The Top 10 Indian Football Players Of 2023

Football is not just another sport; it is a global phenomenon. Events like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro and Copa America attract worldwide attention, even from those folks who are usually disinterested in sports. In India too, football enjoys a massive fan following. Debates around the best football players and popular football teams are a part of most college gabfests. Many of us stay awake well past midnight to watch matches involving our favourite football clubs. As much as the popularity of the game is in India, sadly the football players in our country seldom come into limelight. In a country of nearly 1.5 billion individuals, the matches of the Indian national football team are viewed by a few thousands. Ask any self-proclaimed football fan, and he or she might not be able to name even five Indian football players. And this has been the picture of Indian football for years.
However, the situation has been slowly but steadily improving in recent years. While the Indian Super League has a considerable role to play in it, the impressive performances of the national football team are also bringing Indian football into the mainstream. Players like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan have started becoming household names.
As India play the final of the 2023 South Asian Football Federation Championship final against Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru this evening, we look at the ten best Indian football players in 2023.
The 10 best Indian football players of 2023
One of the biggest names in Indian football, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is an Indian goalkeeper who plays for the Indian national football team in the international sphere, and for Bengaluru FC in the ISL. The 31-year-old towers over his fellow teammates with a massive height of 198 centimetres. However, it is not his physical stature which makes him one mean guard between the posts, although his height does hand him an edge over other goalkeepers. Sandhu’s agility, coupled with his super-fast reflexes, has been his key to success.
The most vital statistic to judge a goalkeeper is the number of clean sheets that the goalie has maintained. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu holds the record for most clean sheets playing for India, with his 24th clean sheet coming against Lebanon in the semi-finals of the ongoing SAFF Championship. His clean sheets record at the domestic level is also par excellence. Sandhu has been the recipient of the ISL Golden Glove Award for a record two times in back-to-back seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20).
Sandhu has also captained the Indian national football team a few times, leading the team to a 4-1 win against Puerto Rico in his first match wearing the armband. Under his leadership, the Indian team also recorded an impressive goalless draw against a far superior Qatar team in 2019.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also holds the record of being the only Indian footballer to feature in an UEFA Europa League match when he played for Norwegian side Stabaek in 2016.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Gurpreet Singh Sandhu)
If you talk about the current lot of defenders in the Indian national football team, you simply cannot make a list without Sandesh Jhingan on it. The Indian defender, who plays in the centre back position, has been a wall in the backline of the Indian team for the past few years.
Sandesh Jhingan came into the limelight following his performances in the inaugural edition of the ISL held in 2014. Playing for the Kerala Blasters, a young Jhingan performed exceptionally well and carried his team to the final of the tournament. Even though the Kerala-based club lost the title to Atletico de Kolkata, Jhingan received high praise for his performances throughout the season, and was also rewarded with the Emerging Player of the Season award.
The defender has led the Indian football team on a few occasions in his career. Wearing the captain’s armband, Sandesh Jhingan led the Indian football team to a goalless draw against a formidable Chinese national football team in 2018. The result meant that India, for the first time in its footballing history, remained undefeated on Chinese soil.
Jhingan was awarded the 2020-21 All India Football Federation Men’s Player of the Year Award. He also holds the record of being the only Indian footballer to play in Croatia when he signed a one-year deal with Croatian First Football League club Sibenik.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Sandesh Jhingan)
At an age of 22 years, Anwar Ali has already become one of the key players in the present Indian football team. The child prodigy made his international debut under the current national team coach Igor Stimac in a friendly match against Belarus on March 23 this year. Three months into his international career, Ali scored his first international goal on June 14 against Hong Kong in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification.
In the domestic level, Anwar Ali has played for seven different clubs in his career so far. He featured in 30 matches in the ISL playing for FC Goa and has scored a solitary goal in India’s top-division tournament.
Interestingly, in 2019 Anwar Ali was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy― a condition in which the heart muscle wall becomes abnormally thick and affects the pumping of blood. He was forbidden from playing football by the AIFF; however, Ali later got a verdict from the Delhi High Court which allowed him to play again.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Anwar ali)
Hailing from the suburbs of Kolkata, Pritam Kotal is a veteran defender in the Indian national team with years of experience in both domestic and international levels. He made his debut for the national team in 2015 under the then-coach Stephen Constantine, and has never looked back since then. Kotal has won the SAFF Championship in 2016 and the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 with the Indian football team.
In the domestic sphere, Pritam Kotal has been a regular face in the Mohun Bagan camp for nearly a decade. Even though he played for FC Pune City, Atletico de Kolkata and Delhi Dynamos in between, he has featured for the Kolkata-based club for a lion’s share of his career. Kotal helped the Mariners (as is Mohun Bagan popularly known) lift their first I-League title in 2015. Kotal took part in the ISL 2016 for Atletico de Kolkata and helped them win their second ISL title, and his first. He repeated his heroics of 2016 with ATK in the 2019-20 season as the Kolkata-based outfit lifted their third ISL title.
