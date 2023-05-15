7 Asian Men Who Were Showstoppers On The Cannes Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious red-carpet event is not only a celebration of cinema but also a platform for actors to showcase their impeccable sense of fashion. As such, over the years, Asian celebrities have not shied away from flaunting their stunning and unique style choices on the Cannes Red Carpet. While it’s typically the women who usually get much of the media attention in this regard, the men too have been bringing their A-game on the red carpet.

From glamorous traditional attire to game-changing modern designs, Asian men have captivated audiences with their sartorial choices while also bringing a rich cultural tapestry to the red carpet. While Indian celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are regulars at the film festival, veteran stars such as the late Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were some of the first names to represent India at the international festival. Similarly, Korean personalities such as Lee Jung-Jae and Bong Joon-Ho have also been a part of the prestigious film festival over the years, while Chinese film icon Jackie Chan has also been a staple over the years.

So, with the 2023 Cannes Film Festival right around the corner, let’s take a closer look at the captivating fashion moments of Asian actors and directors on the Cannes red carpet while exploring their individual styles and possible influences on global fashion trends.

Cannes red carpet: Seven Asian men who left us impressed over the years

Lee Jung-Jae

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae made his debut at Cannes in 2022. The actor attended the film festival for the premiere of his 2022 action-thriller Hunt and stepped on the red carpet in a crisp white suit, which complemented his overall aesthetic. The same year, Lee also signed with the Hollywood powerhouse agency CAA.

Riz Ahmed

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed attended the Women In Motion Awards in a velvet tuxedo robe. The actor is well-known for his films such as the Oscar-winning Sound of Metal, Venom, Nightcrawler and Encounter. He has received numerous accolades, such as an Academy Award for his short film The Long Goodbye and a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in The Night Of. Additionally, he has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy Film Awards. In 2017, he was recognised as one of the 100 most influential individuals in the world by Time Magazine.

Bong Joon-ho

✨#RedSteps BONG Joon Ho – Opening Ceremony of the 74th Festival de Cannes#Cannes2021 #Cannes74 pic.twitter.com/F53lRv7jTW — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) July 6, 2021

Bong Joon-ho, the acclaimed South Korean director, has made notable appearances on the Cannes red carpet. One of Bong Joon-ho’s most celebrated films, Parasite, actually premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the prestigious Palme d’Or award. Additionally, his previous films such as Okja and Snowpiercer have also been showcased at Cannes, with the director and cast members attending the festival and representing their respective films on the red carpet.

Irrfan Khan

Me , Ritesh, Nimrat at Cannes for the film ‘The lunch box’ pic.twitter.com/tLiEXbU4iN — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 22, 2013

The late Indian actor Irrfan Khan also attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the premiere of his film The Lunchbox. The actor walked the red carpet at Cannes to promote the film and was appreciated for his impressive performance. His presence on the red carpet and his work at the festival also helped solidify his international reputation as a talented actor.

Shah Rukh Khan

The most handsome man Shah Rukh Khan, the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali clicked by the shutterbugs while in Cannes for Devdas screening ✨ pic.twitter.com/emOnY8LcHA — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 30, 2017

Dubbed the ‘King of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan too has walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. King Khan attended the prestigious event back in 2002, alongside his co-star and veteran Cannes attendee Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the screening of Devdas. The actor went for a subtle yet effective ensemble as he attended the red carpet wearing a black tuxedo (with a bow tie to accessorise).

Song Kang-Ho

#Cannes2022 South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho wins best actor award at Cannes pic.twitter.com/PLBOBQ0X2v — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) May 28, 2022

Korean actor Song Kang-Ho has graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on multiple occasions. While he attended the 2019 festival as part of Parasite’s cast, he also attended the 2022 festival for his film Broker. The 2022 Cannes Film Festival was a special one for Kang-ho as he received the prestigious Best Actor Award for his performance in Broker.

Amitabh Bachchan

In 2013, Amitabh Bachchan and Leonardo DiCaprio jointly inaugurated the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Bachchan made a brief appearance in the festival’s opening film, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, while DiCaprio played the lead role. Bachchan’s significant presence during the event was appropriate as it coincided with the festival’s commemoration of 100 years of Indian cinema.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Lee Jung-Jae and Twitter/SRK Universe)