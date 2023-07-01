A Closer Look At Sandesh Jhingan’s Career Stats, Net Worth And More

Perhaps one of the most challenging jobs in the world of football is that of the defenders. Over the years, the goal scorers have often been the faces of the best teams in footballing history. However, we seldom recall the contributions of the defenders who have provided a stable anchor to their sides time and again. One such player from the Indian subcontinent, who has performed this thankless job with finesse throughout his career, is Sandesh Jhingan.

The best defenders have been the ones who exhibited astute leadership qualities from the backlines whenever their team needed them. Football fans over the globe, who stay up all night to watch their favourite teams play, are no stranger to their heroics. Many of us associate the term ‘defender’ with names such as Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Philipp Lahm, and Sergio Ramos, among a multitude of other greats.

While the popularity of European and Latin American football is what helps an occasional defender or two come to limelight, fame for footballers in Asian countries, particularly in India, is a privilege not many can enjoy. However, if you have followed Indian football, or at least have given a cursory look at it in the last decade, Sandesh Jhingan is a player whose name you must have come across. He has played a huge part in the Indian national football team’s recent run of impressive performances.

Sandesh Jhingan will be missing out on India’s semi-final match against Lebanon in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation Championship since he has already picked up two yellow cards in the tournament. This leaves a huge void in India’s back four, and those further up the pitch might exercise additional caution against the opposition attack. Such is the impact Jhingan has on the present Indian team.

A Look At Sandesh Jhingan’s Career Highlights

His early life in the world of football

Sandesh Jhingan was born in Chandigarh and attended St Stephen’s Academy, where he received his training in football. He played for the institution’s football team in the Manchester United Premier Cup where he helped his side reach the finals. While playing in the academy, Jhingan also received an opportunity to play for the Chandigarh Under-19 football team in the BC Roy Trophy, which he eventually ended up winning with his state side.

In 2011, is impressive performances for both his academy and the state Under-19 team earned Jhingan an opportunity to attend the trials at I-League Second Division club United Sikkim. He successfully got through the trials, and in December 2011 he signed for the club. He played alongside former India international players Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, and helped United Sikkim earn a promotion to the I-League, the then-top-division football league in India.

Around the same time, Jhingan wanted to play for second and third division clubs in Kolkata and appeared for the trials at a number of clubs in the city. But he was rejected by all of them.

Sandesh Jhingan made his senior professional debut in the I-League with United Sikkim on October 6, 2012 in a match against Goa-based club Salgaocar. He played the entire match and scored a goal as United Sikkim won by a scoreline of 3-2.

The following month, Jhingan scored his second goal for the club against Sporting Goa but ended up on the losing side as United Sikkim lost 2-1. The entire season did not go in favour of the North-Eastern side as they faced relegation at its end. However, Sandesh Jhingan received high praise as a talented youngster.

Jhingan’s entry into the big league

In 2013, Sandesh Jhingan signed a contract with IMG-Reliance to become a part of the ISL, which was slated to start in 2014. Eventually, in the 2014 ISL Inaugural Domestic Draft, he was picked by the Kerala Blasters. Jhingan made his ISL debut for Kerala Blasters in the second match of the 2014 season against Chennaiyin FC. In spite of a spirited performance by the youngster, Kerala Blasters ended up losing the match by a scoreline of 2-1.

However, Jhingan’s performance cemented his position in the Kerala Blasters side for the remainder of the season. He made 14 appearances in the ISL and helped his team reach the finals, where they eventually lost to Atletico de Kolkata by a solitary goal. Sandesh Jhingan’s efforts in the field throughout the tournament did not go unnoticed as he won the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Keeping in mind the heroics of 2014, Kerala Blasters retained Sandesh Jhingan in their squad for 2015 with a contract worth nearly USD 189,000, making him the highest-paid Indian player in the league. However, Jhingan failed to replicate his performance from the previous season as the Kerala Blasters conceded 27 goals in ISL 2015, the worst in the league, and finished at the bottom of the table.

Sandesh Jhingan redeemed his worth as a defender in the following season, providing consistent performances as a right back instead of a central defender. Riding on his purple patch, Kerala Blasters reached their second ISL final in three seasons. However, they were denied a chance to lay their hands on the glittering silverware by Atletico de Kolkata once again, this time in a penalty shootout.

His transformation into a leader of men

In 2017, Sandesh Jhingan signed a long-term contract with Kerala Blasters and became the highest-paid defender in the ISL. That season, he was also offered the captain’s armband. He led the Kerala-based team for three seasons before parting ways with them. As a mark of respect for his invaluable contributions to the club, Kerala Blasters decided to retire his jersey number, which was 21.

Jhingan joined Kolkata-based club ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020 and was chosen as one of the five captains of the side. His partnership with Spanish centre back Tiri helped ATK Mohun Bagan maintain ten clean sheets in 22 matches throughout the season. The club from Kolkata qualified for the AFC Cup 2022 and finished as runners-up in the ISL after losing to Mumbai City FC in the final.