The merger of ATK with Mohun Bagan in 2020 meant that Pritam Kotal could once again be seen in the maroon-and-green jersey. The Bengali defender guided Mohun Bagan to their first ISL victory in March this year.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Pritam Kotal)
A midfielder who has been in the Indian national football side for a considerable time, not many might have heard the name of Rowllin Borges. The 31-year-old Goan footballer might not have a massive fan following, but he enjoys the luxury of featuring both international and domestic trophies in his cabinet.
Rowllin Borges made his international debut in 2015. Soon after, he won the SAFF Championship in 2016 with the Blue Tigers. He clinched his second international trophy representing India at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, in which the Indian team defeated Kenya in the final by a margin of 2-0.
Borges won his first trophy in the domestic level with the Mumbai City FC as they finished the group stage of the 2020-21 ISL at the top of the table, winning the League Winners Shield. A few days later, he helped his team win the ISL crown for the first time.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Rowllin Borges)
Over the past few years, Anirudh Thapa has become a regular in the Indian national football team line-up. The 25-year-old central midfielder has won multiple awards with the Indian team. Making his international debut in 2017, Thapa has won two Tri-Nation Series (2017 and 2023), two Intercontinental Cup titles (2018 and 2023), and one SAFF Championship crown in 2021. In six years of international football, the midfielder has made over 45 appearances and has four goals to his name.
In the domestic sphere, Anirudh Thapa has been a common face in the Chennaiyin FC camp since 2016. In 2017-18, he helped the Chennai-based club lift their second ISL title. Thapa also led Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2021-22.
Anirudh Thapa has been the recipient of the AIFF Men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year award on two occasions, first in 2017-18 and then in 2019-20.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Anirudh Thapa)
Bipin Singh Thounaojam made his international debut for the Indian football team in 2021 against Oman. The 28-year-old plays as a winger in the national side and was instrumental in the Indian team’s Tri-Nation Series win earlier this year.
In the ISL, Bipin Singh Thounaojam has made 86 appearances and has found the back of the net 21 times. He was a part of the Mumbai City FC team which won the League Winners Shield and the ISL title in 2020-21.
Even though he has played only 7 matches for the Indian national team, Bipin Singh Thounaojam has shown promises of becoming a dependable member of the team in the coming days.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Bipin Singh)
In recent times, Udanta Singh Kumam has been a core member of the Indian football team’s attacking line. He made his debut in international football in 2016 against Iran, and has donned the national team’s jersey 44 times since then. He also has two goals to his name whilst playing for India. Kumam has won three international trophies with the Indian side: the SAFF Championship in 2021, and the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and 2023.
For nearly a decade, Udanta Singh Kumam has been a regular member in the Bengaluru FC line-up. He has won several titles with the Bengaluru-based club, notable of which are the I-League title in 2015-16, the ISL in 2018-19, and the Durand Cup in 2022. He was also a part of the Bengaluru FC side that finished as runners-up in the 2016 AFC Cup. In 203 appearances for Bengaluru FC, he has scored 22 goals.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Udanta Kumam)
Although he has been around for quite some time, it is only in the past couple of years that Lallianzuala Chhangte has found the form of his career. The 26-year-old attacking winger is one of the fastest Indian footballers to have ever played the game. In ISL 2017, Chhangte overtook Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to clock a top speed of 35.8 kilometres per hour. Due to his impressive pace, he is also known as the ‘Mizo Flash’.
Chhangte has played 26 matches for the Indian national team since making his debut in 2015, and has scored six goals in his international career. He has won the SAFF Championship in 2015, and the Tri-Nation Series and the Intercontinental Cup earlier this year with the Blue Tigers.
Lallianzuala Chhangte was conferred with the AIFF Men’s Player of the Year Award for 2022-23. He also won the ISL Hero of the League award in 2022-23, and 2023 Tri-Nation Series Player of the Tournament.
(Picture Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Lallianzuala Chhangte)
To those of you who were on the verge of criticising us for missing out this name― we always save the best for the last. Sunil Chhetri has become synonymous with Indian football, and the magnifico plays in a league of his own. The 38-year-old forward is arguably one of the greatest legends of Indian football. Chhetri’s popularity surpasses that of the entire Indian football team’s, and he was at the core of the resurgence of Indian football in recent times.
Often referred to as “Captain Fantastic,” in 2012 Sunil Chhetri was given the Indian national team’s captaincy seven years after his debut in international football. Since then, he has led India to multiple tournament victories.
In the Indian domestic circuit, Chhetri has been a regular in the Bengaluru FC line-up for the past decade, helping them win the I-League title in 2013-14 and 2015-16, and leading them to an ISL title win in 2018-19. In his illustrious career, Chhetri has also played five matches for Portuguese side Sporting CP. He is one of the five Indian players to have played football in Europe.
Sunil Chhetri, apart from being the highest goal scorer for India, is also the third-highest goal scorer among active footballers in international football with 92 goals. Chhetri trails modern-day legends Cristiano Ronaldo (123 goals) and Lionel Messi (103 goals) on the list, and stands fourth overall in the history of football.
Chhetri has won numerous accolades for his performances over the years. The most prestigious of them is the Khel Ratna Award by the Indian government, who presented India’s highest sporting honour to the talismanic marksman in 2021. He also received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2019.
(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Sunil Chhetri and Instagram/@Gurpreet Singh Sandhu)
(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Sunil Chhetri)
