Deep Diving Into Ravindra Jadeja’s ICC Ranking, Stats, Records And Career Highlights

A lot of emphasis has been placed on the need for ‘three-dimensional’ cricketers in the modern era. After all, in the past decade, the world of cricket has seen the rise of several all-rounders from various pockets of the globe, players who behold the potential to change the outcome of a match single-handedly. In India, the one name that comes to everyone’s mind when we talk about all-rounders is Ravindra Jadeja, the top-ranked all-rounder in ICC men’s rankings in Test cricket.

Widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders the country has ever produced, Ravindra Jadeja has been a pillar for the Indian cricket team in the past decade. In a world where the Virat Kohlis and the Mahendra Singh Dhonis have become household names, Jadeja has often been a part of the mise-en-scene of Indian cricket. However, the fact that his popularity might not be at par with the poster boys of world cricket takes nothing away from his achievements.

Known for his sword-slashing celebration with a bat in hand, the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja in any side offers stability to the lower middle-order of the team’s batting. He plays textbook cricketing shots, which, at times, has sparked a debate about Jadeja being too correct a batsman who steps out in the slog overs. The Indian all-rounder has played some crucial knocks over the years, including a magnificent half-century that almost took India to victory in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand.

Besides his batting prowess, Ravindra Jadeja is also revered as a spin bowler. He has often been used as a specialist bowler instead of a part-time bowler and possesses the ability to turn the tide of a match in his team’s favour. However, the greatest asset of Jadeja’s game is his athleticism and his out-of-the-world fielding finesse. A batsman’s heart often skips a beat when he hits the ball towards Jadeja. Several experts and fans consider him to be the best fielder in the world of cricket at present, and one of the greatest fielders of all time.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 happening in India, the hopes of over a billion people are riding on the country’s cricket team to deliver its third World Cup win. The onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja to perform well throughout the tournament, for many believe that Jadeja having a good World Cup outing can translate into a World Cup triumph for India in 2023, much akin to what happened in 2011 with Yuvraj Singh.

So, given his significance in the squad, we take a detailed look at Ravindra Jadeja and his ICC ranking, career highlights, stats, records and more.

A closer look at Ravindra Jadeja’s career stats and highlights

His early days as a cricketer

Ravindra Jadeja joined India’s Under-19 squad in 2005 and was an important player for the team in the 2006 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. While India lost to Pakistan in the final of the tournament, Jadeja impressed one and all with his performance as he picked up three wickets in the title match.

In 2008, Ravindra Jadeja was named to India’s squad for the U-19 Cricket World Cup. He was also named as the vice-captain of the side and acted as Virat Kohli’s deputy. Jadeja took 10 wickets from six matches at an average of 13 and helped India cross the final hurdle this time around to lift the title.

Jadeja’s entry into international cricket

Based on his impressive performance in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy (he picked up 42 wickets and scored 739 runs that season), Ravindra Jadeja was picked for a One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka in 2009. He made his debut in international cricket on February 8 2009 in the final match of the series and scored an unbeaten 60 runs. Despite his best efforts, India ended up on the losing side.

Ravindra Jadeja was included in the Indian side for the 2009 ICC World Twenty20 in England. However, he had an underwhelming campaign in his first appearance at an ICC tournament. Criticism was rife about him not scoring fast enough in India’s loss to the hosts, England, in the tournament.

Jadeja had to wait for his chance to get back into the Indian side and it was Yusuf Pathan’s loss in form that gave the all-rounder another opportunity to prove his mettle on the international stage. In December 2009, Ravindra Jadeja picked up his first Man of the Match award in international cricket for picking up four wickets in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Cuttack.

Ravindra Jadeja went through a series of hits and misses in the next couple of years, which also saw him remain outside of the Indian team in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, he had a few promising outings for the Indian side during this time period and picked up the Man of the Match award on a couple of occasions overseas – once in England (for scoring 78 runs and picking up two wickets in an ODI match) and another time in Australia (for picking up a wicket and effecting two run-outs in a Twenty-20 International game).

Jadeja’s turning point in his international career

By virtue of an impressive display in the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy (he scored two 300-plus scores in four matches at the start of the season), Ravindra Jadeja was called up to the Indian Test squad against England in December 2012. In his debut Test match against England in Nagpur, Jadeja bowled 70 overs and ended the match with figures of 3 for 117.

It was in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy that Ravindra Jadeja formally announced his arrival in Test cricket as a fierce cricketer. He picked up 24 wickets in the four-match series that India won by a margin of 4-0. The highlight of the series was Jadeja dismissing the then-Australian captain Michael Clarke five out of six times. In the final match of the series, the Indian all-rounder took seven wickets, including a five-for in the second innings of the game, and picked up the Man of the Match award for the same.

