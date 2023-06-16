US Open Golf 2023: What Is The Increased Prize Money At Stake This Year?

The US Open Golf Championship is a prestigious event and one of the four major championships in professional golf. Being held from June 15 to June 18, the upcoming US Open Golf 2023 is organised by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and is taking place at the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Typically held in mid-June each year at various golf courses across the United States, the tournament consists of four rounds of stroke play, with the field being cut after the second round to the top 60 players. In the event of a tie after 72 holes, an 18-hole playoff is conducted the following day. If there is still a tie after the playoff, the championship is decided by a sudden-death playoff.

The US Open is renowned for its demanding course which is often characterised by narrow fairways. The USGA meticulously designs the course to assess the players’ skills, precision and mental resilience, making it the most arduous of the four major championships.

The tournament, which is known for its rich history, is open to both professional golfers and top amateur players. Some notable winners of the US Open include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka. Each victory in the US Open is considered to be a significant achievement in a golfer’s career.

How much is the prize money for the US Open Golf 2023?

The total prize money pool for US Open Golf 2023 has seen a significant increase. Compared to last year’s USD 17.5 million, it now sits at a record high of USD 20 million. The winner of the tournament will receive a substantial portion of this prize money pool – a whopping USD 3.6 million – as a reward for their performance.

The prize money will be distributed among the participants as follows:

1st place: USD 3,600,000

2nd place: USD 2,180,000

3rd place: USD 1,380,000

4th place: USD 980,000

5th place: USD 820,000

6th place: USD 725,000

7th place: USD 675,000

8th place: USD 625,000

9th place: USD 585,000

10th place: USD 545,000

11th place: USD 505,000

12th place: USD 465,000

13th place: USD 425,000

14th place: USD 385,000

15th place: USD 365,000

16th place: USD 345,000

17th place: USD 325,000

18th place: USD 305,000

19th place: USD 285,000

20th place: USD 265,000

21st place: USD 245,000

22nd place: USD 225,000

23rd place: USD 209,000

24th place: USD 193,000

25th place: USD 177,000

26th place: USD 161,000

27th place: USD 155,000

28th place: USD 149,000

29th place: USD 143,000

30th place: USD 137,000

31st place: USD 131,000

32nd place: USD 125,000

33rd place: USD 119,000

34th place: USD 114,000

35th place: USD 109,000

36th place: USD 104,000

37th place: USD 99,000

38th place: USD 95,000

39th place: USD 91,000

40th place: USD 87,000

41st place: USD 83,000

42nd place: USD 79,000

43rd place: USD 75,000

44th place: USD 71,000

45th place: USD 67,000

46th place: USD 63,000

47th place: USD 59,000

48th place: USD 55,800

49th place: USD 53,000

50th place: USD 51,400

51st place: USD 50,200

52nd place: USD 49,000

53rd place: USD 48,200

54th place: USD 47,400

55th place: USD 47,000

56th place: USD 46,600

57th place: USD 46,200

58th place: USD 45,800

59th place: USD 45,400

60th place: USD 45,000

The schedule for US Open Golf 2023

The US Open Golf 2023 started on June 15 and will go on till June 18. Here is the full schedule for this year’s tournament.

Round 1: June 15

Round 2: June 16

Round 3: June 17

Round 4: June 18

Where can you watch US Open 2023?

The tournament is being live-streamed on US Open’s official website.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ US Open Golf)