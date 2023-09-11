Deep Diving Into Rohan Bopanna’s Net Worth And Career Highlights

“Age is just a number.”

Of late, this popular quote seems to fit perfectly with Rohan Bopanna. The Indian ace tennis star, along with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, extended their impressive run of form at yet another Grand Slam in 2023. After making it to the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Open earlier this year, the Indo-Australian duo took a step forward at the US Open 2023 to reach the finals of the men’s doubles discipline.

By virtue of this performance, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam doubles final at the age of 43. This also marks the Indian’s second men’s doubles final appearance in a Grand Slam; he made his first Grand Slam final appearance in the men’s doubles category at the 2010 US Open alongside Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. While Rohan Bopanna was hoping to add yet another feather in his cap and become the oldest champion of a Grand Slam men’s doubles event, he had to settle for second place after losing to the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the summit clash.

Nevertheless, as the veteran Indian tennis player continues his impressive form, we take a look at Rohan Bopanna’s net worth and career highlights including his ranking, brand endorsements and more.

A look at Rohan Bopanna’s career highlights

A shaky start to his career

Albeit one of the most successful Indian tennis players in the history of the sport, Rohan Bopanna had a rough start to his senior career. The first few years were particularly tough, with his singles campaigns ending in the qualifying rounds and his doubles campaigns finishing in the quarter-finals of several tournaments.

It was not until 2002 that Rohan Bopanna’s tennis career took a more concrete shape. He enjoyed success at the ITF futures level that year and made his Davis Cup and Asian Games debuts. By virtue of his purple patch in the ITF circuit, Rohan Bopanna was handed a wild card entry at the 2002 Tata Open men’s doubles event along with his Spanish partner Carlos Cuadrado. Even though the duo lost the first match and bowed out of the tournament, Bopanna had successfully made his first appearance at the main draw of an ATP tournament.

Rohan Bopanna’s early successes

In 2003, Rohan Bopanna partnered with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and entered the Denver Challenger tournament as the top-seeded duo in the men’s doubles event. The Asian duo successfully won the Denver Challenger, earning Bopanna his maiden ATP Challenger Series title. However, the high of the Challenger Series title was soon marred by injuries which troubled him for a considerable time period.

In 2006, Rohan Bopanna made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open where he participated in the men’s singles event. He also managed to win the Asian Hopman Cup (a qualification event for the 2007 Hopman Cup) mixed doubles event alongside fellow Indian tennis player Sania Mirza later that year. He continued the same form in 2007 and won five Challenger titles (four in the doubles category and one in the singles category). Three years later, Bopanna made it to his first-ever Grand Slam final at the 2010 US Open alongside his long-term partner Qureshi.

Rohan Bopanna’s glory days and rise to the top 3 in world rankings

2012 was yet another significant year in Rohan Bopanna’s career. He partnered with fellow countryman Mahesh Bhupati to enter the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati (now known as the Western and Southern Open due to sponsorship reasons), where the Indian duo made it to the finals. While they lost the title at Cincinnati, Bopanna and Bhupati won the Paris Masters title later that year. Eventually, his exploits saw him clinch the third sport on the ATP men’s doubles rankings in 2013.

Four years later, Rohan Bopanna entered the mixed doubles event of the 2017 French Open alongside Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski. While no expert thought they had any chance of winning the title, the Indo-Canadian duo surprised everyone by winning the final against the pair of Anna-Lena Gronefeld and Robert Farah. This was Bopanna’s first Grand Slam title, making him the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam.

Bopanna’s return to form

After a quiet few years, which also saw the world come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a couple of years, Rohan Bopanna marked his return to form with a bang at the 2022 French Open. Partnering with Dutch tennis player Matwe Middelkoop, Bopanna made it to the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time in his career in the men’s doubles discipline. This also marked the Indian’s first Grand Slam semi-final in the men’s doubles category since the 2015 Wimbledon Open.

In 2023, Rohan Bopanna started a new partnership with Matthew Ebden. The duo won their first title at the 2023 Qatar ExxonMobil Open, making Bopanna the oldest ATP Masters champion en route.

What is Rohan Bopanna’s net worth?

That tennis pays rich dividends to the players associated with the sport is no secret. So it should come as little surprise when we say that Rohan Bopanna falls among the wealthiest sports personalities in India. Throughout his career, which spans over two decades, the ace Indian tennis player has earned a fortune.

According to several reports, Rohan Bopanna’s net worth, in 2023, is estimated to be around USD 5 million (approximately INR 41.56 crores). Most of his wealth can be attributed to his winnings from professional tennis.

Which brands does Rohan Bopanna endorse?

By virtue of being a successful tennis player, Rohan Bopanna has an endorsement portfolio filled with big brands. Sportswear manufacturer Asics is the biggest name of them all. The Japanese brand signed an endorsement deal with Bopanna in 2019. According to the terms of the contract, Rohan Bopanna is an official brand ambassador of Asics in India, and the company provides him with apparel and footwear. In addition, Asics also tied up with the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy to help nurture young players.

India-based manufacturer of plant-based meat and vegan food, GoodDot, signed an endorsement deal with Rohan Bopanna in 2022 and announced him as their brand ambassador. Bopanna also acts as a brand ambassador for the Indian Oil Corporation, a public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India.

In addition to endorsing several brands, Rohan Bopanna started a coffee brand named The Flying Squirrel in 2012. The aim of the company is to make coffee from farms in Coorg, India more accessible to the public.

Is Rohan Bopanna involved in works of charity?

Besides being an ace tennis player and a multi-millionaire, Rohan Bopanna is also known as a philanthropist. He donates a part of the profits generated from the sales of his “Stop War Start Tennis” merchandise to GoSports Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to provide financial aid and professional expertise to a fraction of India’s junior Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

In his hometown of Coorg, Rohan Bopanna also works towards procuring financial aid for a school that caters to the educational needs of physically handicapped children. He also stands by the Coorg Institute of Dental Sciences, which aims to provide dental treatment at minimal cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much is Rohan Bopanna’s net worth in 2023?

Rohan Bopanna, in 2023, has an approximate net worth of USD 5 million (INR 41.56 crores).

– Who is Rohan Bopanna’s coach?

Rohan Bopanna’s coach is Scott Davidoff.

– What is Rohan Bopanna’s ATP ranking?

Rohan Bopanna, as of September 2023, is ranked 14th in the ATP men’s doubles rankings.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Rohan Bopanna)