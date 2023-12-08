The Rise Of Ravi Bishnoi’s Net Worth And Ranking: Looking At The Indian Prodigy’s Career Highlights

A pocket dynamite — that is exactly how one can best describe Ravi Bishnoi, the young Indian cricketer who has had a great impact on the game in the recent past. Be it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or international cricket, Bishnoi has quietly made a name for himself in the last few years.

On Wednesday, 6 December, Bishnoi leapfrogged from the lower half of the top 10 to the summit of the ICC men’s Twenty-20 (T20) International bowler’s rankings. That he sits at the peak of the shortest format of the game (at least in the international sphere), even when competing against some of the juggernauts of modern-day cricket like Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid and Anrich Nortje (to name a few), speaks volumes about the Indian’s bowling prowess.

The meteoric rise of Bishnoi in the rankings came on the back of a stupendous performance in the 2023 India vs Australia bilateral T20 International series. In five games, the Indian spinner scalped nine wickets at an average of 18.22. Bishnoi was named the Player of the Series as his performance catalysed the hosts to brush aside the Aussies and win the series by a margin of 4-1.

With a new star rising in the cricketing fraternity, we take a look at Ravi Bishnoi’s net worth, stats, ranking and other highlights from his career to date.

Deep diving into Indian prodigy Ravi Bishnoi’s ICC ranking and career highlights

His early days as a cricketer

Born on 5 September 2000, Ravi Bishnoi hails from a family in the Birami village of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The lack of cricketing culture in West Rajasthan, coupled with inadequate facilities for training, prompted Bishnoi to build a cricket academy with the help of a few friends and coaches. All of them did the mason work on their own, owing to financial difficulties, so that they could train in the academy. They named it the Spartans Cricket Academy.

The path to success for the young Indian leg-spinner has been far from easy. Bishnoi was snubbed for the Under-16 trials once and for the Under-19 trials twice (both trials were for the Rajasthan state teams in the respective age divisions). However, his coaches had a word with the selectors to consider the leg-spinner one more time for selection, and eventually, Bishnoi made it to the Rajasthan Under-19 squad.

However, the hurdles for the youngster to overcome did not stop there. In March 2018, Bishnoi was called up by the Jaipur-based IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler ahead of the start of the league that year. The dates clashed with his 12th standard board examinations, and so Bishnoi had to take the hard call of going against his father’s wish and skip his examinations to wait for his turn to bowl in the nets. As it turned out, the punt paid off since the leg-spinner caught the attention of several people involved in the selection committee.

Ravi Bishnoi’s exploits in the U-19 World Cup and his entry in the IPL

On 21 February 2019, Ravi Bishnoi made his T20 debut for Rajasthan in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In September, he made his List A debut in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. A month later, he was named in the India A squad for the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy. Bishnoi’s performances in the domestic circuit caught the attention of a few IPL teams heading into the auction. In December, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab (now rebranded as the Punjab Kings) ahead of the 2020 edition of the league.

For Bishnoi, 2020 will forever remain the breakthrough year of his cricketing career. He was a part of the Indian team for the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in South Africa. In a match against Japan on 21 January 2020, the Indian leg-spinner took four wickets without conceding a run. He ended his spell with four scalps for a meagre five runs from eight overs, and based on the platform set by him, India won the match by 10 wickets (he was named the player of the match at the end of that game). Even though India failed to lift the title, succumbing to Bangladesh in the final, Bishnoi ended the tournament as its leading wicket-taker.

The right-hander made his IPL debut for the Punjab-based outfit against the Delhi Capitals on 20 September 2020. In his debut match, the leg-spinner dismissed Rishabh Pant, his maiden wicket in the franchise-based league. The youngster finished the 2020 season with 12 wickets and was nominated for the IPL Emerging Player award.

Bishnoi’s entry into the international sphere

In January 2022, Ravi Bishnoi was named in India’s One Day International (ODI) and T20 International squads for the home series against the West Indies. He debuted in international cricket in a T20 International match against the Caribbeans on 16 February 2022. In that game, he picked up two wickets for 17 runs and was adjudged the Player of the Match. The same month, he was drafted in by the then-new franchise Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Bishnoi was named in India’s ODI squad for its series against South Africa in October 2022. On 6 October 2022, he made his ODI debut against the Proteas. He picked up a solitary wicket in that match.

The leg-spinner was a part of the Indian cricket squad that won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. In the 21 T20 Internationals that he has played for India so far, Bishnoi has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 17.38.

Bishnoi wears the number 56 on the back of his jersey for India and is currently the number one bowler in the ICC men’s T20 international rankings.

Ravi Bishnoi’s net worth

Coming from a very humble background, Ravi Bishnoi has made an impact on the international cricketing landscape in very little time. His exploits on the cricket field are reflected in the wealth he has accumulated — in less than two years in the international sphere, the Indian youngster has become a millionaire.

According to several reports, Bishnoi, in 2023, enjoys a net worth of an estimated USD 1.8 million (which translates to a little over INR 15 crore). His IPL contract with the Lucknow Super Giants sees Ravi Bishnoi earn an annual salary of USD 479,847 (INR 4 crore) from the league alone.

Although a lion’s share of his wealth is attributed to his earnings from professional cricket, Bishnoi’s endorsement deals also have a significant contribution to his overall net worth.

As of December 2023, the Indian leg-spinner has brand endorsement deals with sports nutrition brand GNC and digital players cards platform Rario.

Reports suggest that Bishnoi owns a multi-storeyed house in Jodhpur, which boasts of a lawn and a parking space. The value of the house, however, remains undisclosed.

