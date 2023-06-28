A Look At Wanindu Hasaranga’s Career Stats, Net Worth And More

While Sri Lanka hasn’t been through the best of phases in international cricket lately, it remains one of the most sought-after teams in any multi-national tournament. Be it any event by the International Cricket Council or a continental tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council, a match involving Sri Lanka is considered a marquee game. As such, if you have been following the Sri Lankan national team in recent years, you will know about someone by the name of Wanindu Hasaranga, a player whose stats say volumes about his presence on the field.

Widely considered to be one of the best spin bowlers in the world by fans and pundits alike, the right-arm leg-spin bowler’s popularity transcends the geographical boundaries of Sri Lanka by virtue of his participation in several franchise Twenty-20 leagues.

The island nation of Sri Lanka is known for gifting the cricketing fraternity with some of the biggest names among spin bowlers. Muttiah Muralitharan, the ‘Wizard of the Emerald Isle’, is the greatest of them all, and one of the best players of all time. To date, he remains the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1,334 scalps to his name. He is also the only player in the history of Test cricket to pick up 800 wickets. Many of us also remember a ‘Mystery Spinner’ in the blue-and-yellow Sri Lanka jersey by the name of Ajantha Mendis who used to be simply unstoppable in his day.

Wanindu Hasaranga, coming from a nation with such a rich lineage of spin bowlers, has certainly proved worthy of inclusion in the list of greats through his consistent performances on the field. At present, he is taking the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe by storm.

While Sri Lanka dreams of lifting the World Cup again, a tournament they last won in 1996, on the back of this star performer, we take a closer look at Wanindu Hasaranga’s stats, career highlights, net worth, the records he has broken and more.

An overview of Wanindu Hasaranga’s career highlights

Hasaranga’s early days as a cricketer

Born in Sri Lank’s Galle, Wanindu Hasaranga attended Richmond College where he enrolled in the institution’s cricket team. Interestingly, Hasaranga started his career at the age of 16 as a frontline seam bowler and opened the bowling for his team on a regular basis.

The change in his bowling style happened when he watched and got inspired by a demonstration from his coach Lanka De Silva on how to bowl leg spin. De Silva was the first person to see potential in the young lad as a leg-spinner, and under his guidance, Hasaranga underwent a transformation from pace to spin bowling. When he was 17, Hasaranga took part in a local 50-over tournament as a leg-spinner for the first time and bagged 28 wickets in just six matches.

Hasaranga made his List A debut in the AIA Premier Limited Over Tournament on November 30, 2015. Based on his performance in the domestic circuit, he was soon named to the national team’s Under-19 side for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016. Hasaranga took seven wickets in the tournament and helped Sri Lanka reach the semi-finals, where they lost to India.

The leg-spinner went on to make his first-class debut for Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club in the 2015-16 season of the Premier League Tournament. An impressive run of form in the next year-and-a-half saw Hasaranga being named the Most Promising Player in the Domestic Sphere for the 2016-17 season at the Sri Lanka Cricket’s annual awards.

His entry into international cricket

Wanindu Hasaranga made his debut for Sri Lanka in international cricket against Zimbabwe in a One Day International match at Galle, his hometown, on July 2, 2017. His international debut was quite impactful as he took a hat-trick to pick up Zimbabwe’s final three wickets. By doing so, Hasaranga became the youngest player in the history of ODI cricket to claim a hat-trick on debut. He also joined Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada in being the only debutants to pick up a hat-trick in ODIs. Not to mention, he made history by being the only leg-spinner to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket.

Hasaranga was part of the 33 players who were awarded a contract by the Sri Lanka Cricket board prior to the start of the 2018-19 season. Soon after, he made his debut for Sri Lanka in T20 internationals against New Zealand at Pallekele on September 1, 2019.

The turning point in his international career

In 2019, Wanindu Hasaranga was named in Sri Lanka’s squad for their tour against Pakistan, from which many senior players withdrew citing security concerns. He featured in all the matches of the bilateral T20 international series and picked up eight wickets in three matches. Hasaranga was adjudged the Man of the Match in the third game and, more impressively, was also named the Man of the Series. Riding on the back of his performance, Sri Lanka whitewashed Pakistan to win the series, which was a first for them against Pakistan in T20 internationals.

Hasaranga followed his impressive display in Pakistan with an equally impressive performance against West Indies in a bilateral ODI series at home in 2020. He guided Sri Lanka to a win in the first ODI by scoring an unbeaten 42. The leg-spinner also provided economical bowling spells throughout the series and eventually picked up the Player of the Series award as Sri Lanka clinched the series 3-0.

