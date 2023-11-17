Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A Battle Of The GOATs Of Cricket

In every sport, there always exists a debate about the superiority of past legends versus modern-day greats. In football, gabfests around Diego Maradona vs Lionel Messi are quite common. When it comes to tennis, arguments revolving around the supremacy of Pete Sampras and Roger Federer are unforgettable. Cricket, too, isn’t spared of such comparisons. The latest to join the list is Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar.

Considered to be the greatest player in the history of cricket, Tendulkar himself was subject to such comparisons with erstwhile cricketers back in his playing days. The most prominent of them is him being put on a weighing scale alongside the Australian legend Don Bradman. This particular parallel that people often drew in the late ’90s and the early 2000s was fuelled by Bradman himself when he said that Tendulkar reminds him of the way he used to play.

In the past, Virat Kohli has often been compared to the West Indies legend Viv Richards for his flamboyant batting style. The Caribbean legend, too, has given Kohli heaps of praise in public forums on multiple occasions. However, Kohli eventually went past Richards in terms of the runs scored and centuries hit. The Indian batsman surpassed one milestone after the other over the years until there was only one man left to chase — Tendulkar.

On 15 November, Kohli overtook Tendulkar as the leading century scorer in One Day International (ODI) cricket. In the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Indian batsman scored his 50th ODI century in a match-winning cause against New Zealand. In the process, he also became the only batsman in the history of cricket to hit 50 centuries in ODIs.

Now that he himself is the owner of this significant world record, Kohli has invariably sparked comparisons with the retired player, who is often referred to as the ‘God of cricket’ — Tendulkar. As such, let us take a closer look at the Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate as we take a look at where the two master batsmen stand in terms of their stats, centuries, individual achievements and all other records.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats and rankings

Runs scored for the country

Having played international cricket for 24 years (he made his debut at the age of 16), Sachin Tendulkar is a beacon of Indian cricket. He made his maiden appearance in international cricket as a teenager against a hostile Pakistan pace bowling line-up comprising two of the greatest fast bowlers in their prime, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Tendulkar was all over the place in his debut innings; however, he battled through a series of lethal spells by the Pakistani bowling (including getting hit on his nose once) to notch up his maiden half-century in only his second innings in international cricket.

Over the next two decades, Tendulkar transformed into the face of India. Nicknamed the Master Blaster, he played 782 innings in 664 matches across all three formats of the game in the international sphere, during which he scored 34,357 runs, the most by any batsman in international cricket to date.

In Test cricket, he featured in a record 200 matches and has batted in 329 innings for India. The former Indian captain holds the record for the most runs scored in this format of the game with 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78.

On the other hand, Tendulkar has played 452 innings in 463 matches in ODIs, the most by any player in the history of the game. He has scored a record 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. Interestingly, Tendulkar has played just one game in Twenty-20 (T20) Internationals for India, in which he scored a mere 10 runs.

Virat Kohli burst into the scene with his exploits in the 2008 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia, in which he captained India to glory. He made his debut in international cricket later that year against Sri Lanka in an ODI encounter.

The next few years saw one of the finest spells of Indian cricket in the international sphere as the side overcame the horrors of the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup to lift the ODI World Cup title in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. During this time, India also became the number-one ranked team in Test cricket. And along with the highs of silverware came the tears of sorrow as most of the senior pros bid farewell to the sport. Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman were a few of them. However, the then-Indian captain (and a legend in his own right) Mahendra Singh Dhoni ensured that Indian cricket went through minimal hiccups as he guided the team through a rebuilding phase.

When the last of the ’90s superstars, Tendulkar, retired in 2013, Kohli stepped up to take the mantle of carrying Indian cricket forward by becoming one of the best in the world. By the end of the decade (2011-2020), Kohli joined the pantheon of all-time greats in the history of the sport. In the 15 years that he has played international cricket to date, Kohli has played 573 innings in 517 matches for India across all formats of the game, during which time he has scored 26,478 runs so far.

