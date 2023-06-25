Srikanth Kidambi’s Net Worth: A Look At His Career Earnings, Brand Deals And More

The world of badminton needs no introduction to Srikanth Kidambi. From being a tall, lanky prodigy causing upsets at major tournaments to becoming a superstar, over the course of a decade, he has taken the world of badminton by storm. As such, if you have not heard of him, it’s probably because he still lacks a biopic to his name. Is it on the cards? We don’t know. Naturally, if you are not familiar with him, you will have questions like: Who is Srikanth Kidambi? Where is Srikanth Kidambi from? What is Srikanth Kidambi’s net worth? Well, as it happens, we have the answers to all of your questions.

Every athlete or sportsperson worth his salt has a career defined by hits and misses. For Srikanth, though, it has largely been the latter, especially in recent times. Last month, Srikanth Kidambi took an early exit from the Thailand Open after losing in the first round against China’s Weng Hongyang. In 2023 alone, this exit marked the fourth occasion when he failed to go beyond the first round. So far, his best showings this year have been his quarter-final finishes at the Spain Masters, Malaysia Masters and Indonesia Open. Srikanth Kidambi also bowed out from the semi-finals of the Hylo Open in November last year. Overall, his outings this year have been rather dismal, especially when you factor in his reputation. But as they say, a star’s ‘class is permanent’, and so is his brand value.

Srikanth Kidambi, despite the recent poor run of form, is one of the most decorated Indian badminton players. He’s broken a fair share of records in his professional career and is a modern-day legend. For the unversed, he is equivalent to what Virat Kohli is to international cricket. Therefore, it goes without saying that Srikanth’s net worth, besides his professional badminton career earnings, is also based on his brand endorsements and activities on social media platforms.

So join us as we delve deep into Srikanth Kidambi’s career, stats, records, earnings, endorsements and works of charity.

A look at Srikanth Kidambi’s badminton career

The beginning of Srikanth’s career

Born in Ravulapalem, Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth began playing badminton at a young age alongside his elder brother K. Nandagopal. Interestingly, Nandagopal himself is a junior national champion in badminton. In 2008, Srikanth moved to Hyderabad to join the Gopichand Badminton Academy which was founded in the same year by the 2001 All England Open Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand. The Academy has since become the most renowned badminton training facility in the country and is home to international stars like Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap.

2011 saw Srikanth make his professional debut in the Commonwealth Youth Games at the Isle of Man. He secured podium finishes in two categories, winning the bronze medal in men’s doubles and the silver medal in mixed doubles. Srikanth complemented his excellent debut with wins in both singles and doubles categories at the All India Junior International Badminton Championship later that year.

Consistency is the name of the game in every line of work, and Srikanth seemed to have mastered it. He capped off 2012 by overcoming Malaysia’s Zulfadli Zulkiffli­―the then Junior World Champion―to win the men’s singles title at the Maldives International Challenge.

Srikanth’s foray into senior-level professional badminton

In 2013, Srikanth Kidambi announced his arrival at the highest level of professional badminton. The Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold witnessed a young Srikanth defeat the world number eight and local favourite Boonsak Ponsana in straight games to win the men’s singles title.

At the All India Senior National Championships, held in Delhi later that year, Srikanth got the better of defending champion Parupalli Kashyap to win his maiden senior national title. The win proved Srikanth’s mettle to pundits since he was up against an in-form Kashyap who himself was coming on the heels of an impressive outing at the 2012 London Olympics.

His meteoric rise to fame

2014 proved to be a turning point in Srikanth’s career. The Indian star-in-making finished second at the India Open Grand Prix Gold in Lucknow and was also part of the Indian contingent which participated in the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. He reached the mixed doubles semi-finals and also made it to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles category. However, it was in November that he got his much-needed impetus at Fuzhou, China. The Indian shuttler caused a major upset as he defeated five-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lin Dan in straight games to clinch the China Open Super Series Premier. In the process, he also became the first Indian to win a Super Series Premier men’s title. He capped off the year with yet another spirited display at the prestigious Badminton World Federation Super Series Masters Finals, where he bowed out from the semi-finals with a loss to Chen Long of China.

