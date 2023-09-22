A Look At Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma’s Career Stats, Records And More

With the grandest sporting event of 2023, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, knocking on the door, the focus of the entire world of sports has shifted in the direction of the marquee quadrennial tournament. Scheduled to be played in India, the pressure, invariably, is on the host nation as they bid for a third World Cup win. At the helm of the affairs is Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian national cricket team, who will look to guide his side all the way to glory.

Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the modern era and one of the greatest opening batsmen in the history of the sport, Rohit Sharma is revered for his flamboyance, his immaculate ability to time the shots and his hard-hitting prowess. The cricketer, who hails from Mumbai, has been in the international cricketing landscape for over 15 years now and has been a part of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning Indian teams.

Playing in international cricket since 2007, Rohit Sharma’s career got a vital boost when he was asked to open the batting for India in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The move to promote Sharma to the top of the order by then-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni proved to be a masterstroke. It laid the foundation for the pair to become a long-standing partnership, a constant in the Indian cricket team for several years even when the rest of the side went through phases of major overhauls.

While Rohit Sharma was being praised for his batting prowess in the international sphere, he added another dimension to his game at the domestic level, particularly in the T20 format. Playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2011, Sharma was handed over the mantle of leadership in 2013. The Indian batsman soon repaid the faith put in him by the franchise owners and the team management as the Mumbai-based outfit won their maiden IPL title that year.

While some dismissed his leadership abilities in IPL 2013 by calling it “beginner’s luck”, Rohit Sharma kept hitting his critics out of the park for the next few years, leading the Mumbai Indians to four more title wins in the next seven years. With five title wins, the Mumbai-based franchise became the most successful side in IPL’s history, while Sharma himself became the most successful captain in the tournament’s history (two records which were equalled by Chennai Super Kings and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2023). It was Sharma’s inspired leadership in the IPL that prompted the selectors to appoint him as the full-time captain of the Indian cricket team following the removal of Virat Kohli from the position in 2021.

So, as a nation of over a billion people pin their hopes on Rohit Sharma to lead India to its third World Cup win, we take a look at his career highlights, stats and impressive records.

Deep diving into Rohit Sharma’s career highlights and records

His early days as a cricketer

Growing up in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma made a name for himself courtesy of his impressive performances during school cricket tournaments, particularly the Harris and Giles Shield in which he scored a century on debut as an opening batsman. Sharma’s loyalty to Mumbai predates his IPL tenure with Mumbai Indians as he spent his entire first-class domestic career representing Mumbai, with a personal best score of 309 not out against Gujarat in the 2009 Ranji Trophy. Upon the retirement of Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain of the Mumbai team for the 2013-14 season.

On the back of his impressive performances in the domestic circuit, Rohit Sharma was included in the 30-member probable list of India’s squad for the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, although he ultimately did not make it to the final team. Sharma later made his first-class debut for India A in a match against New Zealand A at Darwin in July 2006. He made 57 runs in just 22 deliveries and guided the team to a three-wicket win.

Sharma’s entry into international cricket

Rohit Sharma made his international cricket debut in a One Day International (ODI) against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007. He soon made it to the Indian team for the ICC World Twenty20 later that year. Sharma scored an unbeaten 50 off 40 deliveries against hosts South Africa in the quarter-finals and helped his team reach the semi-finals of the tournament (India eventually went on to win the ICC World Twenty20 crown).

It took Rohit Sharma nearly three years in international cricket to score his maiden century in an ODI match against Zimbabwe (an innings of 114 runs). He backed up his impressive performance with another century against Sri Lanka in the same series. However, just when he was finding some ground under his feet, Sharma had a forgettable time with the bat in South Africa prior to the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and as a result, was left out of the Indian side for the marquee tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s meteoric rise in the world of cricket

Even though Rohit Sharma did not have a great run of form in 2012, Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed faith in him during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and asked him to open the batting in the tournament. The decision to bat at the top of the order worked wonders for Sharma as he went on to cement his position in the Indian team.

Later in 2013, Rohit Sharma scored a sparkling century against Australia (141 not out) at Jaipur. He followed up that knock with a magnificent 209 off 153 deliveries in the same bilateral series at Bengaluru. Sharma also created a then-world record for hitting the most sixes in an innings (16) in ODIs en route to his 209 runs (the record has since been broken by Eoin Morgan with 17 sixes). The following year, Rohit Sharma went on to score 264 runs in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Kolkata, which to date remains the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket.

