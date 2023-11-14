Yuvraj Singh’s Net Worth And All The Expensive Things He Owns

One of the most prominent figures from the world of sports in India, Yuvraj Singh has been a household name in this part of the world for years. Besides being a heartthrob, Singh is also one of the finest cricketers the nation has ever produced. The story of his life is no less than a source of inspiration – be it his tales of exploits on the cricket field or his fight against cancer, the man has become a legend in his own right.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh made headlines and a topic for discussion on online forums for his comments on a podcast. During that conversation, the former Indian cricketer divulged details about his relationship with erstwhile Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni by stating that “Me and Mahi (M.S. Dhoni) are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together.”

He further added, “Mahi’s lifestyle was very different from mine, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket.”

To many fans, Singh’s comments on his dynamics with MS Dhoni came as a shock, given that the two played most of their cricket together and shared a great camaraderie on the field. As a matter of fact, it was Yuvraj Singh standing at the non-striker’s end in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final when Dhoni hit the winning six to secure the trophy for India after 28 years.

Yuvraj Singh has a penchant for leading a luxurious lifestyle along with his wife Hazel Keech and ranks among the richest cricketers in the world, even though he retired from all forms of professional cricket in 2019. So, given his incredible success, here is everything you need to know about Yuvraj Singh’s net worth, including all the luxurious things that he owns, the brands he endorses and more.

A quick look at Yuvraj Singh’s career highlights

Making his debut under former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in 2000, Yuvraj Singh played in the international sphere for nearly two decades. At the turn of the millennium, he showed promise of becoming a superstar in his debut ICC tournament, the ICC Knockout Cup in Kenya. In the quarter-final match against Australia, Singh played a masterful knock of 84 runs off 80 deliveries to guide India to a win. He also picked up the Man of the Match award.

A couple of years later, he joined forces with Mohammad Kaif in the final of the NatWest Series in 2002 against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground to steady the Indian innings. At a time when the team was reeling at 146 runs for the loss of five wickets, chasing a mammoth target of 326, Singh scored 69 runs off 63 deliveries and stitched a crucial 121-run partnership with Kaif which eventually saw India win the match by two wickets.

In the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, the southpaw took English speedster Stuart Broad to the cleaners as he hit six sixes in an over. Singh became the first player to achieve this feat in a match between two Test-playing nations in international cricket. He also scripted the record for the fastest half-century in Twenty-20 (T20) Internationals, scoring 50 runs in just 12 deliveries. While the record has since been broken by Nepalese cricketer Dipendra Singh Airee at the 2023 Asian Games, Yuvraj Singh’s half-century off 12 balls remains the fastest to date among full member nations of the ICC.

Much of the credit for India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win goes to Yuvraj Singh, who scored 362 runs in the tournament and picked up 15 wickets.

In India’s fixture against Ireland, he became the first cricketer to pick up five wickets and score 50 runs in an ODI World Cup game. He also picked up four Man of the Match awards in the 2011 edition of the ODI World Cup and ranks alongside Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva (in 1996), South Africa’s Lance Klusener (in 1999) and India’s Rohit Sharma (in 2019) as the winner of the most Man of the Match awards in a single edition of the marquee tournament. At the end of the 2011 World Cup, Singh was also adjudged the Man of the Tournament.

Right after the glory of the 2011 ODI World Cup came the gloom of cancer. The Indian cricketer was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung and had to step aside from cricket to undergo treatment. After a prolonged battle for nearly a year, Singh successfully recovered from cancer and returned to the Indian team in 2012.

Yuvraj Singh played one of his finest knocks in international cricket in January 2017. In an ODI encounter against England, Singh registered his career-best score of 150 runs off 127 deliveries, and the knock was studded with 21 fours and three sixes. He mounted a massive 256-run partnership alongside MS Dhoni and helped India reach a total of 381 runs. Following India’s win in that game in Cuttack, Singh was named the Player of the Match. Two years later, he announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

Deep diving into Yuvraj Singh’s net worth and all the luxurious assets he owns

How much is Yuvraj Singh’s net worth?

Despite retiring from professional cricket a few years ago, Yuvraj Singh’s net worth is one of the highest for an Indian cricketer.

According to a report by CAknowledge, Yuvraj Singh, in 2023, has a net worth of around USD 40 million, which, in Indian rupees, translates to INR 333.1 crores. Although he has made most of his fortune from his time on the cricket field, his endorsement deals have vastly contributed to his overall wealth as well.

Where does Yuvraj Singh reside?

Hailing from Chandigarh, Yuvraj Singh owns a massive two-storeyed mansion in his hometown. The mansion has a designated games room that houses a snooker table and a table tennis board. In addition, the mansion also boasts a Hall of Fame wall which exhibits memorabilia from his cricketing career.

Many reports suggest that Singh’s primary residence, at present, is in Mumbai where he owns a duplex in a luxurious residential tower in Worli. The enormous 16,000-square-foot apartment offers a majestic view of the Arabian Sea.

As a getaway haunt, Singh owns a holiday home in North Goa. According to multiple reports, the property provides a panoramic view of the beach. And, akin to his Chandigarh home, the house in Goa also has memorabilia from his playing days on display.

A look at Yuvraj Singh’s impressive car collection

Yuvraj Singh’s love affair with automobiles is hardly a secret.

According to various sources, the Indian cricketer houses a Bentley Continental Flying Spur in his garage. The luxury car is valued at around USD 397,442 (INR 3.31 crore). He also owns a Lamborghini Murcielago, a car which is worth nearly USD 432,263 (INR 3.6 crore). In 2019, Singh took the car for a spin at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

In addition to these two beasts, Yuvraj Singh also has a few BMW vehicles in his car collection, namely the BMW X7, BMW X6 M, BMW M5 and a BMW 3-Series. He is also the owner of an Audi Q5.

Which brands does Yuvraj Singh endorse?

Being one of the most successful Indian cricketers of all time, Yuvraj Singh has naturally endorsed several multinational brands over the years.

As of 2023, the former Indian cricketer enjoys endorsement deals with brands such as Asian Paints, Mastercard India, Samsonite, Puma, 1XBAT Sporting Lines, Cadbury, Prime Video IN and Amazon Mini TV, among others. In the past, he has endorsed companies such as Pepsi, Reebok, Royal Stag, Birla Sun Life, Laureus & Benz, Whirlpool, Revital and LG, to name a few.

A peek into Yuvraj Singh’s personal life

Yuvraj Singh was born in a Punjabi Sikh family to Yograj Singh, a former Indian cricketer and actor in Indian films, and Shabnam Singh. He got married to British actor and model Hazel Keech in November 2016. The couple has a son named Orion and a daughter named Aura.

There was speculation in the past (in the late 2000s) about Yuvraj Singh being romantically affiliated to Indian actor Deepika Padukone. However, neither has ever provided any clarity on their speculated relationship, thereby dismissing such talks as mere rumours.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much is Yuvraj Singh’s net worth in INR?

According to reports, Yuvraj Singh, in 2023, has a net worth of around INR 333.1 crores.

– Which car does Yuvraj Singh own?

Yuvraj Singh has several luxurious cars in his collection, including a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a Lamborghini Murcielago and a few BMW vehicles.

– In which year did Yuvraj Singh retire?

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in 2019.