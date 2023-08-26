A Look At Sahith Theegala’s Net Worth, Career Highlights, Brand Deals And More

While India is a country of 1.4 billion inhabitants, not many are enthusiastic about golf. Perhaps the lack of interest among the masses can be attributed to the absence of Indian superstars in the world of golf. Conversely, the dearth of much-needed support for golf as a sport is what deters the rise of star golfers from the nation in the first place. Barring a few like Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri, not many Indians have made it big in golf. As such, one Indian name recently making the rounds across the golfing fraternity has caught everyone’s attention― Sahith Reddy Theegala.

Though of Indian descent, Sahith Theegala is a naturalised American citizen by birth. Having made his debut in professional golf in 2020, Theegala enjoyed a breakthrough year during his sophomore season when he notched up top-ten finishes consistently on the PGA Tour. Such has been the golfer’s rise that he has already been featured in a Netflix documentary series!

So join us as we take a look at Sahith Theegala’s career highlights, ranking, net worth, earnings from professional golf and more.

Deep dive into Sahith Theegala’s career highlights

His early days in the world of golf

Hailing from California, Sahith Theegala attended Pepperdine University in Los Angeles County. During his time at the institution, he was adjudged the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) All-American on three occasions. In his final year at the university, Theegala emerged victorious at the Southwest Invitational, the Alister MacKenzie Invitational and the Australian Master of the Amateurs. However, his collegiate career was cut short by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the season to end prematurely.

Sahith Theegala won the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award in 2020. In doing so, he became only the fifth person ever to win all three awards in a single year.

Theegala’s entry into professional golf

Sahith Theegala made his debut in professional golf at the Outlaw Tour’s Lone Tree Classic in June 2020. The golfer impressed everyone on his first-ever outing with a tie for third place. He then scored his second top-ten finish at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute after tying for the ninth spot.

With consecutive top-ten finishes at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship 2021 (he tied for fourth place) and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship (where he finished sixth), Sahith Theegala earned his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season.

Sahith Theegala’s rise to fame

After gaining entry into the PGA Tour, Sahith Theegala secured his first top-ten finish on the tour at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2021. He backed up this performance with multiple top-ten finishes in the 2021-22 season, including the WM Phoenix Open, the Valspar Championship and the Travelers Championship. The run of consistent displays on the PGA Tour in 2021-22 saw Theegala making the Tour Championship by finishing in the top 30.

While he continued to impress the golfing fraternity with his performances on the PGA Tour, Sahith Theegala won his maiden professional tournament at the QBE Shootout, a team golf event, in December 2022. The golfer of Indian origin partnered with fellow American Tom Hoge to win against the duo of Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer by a margin of a single stroke.

At the 2023 Masters Tournament, one of the four major golf championships in a season, Sahith Theegala finished at the ninth spot, thereby claiming his first (and to date only) top-ten finish in a major tournament. As of August 2023, Sahith Theegala holds the 36th spot on the Official World Rankings.

A look at Sahith Theegala’s net worth

Being a part of one of the wealthiest sports, it is expected that Sahith Theegala will have a decent fortune to his name, given his exploits on the golf course. According to various reports, Sahith Theegala’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at approximately USD 3 million.

How much does Sahith Theegala’s career earnings amount to?

A majority of Sahith Theegala’s net worth is attributed to his earnings from professional golf. Since 2020, the golfer has earned over USD 8.6 million, according to his bio on the official website of the PGA tour.

Which brands does Sahith Theegala endorse?

In a short span of time, Sahith Theegala has got a number of brand endorsements under his belt. His most prominent partnership is with Ping, an American golfing equipment manufacturer based out of Arizona. The company supplies Theegala with golf clubs and their name also appears on his caps.

Theegala also has an endorsement deal with golf footwear and clothing manufacturer FootJoy. According to the terms of the contract, the company provides the golfer with shoes and apparel.

In addition, the golfer has brand endorsement deals with apparel manufacturer Linksoul and American multinational IT services and consultancy company Unisys Corporation.

As mentioned above, Theegala has also been featured in the sports documentary series Full Swing, which premiered on Netflix on February 15, 2023.

A peek into Sahith Theegala’s personal life

Born in Fullerton, California on December 4 1997, Theegala grew up with his father, Muralidhar Theegala, and his mother, Karuna Theegala. He also has a younger brother named Sahan Theegala. Sahith Theegala is often seen with his parents on the PGA Tour.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Sahith Theegala’s net worth in 2023?

According to various reports, Sahith Theegala’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at approximately USD 3 million.

– What is the world ranking of Sahith Theegala?

As of August 2023, Sahith Theegala holds the 36th spot on the Official World Rankings.

