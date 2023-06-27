SAFF Championship 2023: What Is The Prize Money At Stake This Year?

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship is the premier international football competition between the men’s national football teams under the South Asian Football Federation. Having commenced on June 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India, the final this year is scheduled to take place on July 4 at the same venue.

Host nation and defending champions India began their campaign in the SAFF Championship with a resounding win by a scoreline of 4-0 against their neighbour and arch-rival Pakistan on June 21. Saturday saw the Blue Tigers defeat Nepal by a 2-0 margin as India secured a place in the semi-finals. The host nations have one more match to play in the group stage before playing in the semi-finals.

With the championship in full swing and the hosts all but likely to defend their title, we share with you everything we know about the SAFF Championship 2023 and its prize money.

A brief history of the SAFF Championship

The SAFF Championship, previously known as the South Asian Association of Regional Co-Operation Gold Cup and the South Asian Football Federation Gold Cup, is a biennial football tournament. The inaugural edition was held in Lahore, Pakistan in 1993.

At present, the countries competing in the tournament include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In 2005, Afghanistan joined SAFF and competed in the tournament for the next ten years, winning the title once in 2013. They eventually pulled out of SAFF in 2015 and became a founding member of the Central Asian Football Federation.

How has India’s record been in the SAFF Championship over the years?

The Blue Tigers are the most successful side in the history of the SAFF Championship. Alongside Nepal, India is the only nation to have played in all the editions of the tournament. They have made an appearance in the finals on 12 occasions so far and have ended up winning the title eight times. India is also the only nation to have gone through to the semi-finals in every edition.

India won the previous edition of the tournament in 2021, defeating Nepal 3-0 in the final. In terms of title wins, Maldives stands second to India with two wins in 12 editions they have played so far.

A look at the best performers of the SAFF Championship

The captain of Maldives, Ali Ashfaq, is the leading goal scorer in the tournament’s history with 23 goals to his name. He also holds the record for scoring the most goals in a single edition of the tournament, netting 10 goals in the 2013 SAFF Championship.

India’s captain and talismanic marksman Sunil Chhetri ranks second in the list of the tournament’s all-time leading goal scorers with 22 goals. He has also ended the tournament as its leading goal scorer on two occasions, sharing the record with his fellow countryman I.M. Vijayan as well as Ali Ashfaq and Ahmed Thariq of Maldives.

What is the prize money for the SAFF Championship 2023?

While there is no official word on the exact prize money for the winners and the runners-up of the 2023 SAFF Championship, we can make somewhat of an estimation of the ballpark figure that it might be close to.

In 2021, the tournament winner India was awarded USD 50,000 (INR 41 lakhs), while Nepal, who finished as the runner-up, received USD 25,000 (INR 20.5 lakhs). It is, therefore, expected that the prize money for this edition will either be equal to or upwards of USD 50,000 (INR 41 lakhs).

Where can you watch the 2o23 SAFF Championship?

All matches of the 2023 SAFF Championship can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website via a subscription basis.

(Main and Feature Image Credits: Courtesy saffederation.org)