The five-year deal that Jhingan had with ATK Mohun Bagan had provisions for him to play for a European club upon receiving an offer. On August 18, 2021, Sandesh Jhingan signed a one-year deal with Croatian First Football League club Sibenik. He also became the first Indian to play in Croatia. However, Jhingan was denied an opportunity on the field throughout his stint with Sibenik.

During the 2022 ISL January transfer window, Jhingan made a comeback to ATK Mohun Bagan, with whom he signed a short-term contract. He featured in a total of nine matches throughout the season.

Upon the expiry of his contract, Sandesh Jhingan left ATK Mohun Bagan and joined Bengaluru FC on August 14 last year. He had previously played for the Bengaluru-based outfit in 2017 when he joined them on loan from Kerala Blasters.

Earlier this month, Sandesh Jhingan joined ISL side FC Goa, and will represent the Goan outfit in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

How did Jhingan perform in the international sphere?

By virtue of his outstanding performance in the 2014 ISL for the Kerala Blasters, Sandesh Jhingan received a call-up in the national side for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He made his debut for the Indian national team against Nepal and played the entire match which the Blue Tigers won by a margin of 2-0.

Jhingan scored his maiden goal for the country against Turkmenistan in a match which ended in a 2-1 defeat for India. His second goal came in a game against Laos, which the Indian football team won by 6-1.

In 2017, the then-Indian national football team head coach Stephen Constantine handed the national team’s captaincy to Sandesh Jhingan for two friendly matches. Jhingan, in the absence of regular captain and talismanic marksman Sunil Chhetri, led India to a 2-1 win against Mauritius in his first match as the captain. He was named the captain once again in 2018 in a match against a formidable Chinese national team. Under his leadership, a brave Indian side was successful in seeing off China as the match ended in a stalemate. It was also the first time that India remained unbeaten on Chinese soil.

Sandesh Jhingan was a wall in the backline of the Indian team which played in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup at Mumbai. He was at the heart of the Indian defense which maintained three clean sheets out of four matches and helped India win the tournament by defeating Kenya in the final.

The football fraternity saw the best of Sandesh Jhingan in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Even though India could not go past the group stage, the Indian defender was performing at his fullest potential. He inspired the team to a memorable 4-1 victory against Thailand, and the Indian team was almost at the cusp of securing a knockout berth before an injury-time penalty conceded by defensive midfielder Pronoy Halder cost them the match.

Sandesh Jhingan was a recipient of the Arjuna Award, the second-highest honour in the field of sports given by the Indian government, in 2020. He also won the 2020-21 All India Football Federation Men’s Player of the Year Award.

A brief overview of Sandesh Jhingan’s career stats

Following are the important career stats of Sandesh Jhingan, according to Transfermarkt.

United Sikkim (2011-2013)

In two years that he played for United Sikkim, Sandesh Jhingan made 21 appearances. He scored two goals and was shown the yellow card on two occasions. Jhingan was also sent off once playing for the North-East side.

Kerala Blasters (2014-2020)

For the Kerala-based club, Sandesh Jhingan made 78 matches in the ISL, in which he assisted for goal four times. He also picked up 17 yellow cards during his stay at the club.

ATK Mohun Bagan (2020-2022)

Sandesh Jhingan stepped out on the field as a Mariner 33 times across all competitions. During his tenure at the club, the referees have shown him the yellow card three times.

Bengaluru FC (2017, 2022)

In his two stints at Bengaluru FC, Sandesh Jhingan has played 52 matches across all competitions, and has found the back of the net twice. He has also been shown the yellow card 12 times.

Indian national football team (2015-Present)

In 53 matches that Sandesh Jhingan has represented India so far, he has scored five goals and assisted for a goal once. He has also picked up nine yellow cards in his international career till date.

Sandesh Jhingan’s net worth, salary and brand endorsements

How much is Sandesh Jhingan’s net worth and salary in 2023?

According to various reports, the net worth of Sandesh Jhingan, as of 2023, stands at an estimated USD 5 million. A majority of his earnings comes from his salary playing for the Indian national football team and the domestic club football.

Sandesh Jhingan’s annual salary in 2023, according to reports, is around USD 243,800. He is one of the highest-paid footballers in India.

A quick look at the brands Jhingan endorses

In February 2022, Adidas, the German apparel and footwear manufacturer, roped in Sandesh Jhingan on a multi-year contract as one of their brand ambassadors in India. He joined an elite list of active sportspersons associated with Adidas. The list includes Indian national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and hockey player Manpreet Singh, among others.

Jhingan is also a brand ambassador for sports nutrition company MyProtein, with whom he signed an endorsement deal in 2020.

Previously, Jhingan had associations with notable multi-national brands like sports apparel and footwear manufacturer Nike, and American sports-themed beverage manufacturer Gatorade.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Sandesh Jhingan)