In Test cricket, Kohli has played 187 innings in 111 matches to date and has scored 8,676 runs at an average of 49.29. On the other hand, he has played 279 innings in 291 matches in ODIs, during which time he has scored 13,794 runs, the third-highest tally in this format of the game (he also enjoys an average of 58.69). In addition, Kohli has played 107 innings in 115 T20 International matches and has scored 4,008 runs at an average of 52.73.

Centuries scored in all formats

One of the greatest feelings for any batsman is to score a century in international cricket. However, when we are looking at a Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar piece, we are faced with a monstrous figure of 180! Yes, that’s exactly how many centuries it amounts to when we add up their stats.

Tendulkar, to date, remains the only batsman in the history of cricket to score 100 international centuries. He reached this landmark in an ODI match against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla stadium in Mirpur in 2012.

In Test cricket, he has scored 51 centuries, the most by any batsman in Test cricket and in any format of the game, with a best score of 248 not out (against Australia). When it comes to ODIs, the legendary Indian batsman has 49 centuries to his name, the second-highest in the 50-over format. He has a best score of 200 not out (against South Africa) in ODIs, and is also the first man to score a double century in ODI cricket.

On the other hand, Kohli has scored 80 centuries in his international career so far. He has scored 29 centuries in Test cricket with a personal best score of 254 not out (against South Africa). In ODIs, Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in the 50-over format with 50 tons to his name. He achieved this feat in an ODI World Cup semi-final encounter against New Zealand in Mumbai in 2023. In ODIs, his personal best is 183, which he scored against Pakistan in 2012.

Kohli also has a solitary century in T20 Internationals, with a best score of 122 not out (against Afghanistan in 2022).

A look at all the records they hold

Sachin Tendulkar holds a host of cricketing records to his name. The notable of them are as follows:

Most matches in a career (664 matches)

Most matches in Test cricket (200 matches)

Most matches in ODI cricket (463 matches)

Most runs scored in a career (34,357 runs)

Most runs scored in Test cricket (15,921 runs)

Most runs scored in ODI cricket (18,426 runs)

Most centuries in a career (100 centuries)

Most centuries in Test cricket (51 centuries)

Most fifties in a career (264)

Fastest to 15,000 runs in Test cricket (300 innings)

Fastest to 18,000 runs in ODI cricket (440 innings)

Most Player of the Series awards in a career (20) (joint-highest)

Most centuries against one team in a career (20, against Australia)

Most nineties in a career (28)

Albeit not nearly as many records as Tendulkar, Virat Kohli also has his fair share of records in international cricket. Noteworthy of them are:

Most centuries in ODI cricket (50 centuries)

Fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket (267 innings)

Most runs scored in T20 Internationals (4,008 runs)

Most fifties in T20 Internationals (35)

Fastest to 3,500 runs in T20 Internationals (96 innings)

Most Player of the Series awards in a career (20) (joint-highest)

Most Player of the Series awards in T20 Internationals (7)

Most centuries against one team in ODI cricket (10, against Sri Lanka)

Most wins as a captain in Test cricket for India (40 wins)

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: The verdict

With Kohli still having a few years left in his career, there are possibilities of him shattering more records and achieving more milestones in international cricket. While that might open up newer avenues in the Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate, it might not be a fair comparison, more so because both players are absolute legends of the game and have played the sport in very different conditions and circumstances. Both have overcome their fair share of obstacles.

On several occasions, Virat Kohli has mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar is his idol and that any comparison between the two of them is a mark of disrespect to the latter. Interestingly, after winning the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Kohli along with a few others placed Tendulkar over their shoulders and took him for a victory lap across the entire Wankhede Stadium. “He has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years. It is time we carried him on our shoulders,” Kohli said at the post-match interview.

Similarly, Tendulkar always had great admiration for Kohli. Right after the latter scored his 50th ODI century, Tendulkar took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate the modern-day legend. In a heartfelt post, the Little Master said that Kohli achieving this miraculous feat at the former cricketer’s home ground is “the icing on the cake”.

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Team India/Instagram and Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram)