On December 26 of that year, Wanindu Hasaranga made his Test cricket debut against South Africa at Centurion. He picked up four wickets in the match and scored his maiden fifty in the second innings.

Hasaranga’s meteoric rise in international cricket

Besides his bowling prowess, Wanindu Hasaranga also started making a name for himself as a hard-hitting lower-order batsman. He scored his maiden half-century in ODI cricket against West Indies on March 14, 2021. In that match, he stitched an unbeaten 123-run stand with Ashen Bandara for the seventh wicket. By doing so, Hasaranga broke the record for the highest individual score for Sri Lanka batting at number eight or lower, overtaking Nuwan Kulasekara’s unbeaten 80 off 60 deliveries.

Hasaranga was eventually named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. On October 30, 2021, he became the first Sri Lankan to claim a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match when Sri Lanka faced South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. He ended the tournament as its leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets. He also broke Ajantha Mendis’ record of most wickets in an edition of the T20 World Cup.

Wanindu Hasaranga rose to the top of the ICC Men’s T20 international bowler rankings for the first time later that year. The following year, ICC named Hasaranga in its Men’s ODI and T20 Teams of the Year.

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Hasaranga displayed stellar all-round performances throughout the tournament and even took his team over the finishing line as Sri Lanka pipped Pakistan in the final. He was named the Player of the Match in the final as well as the Player of the Tournament.

On 25 June 2023, Wanindu Hasaranga became the first spinner, and the second bowler overall in ODI cricket’s history, to pick up three consecutive five-wicket hauls. He achieved this exceptional feat in a match against Ireland at the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. He ended the match with figures of 5-79 as Sri Lanka secured a spot in the Super Six stage with a comprehensive win by 133 runs against the Irish side.

His stints in franchise cricket leagues across the world

Wanindu Hasaranga has featured in a number of major franchise cricket leagues in his professional career. On November 11 2017, he made his T20 debut for Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The inaugural Lanka Premier League in 2020 saw Hasaranga play for Jaffna Stallions. He ended the tournament as its leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps to his name, with the Stallions riding on his success to lift the title.

Indian Premier League, the richest franchise cricket league in the world, saw Hasaranga make his IPL debut for Bengaluru-based team Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20, 2021.

In 2022, Wanindu Hasaranga played for several teams in leagues across the globe. Besides Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, he was drafted by the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. He also signed for the Kandy Falcons in the 2022 Lanka Premier League.

The same year, Hasaranga was picked by Manchester Originals to play in England’s The Hundred. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka Cricket refused to provide him with a no-objection certificate, which meant he had to break the contract.

In 2023, Hasaranga played for the Desert Vipers in the inaugural United Arab Emirates International League T20. He finished the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker, with nine wickets to his name. Hasaranga is also due to play in Major League Cricket, having been signed by Washington Freedom earlier this year.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s stats

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the important career stats of Wanindu Hasaranga are as follows:

For team Sri Lanka (2017-Present)

Wanindu Hasaranga has featured in 58 T20 international matches so far, in which he has taken 91 wickets with a career-best figure of 4-9. He also has a half-century to his name, with his best score being 71.

In 44 ODI matches, Hasaranga has picked up 61 wickets with a career-best figure of 6-24. He has also scored four fifty-plus scores with a career-best of 80 not out.

Hasaranga has played four test matches so far in which he has taken four wickets, with his best bowling figures being 4-171. He also has a solitary fifty to his name, scoring a career-best 59 on his debut.

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2021-Present)

Wanindu Hasaranga has played 26 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He has taken 35 wickets and his best bowling figures are an impressive 5-18.

What is Wanindu Hasaranga’s net worth in 2023?

As per various reports, Wanindu Hasaranga’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at around USD 2 million. Most of his earnings come from his participation in different franchise-based cricket leagues.

In the IPL auction for the 2023 season, Hasaranga was sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of USD 1.5 million (INR 12.29 crores). He also earns around USD 100,000 (INR 81.98 lakhs) annually from the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

Which brands does Hasaranga endorse?

At present, Wanindu Hasaranga has an endorsement deal with Sareen Sports Industries, an Indian sports equipment manufacturing company. The brand name of Sareen Sports appears on his cricket gear including his bat, batting gloves and leg guards. Prior to this, cricket equipment manufacturer Stanford Cricket Industries used to make Hasaranga’s cricket gear.

In 2021, Hasaranga was appointed as the brand ambassador for Sri Lanka-based Information and Communication Technology solutions provider SLT-MOBITEL.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Wanindu Hasaranga DE Silva)