Ravindra Jadeja carried on his purple patch of form in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, held in England and Wales. Jadeja scalped 12 wickets, finished the tournament as its leading wicket-taker and was presented with the ‘Golden Ball’ award. On the back of his performance, India won the tournament, which coincidentally is also the last time that India won an ICC tournament. Jadeja’s impressive outing in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy became the turning point of his career as it cemented his place in the national side.

In August 2013, Ravindra Jadeja reached the summit of the ICC men’s ODI bowlers rankings. He became the first bowler from India to be ranked number one in ODI cricket after Anil Kumble, who achieved the feat in 1996, and the fourth Indian bowler overall to be ranked number one in the world after Kapil Dev, Maninder Singh and Kumble.

His emergence as one of the best in the world

Ravindra Jadeja scored his maiden Test match half-century in a match-saving cause against England on July 20, 2014. At a time when India was struggling at 235 runs for the loss of seven wickets, Jadeja stitched a 99-run partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to help the team set England a target of 319 runs.

For the next few years, Ravindra Jadeja continued to perform consistently for the Indian team across all formats, particularly in Test matches. He ended with 20-plus wickets in different Test series against South Africa and Australia on Indian soil (23 wickets against South Africa in 2015 and 25 wickets against Australia in 2017) and even won the Player of the Series award for the latter.

In 2017, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin became the first pair of spinners in history to be ranked number one in ICC’s Test bowler’s rankings. Later in the same year, Jadeja became the fastest left-handed bowler to pick 150 wickets in terms of the number of matches played (32 games).

The Indian cricketer continued to display his abilities as an all-rounder and achieve milestones in both limited-overs fixtures and Test matches. In March 2019, Ravindra Jadeja became only the third Indian cricketer to score over 2,000 runs and pick up 150 wickets in ODIs. A couple of years later, he became the fifth Indian, and the fifth-fastest player, to score 2,000 runs and pick up 200 wickets in Test matches.

On March 5, 2022, Ravindra Jadeja broke the legendary Kapil Dev’s 35-year-old record of registering the highest score by a player batting in the number seven spot or lower in Test cricket with his knock of 175 not out against Sri Lanka. Jadeja went on to finish the match with bowling figures of 9 for 87 and helped India thump its neighbours by an innings and 222 runs.

Later in 2022, Ravindra Jadeja scored his maiden overseas century, one of the finest of his career, in Test match cricket against England.

In March 2023, Jadeja achieved the impressive feat of becoming the fastest Indian cricketer to score 2,500 runs and pick up 250 wickets in Test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja’s ICC rankings in 2023 in all formats

As of October 2023, Ravindra Jadeja is the number-one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket. He also holds the 26th spot in ODI cricket and the 93rd in T20 Internationals in the ICC men’s rankings.

In addition, he is ranked third in Test cricket amongst bowlers, 47th in ODIs and 150th in T20 Internationals.

For his batting prowess, Jadeja is ranked 39th amongst batsmen in Test cricket, 159th in ODIs and 335th in T20 Internationals in the latest ICC men’s rankings.

Ravindra Jadeja’s time in the Indian Premier League

In the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The Royals went on to win the first edition of the IPL and the team’s then-captain, the late Shane Warne, nicknamed Jadeja “rockstar”.

Ravindra Jadeja’s most memorable stint in the IPL, however, came with the Chennai Super Kings when the franchise picked him in the 2012 Players Auction for a sum of USD 2 million (around INR 9.8 crores back in the day). Jadeja has been an integral part of three of Chennai Super Kings’ five IPL title wins. The franchise’s latest IPL win in 2023 was a gift from Ravindra Jadeja himself, who hit a six and a four off the last two balls of the title match to hand Chennai the crown.

In 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was entrusted with the role of leading the Chennai Super Kings side ahead of the IPL that year. However, in the middle of the season, he stepped down as the skipper of the team and handed over the captaincy back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

For his contribution to Indian cricket over the years, the Indian government conferred Ravindra Jadeja with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest award given by the government in the field of sports, in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the ICC ranking of Ravindra Jadeja?

As of October 2023, Ravindra Jadeja is the number one-ranked all-rounder in the ICC men’s rankings in Test cricket. He is ranked 26th in ODI cricket and 93rd in T20 internationals for the same.

– What is the highest score by Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs?

Ravindra Jadeja’s highest score in ODI cricket is 87 runs.

– How many wickets has Ravindra Jadeja taken in ODIs?

As of October 2023, Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 207 wickets in ODIs.

– What is the ODI record of Ravindra Jadeja?

Ravindra Jadeja holds the record of being only the second Indian cricketer to score over 2,000 runs and pick up 200 wickets in ODIs.

