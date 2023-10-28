A Look At The 2023 Rugby World Cup Prize Money

At the Rugby World Cup 2023, twenty nations started locking horns on September 8, and as of this date, only two remain as contenders for the title of world champions. The summit clash, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, will take place on Saturday, October 28 in Paris, France. Before we take a look at the prize money on offer, however, let us take a closer look at the Rugby World Cup 2023 and how the other teams have fared in the fixtures that have already taken place.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup celebrates the tenth edition of the marquee quadrennial event. Coincidentally, the tournament is being contested in the bicentenary year of the purported invention of rugby as a sport by William Webb Ellis, an English Anglican clergyman. In honour of the sport’s founder, the Rugby World Cup trophy is named the Webb Ellis Cup.

This year, the tournament is being hosted by France and has been contested in as many as nine venues across the country. This is the fourth time that France has played host to the Rugby World Cup, having previously done so in 2007 as the sole host nation, and as a co-host in the 1991 and 1999 editions.

Held for the first time in 1987, four different nations have won the Rugby World Cup so far. South Africa and New Zealand, the two finalists of the 2023 edition, sit at the top of this list with three titles each. Australia has won the World Cup twice, while England has won it once.

Two-time winner Australia failed to make it beyond the Group Stage in 2023, succumbing to Wales and Fiji as the two nations advanced to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, in a repeat of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, England suffered a defeat at the hands of the defending champions South Africa by the narrowest of margins. In the other semi-final, New Zealand brushed aside Argentina in a rather one-sided affair.

So, now that you’re up to date with the happenings of the Rugby World Cup 2023, here is everything you need to know about the prize money, schedule and venue for the final, as well as where can you live stream the title match.

What is the Rugby World Cup 2023 prize money on offer?

Although there hasn’t been any official word on the prize money from World Rugby, the apex governing body for the sport, various reports suggest that the Rugby World Cup 2023 prize money will be USD 6 million, making it one of the highest payouts in the world of sports.

The runners-up of the Rugby World Cup will be taking home USD 3 million, while each of the losing semi-finalists will get USD 1.5 million. The teams who got ousted from the quarter-finals will each receive USD 750,000, while those who failed to get past the Group Stage of the tournament will be given USD 300,000 each.

If the aforementioned amounts are correct, there has been a massive increase in the prize money for the Rugby World Cup from its previous edition. For context, South Africa, winners of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, received a sum of nearly USD 400,000.

The schedule and venue for the Rugby World Cup 2023 final

The final of the Rugby World Cup will be contested at the iconic Stade de France stadium in Paris on Saturday, October 28. The 80,000-capacity stadium will serve as the fighting arena where either New Zealand or South Africa will win the coveted title for a record fourth time.

Where can you live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 final?

Fans in India can live stream the final of the Rugby World Cup 2023 on the Sony LIV platform and the FanCode app, the official broadcasters of the tournament for this region.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Rugby World Cup)

