Cricket Controversies: The Most Shocking Dismissals In History

While it’s known as the ‘gentleman’s game’, cricket is not unlike every other major sport when it comes to controversies. Since its inception, the game has stood witness to numerous debatable moments, both on and off the field. A majority of them have been sparked by the dismissals of batsmen. Such cricket controversies have also been part of the Cricket World Cup, the quadrennial marquee tournament in the cricketing calendar. Before we take a look at a few of them, here’s some context for the unversed as to why this topic was the talk of the town this week.

Controversies have run rife in the Ashes, a test match series between Australia and England, in its near-200-year history. Arguably the oldest and fiercest rivalry in the world of cricket (Indian and Pakistani cricket fans might disagree on the latter), it has almost become traditional for each Ashes series to cause a new controversy. The latest addition to that list is a moment from the test match which concluded on 2nd July. Many English fans are of the opinion that the bizarre dismissal of English batsman Johnny Bairstow is what helped Australia emerge victorious on the final day of the match at Lord’s.

The list of some of the most unconventional dismissals in cricketing history transcends beyond the fences of the Ashes though. In 1951, Englishman Leonard Hutton became the first batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field in a match against South Africa. Six years later, William Russell Endean of South Africa returned the favour by becoming the first batsman to be declared out for handling the ball. Indian legend Mohinder Amarnath became the first batsman in limited-overs cricket to be ruled out for handling the ball in the second final of the 1985-86 Benson & Hedges World Series against Australia.

While the cricketing fraternity, including both fans and experts, remains divided on the most recent and controversial dismissal in the ongoing Ashes series, we bring you a curated list of similar controversial decisions from umpires which have seen the back of the batsmen.

1. Sourav Ganguly’s dismissal against Australia in 2008

The second test match of the 2008 India vs Australia series in Sydney is one of the most controversial matches in the history of international cricket. Firstly, this is the series that witnessed the ‘Monkeygate’ controversy involving Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh and the late Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. The Indian bowler was caught in a verbal altercation with Symonds and allegedly hurled a racist comment at the Aussie.

However, the game was also marred by poor on-field decisions taken by the umpires. Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain, was a victim of one such call. At a time when he was forming a crucial partnership with Rahul Dravid, the southpaw nicked a ball off Australian pace bowler Brett Lee to Michael Clarke at second slip. While Ganguly was given out, television replays showed that the ball touched the ground before reaching Clarke, proving that it was not a clean catch.

2. Grant Elliot’s run out against England in 2008

The fourth One-Day International match between New Zealand and England at the Oval saw one of the most debatable run-out decisions on the cricket field. During New Zealand’s innings, Grant Elliot attempted to take a short single. However, while running between the wickets, he collided with English bowler Ryan Sidebottom and even suffered an injury owing to the same. While Elliot was declared run out in the process, the umpires went up to the English team to see if they wanted to reconsider the situation and withdraw their appeal for a dismissal. However, Paul Collingwood, the then-captain of the English team, stuck with his appeal. The decision, therefore, went against the Kiwis. Even though they ended up winning the match by a solitary wicket, the entire New Zealand team was furious with the incident and expressed their discontentment at the end of the game.

3. Usman Khawaja’s caught-behind dismissal against England in 2013

While “To err is human”, incorrect and controversial decisions on the field have seen umpires throwing themselves under the bus. The advent of the decision-review system was hence introduced to save them from getting bashed by fans and experts alike for their incorrect and controversial decisions. However, the safeguard faltered in the 2013 Ashes series played in England.

In the third of the five-match test series, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja attempted to play a drive off Graeme Swann’s bowling. The ball took a heavy turn and Khawaja missed out on an opportunity to score runs. England, however, appealed for a caught behind, which was given in their favour. Khawaja immediately called for the use of the DRS technology, which used the Hotspot technology to show that there was no connection between the bat and the ball.

The decision, nonetheless, wasn’t overturned, and Khawaja was dismissed in the most shocking manner in his career. The Australian cricket team was unhappy with the incident and raised questions about the credibility of the DRS system.

4. Joe Root’s caught-behind dismissal against Australia in 2013

Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson might have ruled the headlines with his legendary bowling during the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia, but the third test match of the series witnessed yet another cricket controversy hog the limelight. English batsman Joe Root attempted to block a delivery by Shane Watson, but the ball zoomed past the bat into the gloves of Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin. The Aussies made a convincing appeal for a caught behind, forcing on-field umpire Marias Erasmus to raise his finger.

Root, convinced that the ball had missed the bat, asked for a review straight away. The television replay did not show any sign of dismissal with the Hotspot technology. On the other hand, the Snicko technology, which makes use of the stump microphone to determine if the ball has made a connection with the bat, showed a slight spike but only after the ball was well past the bat. Regardless, the decision was not overturned, and the third umpire declared the English batsman out. While Australia went on to complete a 5-0 whitewash against England, that controversial decision became a black spot in their fabulous triumph.

