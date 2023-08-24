Everything To Know About Indian Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is someone who makes over a billion-plus population of India feel very proud. Rightfully so, for the 18-year-old chess titan has a chance to win the 2023 FIDE World Cup, or chess world cup, in a tie-breaker against Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 24 August.

Praggnanandhaa has already entered record books at home by becoming the youngest Indian and the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to reach the finals of the chess world cup.

Though rankings cannot define the genius of both the Indian teenager and his Norwegian opponent, it is pertinent to note that Carlsen, who is 32 years old, is the World No.1 while young Praggnanandhaa is World No.29. This, in a way, underscores the outstanding calibre of Praggnanandhaa in particular, as he took down multiple opponents ranked much higher than him on his way to the finals of the tournament. Among them are World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No.3 Fabio Caruana, of the US.

Carlsen, on the other hand, had become a grandmaster before Praggnanandhaa was born. He has been No.1 in the FIDE charts since 2011. His streak is the second-longest unbroken run in chess history, trailing only retired Russian legend Garry Kasparov.

Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen went head-to-head in two classical games before their tie-breaker, which features time-controlled shorter format contests. Both the first two games ended in draws. The winner shall take home the title and a prize money of USD 110,000.

Who is R Praggnanandhaa?

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was born on 10 August 2005. He hails from Padi, an industrial township in west Chennai in Tamil Nadu. His father, K Rameshbabu, is a bank manager, while his mother, Nagalakshmi, is a homemaker.

Nagalakshmi, who accompanies Praggnanandhaa to most of his tournaments, is hailed as an inspirational figure in the eyes of millions in India for the support she extends to her gifted son.

Praggnanandhaa was inspired to play chess by his elder sister, Rameshbabu Vaishali. The 22-year-old Vaishali is a holder of FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster.

Vaishali was introduced to chess by K Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi as a means to wean her away from watching cartoons on television. Praggnanandhaa soon grew interested in his sister’s game and quickly started showing his talent in it.

“We are happy the two were able to make it big in the sport. More importantly, we are delighted that they are enjoying themselves by playing the sport,” K Rameshbabu, who is affected by polio, told Press Trust of India (PTI) in February 2022, adding, “Credit goes to my wife, who accompanies them to tournaments and is very supportive. She takes great care of the two.”

Today, Praggnanandhaa has travelled to over 30 countries in his still growing chess career. His coach is Grandmaster R.B. Ramesh. The young chess champion sees five-time world champion, former World No.1, and India’s first Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand as his inspiration.

“He has a fantastic memory which lets him remember his old matches. He knows the mistakes he’s made without being told. The way he analyses his games is way beyond his years,” Ramesh said about his student in a conversation with The Indian Express in 2016.

His phenomenal achievement in chess has also been acknowledged by the Indian government, which honoured R Praggnanandhaa with the Arjuna Award – the second-highest sporting honour of the country – in December 2022.

It made Praggnanandhaa the third-youngest recipient of the award, after swimmer Kutraleeswaran Ramesh, who won it at age 14 and Viswanathan Anand, who was awarded at age 15.

How R Praggnanandhaa built his ranking over the years

Early years as a chess champion

R Praggnanandhaa was only seven when he won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 title in 2013. The win earned him the title of FIDE Master.

After winning a few more tournaments, including the World Youth Chess Championship Under-10 title, Praggnanandhaa became the world’s youngest International Master at 10 years and nine months when he won his ninth round game at the KiiT International Chess Festival in Bhubaneswar in May 2016.

It was his third and final norm required for the IM title, along with his ELO rating of over 2400. His previous two norms were secured with his wins in Cannes, France, which was also his first grandmaster open outside India, followed by his win in Moscow, Russia.

Becoming the Grandmaster

A Grandmaster in chess is a player who has won three norms and an Elo rating of 2500.

R Praggnandhaa bagged his first Grandmaster norm at the World Junior Chess Championship in Tarvisio, Italy, in November 2017. Five months later, in April 2018, he secured a second Grandmaster norm at the Herkalion Fischer Memorial GM Norm tournament in Greece.

“I have an ELO rating of 2520 at the moment and have two GMs. All I need is to get one more (GM) in order to be called a Grandmaster. My next target will be to get my third GM,” he told The Times of India at the time.

Praggnandhaa achieved his target at the age of 12 years, 10 months and 13 days at Gredine Open in Urtijëi, Italy, in June 2018 when he beat Moroni Luca Jr in the eighth round to enter the final round.

The requirement for his third and final Grandmaster norm for him to play against an opponent above the rating of 2482 in the final, which he got when he was pitted against 2514-rated Grandamaster Prujjsers Roeland.

His achievement made Praggnandhaa the then youngest Indian Grandmaster and the second youngest Grandmaster in the history of chess after Russian chess champion Sergey Karjakin.

Today, Praggnandhaa is the second-youngest Indian and fifth-youngest Grandmaster in history after the US’ Abhimanyu Mishra, Karjakin, India’s Gukesh D, and Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov.

More wins for Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

That “fantastic memory” that his coach R.B. Ramesh referred to certainly has helped Praggnanandhaa secure one win after another over the years.

In 2018, he tied for the third place alongside Colombian Grandmaster Alder Escobar Forero in the Charlotte Chess Center’s Winter 2018 GM Norm Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, the US/

He won the Xtracon Chess Open in Denmark in July 2019 and World Youth Championships Under-18 in October the same year. He finished 2019 as the youngest Indian and second-youngest person in the world to achieve an Elo rating of 2600.

One of his biggest wins was the Polgar Challenge at the Julius Baer Challengers Chess Tour in 2021.

He then entered the 2021 FIDE World Cup in Sochi, Russia. He advanced to the fourth round after defeating Filipino IM P Bersamina, Armenian Grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian and Polish Grandmaster Michał Krasenkow. Praggnanandhaa went down in round 4 against French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen: A timeline

There is no doubt that Magnus Carlsen is a titan. There has been no one who has come anywhere close to his dominance on chess in the 12 years since he became World No.1. But statistics show that Praggnanandhaa has been consistently performing better with each meeting with Carlsen, which started at New In Chess Classic Tournament as part of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour in 2021.

The two players have faced off 21 times against each other. Carlsen has the overall upper hand, but only by a small margin. He leads Praggnanandhaa 8 to 5. The rest of their matches, including the first two classical games of the 2023 FIDE World Cup, ended in draws.

Aynur Sofiyeva, Azerbaijan’s first Woman Grandmaster and Deputy Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, made the ceremonial first move in the game between Magnus Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa. #FIDEWorldCup 📷 Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/sjRw6HNlyw — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 23, 2023

In fact, Carlsen won five of their first seven meetings. The first of their seven games ended in a draw and Praggnanandhaa won the other. The Indian teenager returned much stronger from their eight meeting, which was Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament in May 2022. He won the game against Carlsen.

Their next four games were at FTX Crypto Cup, where Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen in three-straight games. Seven of their next nine meetings ended in draws, with Carlsen winning two.

(Hero image: Maria Emelianova via International Chess Federation/@FIDE_chess/Twitter; Featured image: Praggnanandhaa/@rpragchess/Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the world ranking of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa?

The world ranking of R Praggnanandhaa is No.29, as per FIDE, as in August 2023 till before the chess world cup.

How many awards did R Praggnanandhaa win in chess?

R Praggnanandhaa has won many tournaments. Among them are three world youth titles, the Xtracon Chess Open and the Polgar Challenge.

What is the net worth of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa?

The net worth of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is not clear.

Who is Praggnanandhaa’s coach?

R.B. Ramesh is the coach of R. Praggnanandhaa.