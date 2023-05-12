Gucci Announces Alia Bhatt As Its First Indian Global Ambassador

Luxury fashion house Gucci has roped in Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as their first Indian global ambassador, as per reports. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is set to make her first appearance as the global Indian ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul, South Korea. The international event, to be held at the Gyeongbokgung Palace on 16 May, will mark the high-end luxury fashion house’s 25 years in the country.

Alia Bhatt: Gucci’s new global Indian ambassador

With this latest stint at Gucci, Alia Bhatt joins the likes of Hanni (lead singer of K-pop girl group NewJeans), Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and actress Mina Shin. The other ambassadors of Gucci include Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner, A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Halle Bailey, and Liu Wen.

It’s believed that Alia’s advocacy for self-expression and inclusivity in contemporary society was the key to acquiring the role at Gucci. Alia’s beliefs seem to be in sync with the Italian brand’s vision and values – which advocate for an inclusive, open, and fair community.

Recent achievements

Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at the MET Gala 2023 in a stunning Prabal Gurung dress. The actor turned heads in the glamorous ensemble and oozed an alluring charm while on the red carpet.

The Darlings star will also appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s spy thriller Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut. The movie is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on 11 August 2023.

Apart from movies and brand endorsements, Bhatt also has her own sustainable maternity and children’s clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma.

(Hero Image: Courtesy Mark Seliger/Guccci; Featured Image: Courtesy aliabhatt/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India