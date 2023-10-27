Where To Watch The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Live Stream In October 2023

Arguably one of the grandest events on the football calendar, the El Clasico (FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid) will take place for the first time in the 2023-24 season on Saturday, October 28. The most anticipated fixture in the Spanish domestic footballing circuit will see the two behemoths of club football face each other in La Liga, the premier football league in Spain, as they both eye to end the weekend at the top of the table. Before we delve deep into where you can watch the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match, however, let us take a closer look at the history of the coveted rivalry.

The El Clasico is more than just another football match; the rivalry has a political connotation to it as well. While Madrid is the capital of Spain, Barcelona is treated as the capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia, a region fighting for its independence from Spain for decades. Both the clubs also rank among the most popular teams in the world of football, ergo making the rivalry one of the most-viewed across the globe.

As of October 2023, Real Madrid holds an advantage over FC Barcelona in this high-octane fixture, winning 102 matches as opposed to the latter’s 100 wins. 52 games between the two sides have ended in draws. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are also the two most successful Spanish club football sides in the world – the former has a record 35 La Liga titles to its name, while the latter has won the league title on 27 occasions. Alongside Athletic Bilbao, these two teams are the only ones to have never been relegated from the La Liga.

The 121-year-old rivalry has seen some of the biggest names in the world of football partaking in the El Clasico over the years. Legends such as Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Andreas Iniesta, Iker Casillas, Xavi, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, among several others, have shown their tremendous skills on the football field during this critical fixture. While Messi holds the record for the most goals scored in El Clasico, finding the back of the net on 26 occasions against Real Madrid, Sergio Busquets has made the most appearances with 48 matches played for FC Barcelona.

With the El Clasico returning to action on Saturday, here is everything you need to know about the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona clash, including the lineups for the two teams, the venue for the contest and most importantly, where to live stream the match.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2023: A look at the squads

Heading into Saturday’s fixture, both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be wary of each other’s form, given that the two are separated at the top of the table by a single point.

Xavi, FC Barcelona’s coach, will be hoping to draw inspiration from the side’s recent mid-week exploit against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Ahead of the big game, the FC Barcelona boss is optimistic about the return of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Frenkie De Jong from their injury stints. Despite picking up a knock in the match against Shakhtar Donetsk, Joao Felix, too, is touted to be fit to take the field in the El Clasico on Saturday, according to latest reports.

However, FC Barcelona’s Pedri is expected to be sidelined from the high-voltage clash owing to his injury. If reports are to be believed, defender Jules Kounde and midfielder Sergi Roberto might also skip the match. In the absence of Kounde, Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is expected to team up with Andreas Christensen for FC Barcelona’s defence.

FC Barcelona’s predicted lineup: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has little worrying to do on the injury front. Carlos Ancelotti, the Real Madrid boss, has quelled concerns regarding Jude Bellingham’s participation in the El Clasico on Saturday, even though the Englishman had to be substituted in Real Madrid’s match against S.C. Braga earlier this week in the UEFA Champions League.

As far as injury niggles are concerned, as per recent reports, the Galacticos will only be without their long-term absentees Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao.

Real Madrid’s predicted lineup: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

What is the venue for FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid October 2023 clash?

Since FC Barcelona’s home ground, Camp Nou, is undergoing a major overhaul, the Catalan giants have temporarily shifted their base camp to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, also situated in the city of Barcelona. It is at this venue that FC Barcelona will be hosting Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Saturday, October 27.

Where can you watch the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2023 live stream?

According to Indian time, the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid match, or the El Clasico, will begin at 7:45 pm IST. Football fans in India can live stream the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid match, or the El Clasico 2023, on the Voot platform, MTV and Sports18, the official broadcasters of La Liga for this region.

