil because of his roots.

A huge fan of late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, Rachin Ravindra wears the number eight on the back of his New Zealand jersey. Nicknamed ‘Black Mamba’ by fans, Bryant won as many as five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the ICC ranking of Rachin Ravindra?

Rachin Ravindra sits in the 196th spot in the ICC men’s ODI batting rankings as of October 2023.

– What is the highest score by Rachin Ravindra?

Rachin Ravindra’s highest score in international cricket is 123 not out. He scored it during the opening fixture of the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup against England in Ahmedabad (in ODIs).

– What is Rachin Ravindra’s jersey number?

A huge fan of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Rachin Ravindra wears the number eight on the back of his New Zealand jersey.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Rachin Ravindra)