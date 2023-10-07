A Look At Shikhar Dhawan’s Net Worth, Career Highlights, Personal Life And More

Once known for striking terror in the hearts of the opposition’s bowling attack, Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian international cricketer, has been missing in action for a considerable amount of time. He has been sitting outside of the Indian national team of late and will not be a part of the Indian team in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, the ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket (as he is fondly called by fans) has recently made headlines because of events happening in his personal life. On Wednesday, October 4, Shikhar Dhawan was granted a divorce from his estranged wife by the Delhi Family Court. Before we expand on this matter, let us take a closer look at the Indian cricketer himself.

A destructive left-handed batsman, Shikhar Dhawan found the most success batting at the top of the order. Alongside Rohit Sharma, Dhawan formed a beautiful partnership for the Indian team for years. He has paved the way for the Indian team’s victory on numerous occasions, especially in major ICC tournaments, and has played under two full-time captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Besides being an explosive opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan has also led the Indian team on a few occasions. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Dhawan captained the Indian team on a tour against Sri Lanka in 2021 and in a One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies in 2022. He has also served as the captain of two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in his career so far, namely the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings.

With Shikhar Dhawan being in the news lately, we take a moment to throw light on the Indian cricketer’s career highlights, net worth, the luxury assets he owns and the brands he endorses, while also giving a peek into his personal life.

An overview of Shikhar Dhawan’s cricketing career

His time in international cricket

Although he has been around in international cricket since 2010, having made his debut in ODI cricket in October of that year, it was not until 2013 that the world got to know of Shikhar Dhawan’s batting prowess. On his debut Test match against Australia at Mohali in March 2013, Dhawan scored a blistering knock of 187 runs off 174 deliveries. In the process, he also broke the record for the fastest century scored by a batsman on his Test debut.

Shikhar Dhawan started his long-standing opening partnership with Rohit Sharma at the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He ended the tournament, which India won, as its leading run-scorer and was awarded the Golden Bat for the same. Dhawan was also named the Player of the Tournament for his exploits in the same tournament. Coincidentally, this was the last time that India won a major ICC tournament.

For the next few years, Shikhar Dhawan continued performing well for India consistently. He was India’s leading run scorer in both the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy (he was the leading run-scorer of the overall tournament in the latter and won the Golden Bat for the second time in his career). Dhawan also shares the record for most centuries in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy (three centuries) with Chris Gayle, Herschelle Gibbs and Sourav Ganguly.

In 2018, Shikhar Dhawan achieved the impressive feat of becoming the first Indian cricketer to hit a century in his 100th ODI match. Later that year, the prolific top-order batsman became the only Indian and the sixth player overall to score a century before the lunch break on the first day of a Test match (Dhawan achieved this feat against Afghanistan at Bengaluru). Dhawan was named in the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, he was ruled out of the tournament after the second match against Australia in which he scored a match-winning century.

As of October 2023, Shikhar Dhawan has scored seven centuries in Test cricket and 17 centuries in ODI cricket. He is yet to score a century in Twenty-20 (T20) Internationals.

Shikhar Dhawan’s stint in the IPL

Since the league’s inception in 2008, Shikhar Dhawan has been a part of the IPL. While Dhawan started his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils in 2008, over the years, he has been associated with a number of franchises.

Shikhar Dhawan’s notable spells in the IPL have been with two franchises, namely the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals. In 2013, Dhawan was given the opportunity to lead the Hyderabad-based team in the Champions League Twenty20 Tournament (which has now been discontinued).

In 2019, playing for the Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman in the history of the IPL to score two back-to-back centuries. Dhawan was bought by the Punjab Kings at the 2022 IPL Auction and that year, crossed the 6,000 runs mark in the IPL, becoming only the second player to do so after Virat Kohli.

Shikhar Dhawan was appointed the captain of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, replacing Mayank Agarwal.

How much is Shikhar Dhawan’s net worth and salary?

Even though he has not been a part of the Indian squad regularly in recent times, Shikhar Dhawan still ranks among the wealthiest Indian cricketers. According to a report by CAknowledge, Shikhar Dhawan, in 2023, boasts a net worth of around USD 15 million (nearly INR 125 crores).

Much of Dhawan’s overall wealth comes from his time on the cricket field, whether in international cricket or in the IPL. Reports also suggest that in 2023, Shikhar Dhawan has an annual salary of around USD 1.2 million (INR 10 crores).

A quick look at Shikhar Dhawan’s luxurious assets

Being a well-known cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan has made a decent fortune that allows him to lead a luxurious life. The Indian cricketer currently resides in a designer mansion in Delhi which accounts for around USD 600,777 (INR 5 crores). He also owns a few other real estate properties in the country.

Coming to his wheels, Shikhar Dhawan has a Mercedes GL350 CDI and an Audi in his car collection. However, it is the motorcycles in his garage that are the showstoppers. The cricketer owns the iconic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, a Suzuki Hayabusa, a Royal Enfield Himalayan and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, among other bikes.

Which brands does Shikhar Dhawan endorse?

Shikhar Dhawan’s popularity makes him one of the most sought-after sports personalities in the country for sponsorship deals. As such, the cricketer has several multinational companies in his rich endorsement portfolio. Notable of these include Jio, Nerolac Paints, GS Caltex, Lays, Oppo, Boat, IMG Reliance, Alcis Sports and V-Star, among others.

In June 2023, Shikhar Dhawan signed an endorsement deal with Bengaluru-based urban snack brand TagZ. According to the terms of the contract, the brand will also see Dhawan act as one of its investors, besides being a brand ambassador.

All you need to know about Shikhar Dhawan’s personal life

Shikhar Dhawan was born in Delhi and raised in a Punjabi Hindu Khatri family. He completed his schooling at St. Mark’s Senior Secondary Public School in Delhi. Dhawan trained with coach Tarak Sinha at Sonnet Club since the age of 12.

In 2009, Dhawan got engaged to Aesha Mukerji, and the duo got married in 2012. They have a son named Zoravar. However, Shikhar Dhawan’s wife got estranged from him in 2021. The Indian cricketer pleaded for a divorce with his wife, and on October 4, 2023, the Delhi Family Court granted him the divorce on the grounds of “cruelty by wife”.

Judge Harish Kumar, in his verdict, also granted Shikhar Dhawan the right to visit his son in Melbourne, Australia and the permission to converse with him over video call.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much does Shikhar Dhawan earn annually?

Reports suggest that in 2023, Shikhar Dhawan has an annual salary of an estimated USD 1.2 million (INR 10 crores).

– How much is Shikhar Dhawan’s net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Shikhar Dhawan, in 2023, boasts a net worth of around USD 15 million (nearly INR 125 crores).

– How much does Shikhar Dhawan earn during IPL?

In 2023, Shikhar Dhawan earned a sum of around USD 991,557 (INR 8.25 crores) from his contract with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Shikhar Dhawan)