T10 vs T20 Cricket: A Close Look At The Shortest Formats Of The Game

Unlike several major sporting disciplines, cricket has been through an evolution curve over the years. In the international sphere, the sport enjoys three different formats, each more demanding than the others in its own way. Therefore, it hardly comes as a surprise to see a major global cricketing event happening every year. Sometimes, the count goes up to two, with 2023 being a prime example of the same – the ICC World Test Championship Final and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup were both held this year.

Albeit not in the international circuit, the domestic leagues have seen varied formats of the game being introduced in recent years. After almost two decades of its existence, the Twenty-20 (T20) format of cricket has finally found a worthy rival — the Ten-10 (T10).

In England, there also exists another format of the game — the 100-ball cricket. The European nation, often regarded as the birthplace of cricket, holds a professional franchise-based league named The Hundred.

But why is there a need for the existence of such formats of the game? Several pundits are of the opinion that cricket needs to be even shorter in order to gain more widespread popularity. While it gets over in roughly three-and-a-half hours, a T20 cricket match still goes on for nearly double the duration of a football match. Most spectators get bored with the excessively long run-time of a cricket match, and as such, they refrain from watching it in its entirety.

So, on that note, here is a closer look at the T10 vs T20 cricket leagues. We will also deep dive into the significance of such a short format in facilitating the sport’s viewership, offer insight into the ongoing T10 league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and more.

T20 vs T10 cricket

What are the differences between the T20 and T10 cricket formats?

People who have played cricket-based video games are familiar with a 10-over format that is part of the varied game modes. As it turns out, the rules of that format are quite similar to those of the T10 league. For the unversed, here is a quick glance at all the major points of difference between the T20 and the T10 cricket formats.

As the name suggests, in T10 cricket, each inning lasts for a maximum of 10 overs, unlike T20 cricket where the innings last for 20 overs each. Therefore, the matches in the T10 format get over in around 90 minutes, nearly half the time required to complete a T20 match.

While each bowler can bowl a maximum of four overs in T20 cricket, in the 10-over format, the cap is lowered to two overs. In addition, the T20 matches have a mandatory powerplay of the first six overs of each innings, during which time no more than two fielders can remain outside the 30-yard circle of the field.

While the mandatory powerplay in T10 matches comes with the same rules, it lasts for only a couple of overs at the start of each inning.

T20 vs T10 cricket: Which is more entertaining?

At the time of T20 cricket’s advent, the 20-over format seemed pretty challenging since it demanded players with quick reflexes, lightning-fast decision-making skills and hard-hitting abilities with the bat. It was one of the prime reasons why several teams went into the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 (the inaugural edition of the tournament) with a young bunch of players rather than their tried-and-tested ageing stars (who were all in their late 30s back then).

T10 cricket is all about needing similar skill sets, but in excess. To cite an example, if a player scoring 50-plus runs in 30 balls is considered to be a good performance in T20 cricket, the same number of runs have to be scored in 15-20 balls to be deemed worthy of similar appreciation in the 10-over format.

Moreover, it is easier to hold the attention of the viewers in a T10 match than in its T20 counterpart because of the huge difference in the duration of the game. The T10 format holds the key to cricket’s future as it is ideal for fans who want their quota of cricketing action but don’t have a lot of time to spare from their workaday schedules.

It won’t be surprising to see the 10-over format being inducted into international cricket in the upcoming years; there might also be a T10 Cricket World Cup in the future!

What is the highest score in a T10 cricket match?

In the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league, Northern Warriors registered a team total of 183 runs for the loss of two wickets against the Punjabi Legends in Sharjah in November 2018. This remains the highest score by a team in a T10 match.

A quick glance at the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league

Held for the first time in 2017, the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league takes place annually in the UAE.

The league is approved by the Emirates Cricket Board, and the International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex global governing body of the sport, sanctioned the tournament in 2018 as a semi-professional cricket tournament.

As of 2023, a total of eight teams are participating in the league. The competition has seen a significant year-on-year growth in viewership — while it started with an estimated 37 million viewers in 2017, by 2022, the television and digital streaming viewers had increased to a whopping 342 million.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Abu Dhabi T10/Instagram)

