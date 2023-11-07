What Is A Timed Out Wicket In Cricket? Looking At Angelo Mathews’ Bizarre Dismissal Against Bangladesh

“It gets late early out there.”

This celebrated quote by yesteryear American baseball catcher Yogi Berra took centre stage in an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Group Stage encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday, November 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. For the first time in the history of international cricket, a batsman was dismissed for being ‘timed out’ as a penalty for taking longer than the allowed time to take strike, and it was Angelo Mathews who ended up achieving this unwanted distinction.

The fate of the Bangladesh team was sealed even before the start of the match as they were the first side to crash out of the marquee quadrennial tournament last week. For Sri Lanka, however, their outside chance of making it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2023 was reliant on a victory against their Asian counterparts, that too by a big margin. It was in such a backdrop that the teams from the bottom half of the points table locked horns on a mundane Monday afternoon.

The controversial dismissal during the Sri Lankan innings sparked a debate across social media platforms and other popular public forums moments after the incident took place. Many deemed it the most controversial wicket to have ever fallen in international cricket’s history, and while it is too premature to conform to that thought process, it’s unquestionable that the incident ranks among the biggest controversies in world cricket.

So, on that note, here is everything you need to know about the incident that took place in New Delhi to get a better understanding of what precisely constitutes a ‘timed out’ wicket in cricket.

A look at Angelo Mathews’ rare ‘timed out’ dismissal against Bangladesh

Having won the toss, Bangladeshi captain Shakib Al Hasan asked Sri Lanka to bat first. The islanders lost a few early wickets, and in the 25th over of the match, their score stood at 135 runs for the loss of four wickets. Sadeera Samarawickrama’s dismissal meant that veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews was the next batsman to come in.

As fate would have it, Angelo Mathews discovered that there was a problem with the strap of his helmet out in the middle even before he could take his first strike. He called for a new helmet straightaway. However, the Sri Lankan cricketer took over two minutes to assume strike, prompting Shakib Al Hasan to appeal for the batsman’s dismissal on the grounds of exceeding the stipulated time frame to take strike.

Even though he was able to get a helmet from the team dugout, the appeal for dismissal against Angelo Mathews was upheld by the on-field umpire, meaning that the Sri Lankan had to return to the pavilion without getting an opportunity to face a delivery. In the process, Mathews also became the first player in international cricket to lose his wicket due to a ‘timed out’ dismissal.

According to recent developments, Angelo Mathews has taken to social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) to post screenshots of video footage from the match, alongside time stamps which conclusively showed that five seconds were left on the clock before the two-minute window elapsed, by which time his helmet strap had come off.

The debate surrounding this controversial dismissal has set social media on fire, with several former cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir (among others) coming out in support of Angelo Mathews and lashing out against the umpiring in the match.

Understanding the concept of a ‘timed out’ dismissal in cricket

While there are several ways in which a batsman can be dismissed in cricket, the rarest of them is the ‘timed out’ method. To put it in simple terms, a batsman has to take his strike within a stipulated time frame from the fall of the previous wicket, failing which he will be declared out.

According to Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) law 40.1, “a batter has to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement of a player. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

The playing conditions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, however, suggest that the time limit for a batsman to take strike before being deemed timed out is two minutes, not three.

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” according to the World Cup’s playing conditions.

But why wasn’t the MCC’s law followed in the case of Angelo Mathews’ dismissal? After the match was over, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock provided clarification on the same in an interview.

“ICC World Cup playing conditions supersede the MCC laws of cricket,” Holdstock said. “According to laws, the fielding captain initiated the appeal to (Marias) Erasmus, who was the stand-in umpire. Just after the strap came loose, the fielding captain appealed for timed out.”