The following year, Srikanth Kidambi went on to break yet another record by becoming the first Indian with the Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold. He defeated Danish shuttler Victor Axelsen, who, at present, is the reigning World Champion and Olympic gold holder. Later that year, the India Open Super Series saw Srikanth once again overcome Axelsen to win the title.

In 2017, Srikanth’s purple patch of form saw him touch another milestone when he became the fourth player in history to win four Super Series titles in a single year. His super series wins that year included the Indonesia Super Series Premier, Australian Super Series, Denmark Super Series Premier and French Super Series.

In 2018, the ace Indian shuttler reached the summit of the Badminton World Federation’s men’s singles rankings. By doing so, he became the first Indian man to secure the number one spot.

Srikanth also became the first Indian male to reach the finals of the World Championships in 2021, eventually losing to his Singaporean counterpart Loh Kean Yew.

Besides all of these spectacular accomplishments, Srikanth Kidambi has also won two medals at the Commonwealth Games men’s single event. He won a silver medal in the 2018 edition held in Australia’s Gold Coast and a bronze medal in the 2022 edition held in Birmingham, England.

Srikanth’s awards and honours

In 2015, Srikanth Kidambi was a recipient of the Arjuna Award, the second-highest award given by the Indian government for outstanding performances in the field of sports. He was later awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2018.

What is Srikanth Kidambi’s net worth?

According to various reports, Srikanth Kidambi’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at USD 5 million. Even though he is associated with a number of brands, Srikanth’s primary source of income remains his earnings from professional badminton.

Srikanth Kidambi’s net worth: His career earnings

By virtue of his consistent performances over the years, Srikanth ranks among the richest badminton players in the world. As per the official website of the Badminton World Federation, he has earned over USD 484,000 in his career so far. More than 90 per cent of his earnings have come from his singles titles.

The Badminton Association of India handsomely rewarded Srikanth Kidambi with USD 6,100 for each of his wins in the:

Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold event (2015)

Indian Super Series (2015)

Indonesia Super Series Premiere (2017)

Australian Super Series Premiere (2017)

Srikanth Kidambi was also featured in Forbes India’s 30 under 30 list for 2015. In 2017, Forbes Magazine listed him at the 83rd spot. His earnings for that year, as per the magazine, were reported to be USD 747,426.

The inception of the cash-laden Indian Badminton League in 2013 saw several players, beginners and pros alike, make fortunes. The same was true for Kidambi, who was roped in by the Lucknow-based franchise Awadhe Warriors for around USD 38,000.

In 2016, Srikanth became the then-highest-paid Indian male player in the Indian Badminton League when Awadhe Warriors paid USD 62,000 (approximately) to secure his services for the season. Srikanth broke his own record in the 2018-19 season when the franchise from Bengaluru, Bengaluru Raptors, bought him for nearly USD 97,500.

Which brands does Srikanth Kidambi endorse?

A considerable share of Srikanth Kidambi’s income comes from the brands he endorses. Over the years, he has signed several endorsement deals and has regularly promoted the brands on social media.

The most significant association Srikanth has is with Li-Ning, a sportswear and sports equipment company founded by former Olympic gymnast Li Ning. The ace badminton player reportedly signed a four-year endorsement deal in 2019 worth USD 4.3 million. The brand’s name features on Srikanth’s kit, racket and other sporting gear.

The Gujarat-based public sector bank Bank of Baroda also signed Srikanth Kidambi and P.V. Sindhu as its brand ambassadors in 2016. Srikanth sports the name of the bank on his kit. He also appeared in multiple advertisements for the bank and endorses it on social media.

Srikanth signed an endorsement deal in 2021 with Yellow Class, a company aimed at educating the youth of our country in various fields. As a part of this organisation, Srikanth also offers badminton lessons to children.

He also has an endorsement deal with energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull, with the company appearing on his Instagram grid at regular intervals.

Is Srikanth Kidambi involved with charity?

Srikanth Kidambi actively partakes in charity. He was associated with Solibad, a non-profit organisation whose mission is to make badminton accessible to underprivileged children across the globe.

Bengaluru-based sports lawyer Nandan Kamath founded Go Sports Foundation, a non-profit group which aspires to use sports as “a vehicle for social change and a tool to improve the lives of individuals, communities and the state of our nation.” Srikanth Kidambi is a part of the organisation and promotes it as well.