5. Ben Stokes’ dismissal for obstructing the field against Australia in 2015

Controversial dismissals made a comeback in yet another England vs Australia fixture, this time in ODI cricket. In the second ODI of the five-match bilateral series, Australia set a mammoth target of 310 for England to chase at Lord’s. During the run chase, England’s left-handed all-rounder Ben Stokes hit a ball straight to Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc off the latter’s bowling. Starc picked up the ball, and with the intention of getting Stokes run out, threw the ball straight at him. Stokes, while returning towards the batting crease, stuck out his hand and the ball hit his gloves.

The Australians immediately approached the on-field umpires and appealed for a dismissal on the grounds of obstructing the field. After much deliberation and carefully observing the television replay in slow motion, the decision was given in favour of Australia since the third umpire felt that Stokes intentionally handled the ball to prevent it from hitting the stumps. However, in the real-time replay, Stokes’ action seemed more impulsive than an intentional act.

Australia ended up winning the match by 64 runs, but the entire crowd at Lord’s castigated the Australian team and the umpires for the remainder of the match.

6. Jason Roy’s dismissal for obstructing the field against South Africa in 2017

The top-order explosive English batsman Jason Roy, known for his onslaughts on the opposition bowling attack, becomes yet another English player to feature on this list of cricket controversies. In 2017, during a Twenty-20 International match between England and South Africa, Roy was sent back by his partner Liam Livingstone while he tried to steal a single. In a bid to make the batting crease before the ball reached the stumps, the English opener made a desperate dive. The ball ended up hitting Roy on its way towards the stumps, prompting the South African team to appeal for an out decision on the basis of obstructing the field.

The on-field umpires asked the third umpire to take a look at the incident. The third umpire, after careful observation, declared Roy run out for causing obstruction in the field. The decision was based on the fact that Roy turned from one side to the other while returning back to the crease, indicating that he deliberately blocked the ball with his body. The decision left Roy puzzled and was highly debated long after the match was over.

7. Alex Ross’s run out for obstructing the field against Hobart Hurricanes in 2018

The 2017-18 season of the Big Bash League saw a rare controversial dismissal in the league’s history during a match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes. Chasing a steep target of 179, the Brisbane-based outfit stayed in contention for a win on the back of Alex Ross’ batting. However, in the 17th over of the match, a throw from a Hobart Hurricanes fielder saw the ball getting deflected off Ross’ bat and hitting the stumps while the batsman was trying to take the second run. While Ross comfortably made his ground, the fielding team appealed for a run out for obstructing the field, and the third umpire was called upon to make the decision.

After watching the television replay several times, the third umpire declared Ross run out for obstructing the field because he changed his direction during his run, suggesting that he had the intention to block the ball from hitting the stumps. Brisbane Heat captain Brendon McCullum vehemently criticised the decision at the end of the match.

8. Jos Buttler ‘Mankaded’ against Kings XI Punjab in 2019

‘Mankading’, one of the most debated modes of dismissing a batsman, is when a bowler halts his delivery run-up to run out a batsman who is backing up out of the bowling crease. This form of dismissal gets its name from Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankand, who was the first cricketer to get a batsman out in international cricket in this fashion. While it is deemed legal and is considered to be part of the run-out rules in cricket, ‘mankading’ is widely considered to be against the spirit of the game.

This mode of dismissal made its debut in the Indian Premier League at the hands of veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in 2019. In a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin stopped mid-way of his delivery run-up to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end. The umpires approached Ashwin to reconsider his appeal and leave the English batsman with a warning, as has been seen on multiple occasions in cricket, but the Indian spinner did not budge from his appeal.

While Ashwin was within his rights to claim Buttler’s wicket by ‘mankading’ him, the incident saw the Indian bowler being heavily criticised by the cricketing fraternity after the match. The incident itself remains one of the most controversial moments on the cricketing field in the history of the game.

9. Charlie Dean ‘Mankaded’ against India in 2022

Women’s cricket got a taste of ‘Mankading’ in 2022 when Indian bowler Deepti Sharma claimed the wicket of English batter Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end in a bilateral ODI series. The match, which until that point was highlighted as Indian legend Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game, became memorable for another altogether. Even though India completed a 3-0 sweep against England to claim the series, Sharma was faced with criticism at the end of the match for her actions which were deemed as being against the spirit of the game.

10. Johnny Bairstow’s stumped out dismissal against Australia in 2023

On July 2 2023, England’s Johnny Bairstow was stumped out by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who threw the ball at the stumps as Bairstow casually moved out of his crease after the final ball of the over. The umpires declared Bairstow stumped out as the ball was not declared dead when the batsman walked out of his crease. However, the dismissal sparked a massive controversy which has taken the world of cricket by storm. The dismissal became even more significant for English fans after Australia ended up on the winning side. Even England’s head coach Brendon McCullum made a cheeky comment on the possible impact this latest incident of cricket controversies can have on the relations between the two teams. “I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer with them any time soon,” McCullum was quoted saying after the match.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@ESPNcricinfo)