During the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell series in November 2013, Rohit Sharma made his debut in Test cricket against West Indies. In his debut match at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens stadium, Sharma scored 177 runs, the second-highest score by an Indian on their Test cricket debut (Shikhar Dhawan holds the record by virtue of his 187-run knock against Australia in 2013).

Rohit Sharma made his ODI World Cup debut during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. He played eight matches in the tournament and scored 330 runs, including a century against Bangladesh (137 runs) in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Melbourne.

In October 2015, Rohit Sharma scored his maiden T20 international century against South Africa at Dharamshala (106 runs). With this knock, he became the second Indian cricketer to have scored centuries in all three forms of international cricket.

Establishing his position as one of the greatest players in the modern era

With regular captain Virat Kohli out of the Indian squad, Rohit Sharma was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian team in an ODI series against Sri Lanka. Under his leadership, India won the bilateral series by a margin of 2-1 and extended their record of consecutive series wins to eight. In the same series, Sharma also hit his third ODI double century, scoring 208 runs to extend his tally of most double centuries in ODI cricket to three.

In 2018, several first-team players, including captain Virat Kohli, were on rest breaks and didn’t participate in the Asia Cup. So once again, the selectors turned to Rohit Sharma to shoulder the responsibility of leading the side in the intercontinental tournament. He guided the Indian team to lift the Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh in the final.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup saw Rohit Sharma on a century-scoring spree. He scored as many as five centuries in the tournament, rewriting the record for most centuries scored in a single edition of the World Cup. Sharma also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup (six centuries) and ended the 2019 edition of the tournament as its leading run-scorer. His exploits, however, were in vain as India was ousted by New Zealand from the semi-finals of the tournament. Later in 2019, Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to feature in 100 T20 international matches after playing in a game against Bangladesh.

In July 2022, Rohit Sharma became the first captain in the history of T20 internationals to lead his side to 14 consecutive victories. As he featured in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sharma created the record of being the only Indian to have played in all editions of the tournament. He notched up another record in the tournament in a match against the Netherlands, surpassing Yuvraj Singh’s feat of hitting the most sixes by an Indian in T20 World Cups.

Rohit Sharma’s time in the IPL

Rohit Sharma made his debut in the IPL for the Hyderabad-based franchise Deccan Chargers in 2008. He played for the Chargers till 2010, and even won the IPL title with them in 2009, before moving to Mumbai Indians in 2011. Since 2013, Sharma has been the captain of the Mumbai-based side and has led them to five IPL crowns, with their most recent victory coming in the 2020 edition of the tournament. Besides the IPL, he also led the Mumbai Indians to a Champions League Twenty20 title in 2013 (a former T20 tournament that featured the top domestic teams from around the globe).

Besides his astute leadership, Rohit Sharma also ranks among the finest batsmen in the history of IPL. He has scored over 6,000 runs in the IPL with a career-best score of 109 runs and ranks fourth in the list of leading run scorers in the tournament’s history (6,211 runs), trailing only Virat Kohli (7,263 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (6,617 runs) and David Warner (6,397 runs).

After a two-season hiatus, Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2023 under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. However, they failed to challenge for the title, succumbing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Summing up Rohit Sharma’s career stats and honours

Arguably one of the greatest white-ball cricketers in the world, in his 250 ODI matches and 242 innings, Rohit Sharma has scored 10,031 runs with 30 tons to his name. These include his three double centuries and the world-record score of 264 runs. In T20 internationals, Sharma has featured in 148 matches and has scored 3,853 runs, including four centuries and a career-best knock of 118 runs. His stats in Test cricket include 3,677 runs in 52 matches and 88 innings, including 10 centuries and his highest score of 212 runs.

For his exploits in ODI cricket in 2019, Rohit Sharma won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award. He was also named in both the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Decade and the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade for 2011-2020.

The Indian government presented the Arjuna Award (the second-highest award given by the government in the field of sports) to Rohit Sharma in 2015. In 2020, Sharma was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest honour given by the Indian government in the field of sports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many centuries has Rohit Sharma scored in IPL 2023?

Rohit Sharma did not score any century in IPL 2023.

– What is the highest score by Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket?

Rohit Sharma scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014, which is the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket’s history.

– What is Rohit Sharma’s ICC ranking?

As of September 2023, Rohit Sharma holds the 10th position among batsmen in both Test and ODI cricket, and the 45th spot among the batsmen in T20 internationals, in the latest ICC rankings.

– What is the highest score by Rohit Sharma in IPL?

Rohit Sharma scored a career-best 109 not out against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2012.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Rohit Sharma)