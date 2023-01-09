Burberry’s ‘Year Of The Rabbit’ Collection Bears Bunny-Inspired Clothing

Burberry, the famous British luxury fashion house, welcomed the Lunar New Year by unveiling its exclusive Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection with reimagined and free-spirited designs. The collection is quite universal as it includes men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing.

Additionally, the brand has taken an extra step (or shall we say hop?) to add the Year of the Rabbit element to its Lola Bag collection, accessories, and silk scarves. We also absolutely love the special gesture of redesigning the TB Thomas Burberry monogram with bunny ears. Attention to detail is always appreciated. Scroll down further to discover why this capsule collection by Burberry deserves every ounce of your attention.

‘Take a Leap’: Burberry introduces its Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection

Burberry’s marketing campaign is the best summation of its Year of The Rabbit collection. The video campaign depicts the characteristics of a rabbit and aligns them with its core message— Small steps. Big ideas. Dream further.

Burberry’s top-notch campaign offers a new perspective to the Chinese New Year collection, with actors Shi Peng Yuan, Qi Xi, and footballer Zhao Lina further enhancing it with their rare magnetism. Here’s a glimpse of the playful, eccentric, yet sophisticated Burberry campaign.

More about Burberry’s ‘Year of the Rabbit collection

The first thing you’d notice in this collection is its creative patterns which stand out for their somewhat eccentric yet adorable ‘floppy ear’ motifs and prints. These have been incorporated intensely in their collection including their sweatshirts, bomber jackets, sweaters, hoodies, crepe de chine skirts and embellished woollen beanies, for both men and women. Although the collection primarily has a dominant black-and-white colour scheme, Burberry has also included red outfits to reimpose the Year of The Rabbit theme.

Also, do not miss out on the quirky bags and accessories like the Thomas Bear Charm in Rabbit Costume with cute bunny ears popping out. As for the kids, the designs look incredibly adorable and feature rabbit prints and our favourite, 3D bunny ear caps.

So what are you waiting for? Get your hands on Burberry’s adorable and exclusive Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection by clicking here.

Hero image credit: Courtesy Official Website Burberry

Featured image credit: Courtesy Official Website Burberry