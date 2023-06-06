Singapore Open 2023 Badminton Tournament: What Is The Prize Money At Stake This Year?

The Singapore Open 2023 badminton tournament is scheduled to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium starting on June 6 (which is today) and ending on June 11.

Following the conclusion of the Malaysia Masters and the Thailand Open, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour will shift its focus to Singapore to once again showcase the impressive skills of renowned players from all over the world including defending champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and other top-ranked players like Akane Yamaguchi, An Se-young and Tai Tzu Ying.

Held annually in Singapore and part of the BWF Tour, the Singapore Open is one of the most prestigious events on the badminton calendar. The tournament features various categories of competition including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. As mentioned above, many top-ranked players from around the world are participating in the Singapore Open, making it a highly competitive event.

For such a competitive event, you can imagine that the prize money pool at stake will be impressive as well. Or will it? Well, let’s find out.

What is the prize money for the 2023 Singapore Open?

The total prize money pool for the 2023 Singapore Open amounts to an impressive USD 850,000. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the prize money for each stage of the event:

Singles’s division:

Champion: USD 59,500

Runner-up: USD 28,900

Semi-finalists: USD 11,900

Quarter-finalists: USD 4,675

Round of 16: USD 2550

Round of 32: USD 850

Doubles division:

Champion: USD 62,900

Runner-up: USD 29,750

Semi-finalists: USD 11,900

Quarter-finalists: USD 5,312.50

Round of 16: USD 2,762.50

Round of 32: USD 850

The 2023 Singapore Open schedule

The 2023 Singapore Open is set to commence on June 6 and will continue till June 11. Here is the full schedule of the prestigious badminton tournament –

1st round fixtures: June 6 and June 7

2nd round fixtures: June 8

Quarter-finals: June 9

Semi-finals: June 10

Final: June 11

Singapore Open 2023: Who are the top-seeded players at this year’s tournament?

Viktor Axelsen was the top-seeded player in the men’s singles division for this year’s tournament, however, he has unfortunately withdrawn from the competition. This now makes last year’s champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting the top-seeded player in the men’s singles division. In the women’s singles division, the top-seeded player is Akane Yamaguchi.

Here are the top-seeded players in all five divisions.

Men’s Singles:

Viktor Axelsen

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Kodai Naraoka

Loh Kean Yew

Chou Tien-chen

Jonatan Christie

Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Lee Zii Jia

Women’s Singles:

Akane Yamaguchi

An Se-young

Tai Tzu Ying

Chen Yufei

He Bing Jiao

Carolina Marin

Ratchanok Intanon

Wang Zhiyi

Men’s Doubles:

Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto

Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik

Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang

Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi

Women’s Doubles:

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan

Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida

Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu

Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota

Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong

Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Ramadhanti

Wakana Nagahara/Mayu Matsumoto

Lee So-hee/Baek Ha-na

Mixed Doubles:

Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong

Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino

Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai

Seong Seung-jae/Chae Yu-jung

Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dong Ping

Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai

Kim Won-ho/Jeong Na-eun

Where can you watch the 2023 Singapore Open?

The tournament is available for live streaming on BWF’s Official YouTube Channel BWF TV.

