Drake’s NOCTA drops Nike Hot Step Terra in new colourways

After releasing the highly anticipated album Her Loss with 21 Savage, Drake spearheads his fashion drops with Nike. In late 2020, Drake and Nike announced their first collaborative label, NOCTA, inspired by the street style of London, Toronto and Paris.

Since then, Drizzy has teased sneakers, which have always been a hit with the fans. If you are a NOCTA fan, you would know that the sneakers always had a neutral territory. However, now, Drake is adding some soft colours to his upcoming collection.

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Terra will don “Champagne” and “Purple” colourways

The first pair is named the “Champagne”, which arrives in a titular shade. The kicks have leather uppers and mesh tongues. While the metallic gold hits also pop up over the Swooshes, the NOCTA branding rest inside the tongue bubbles. The second comes in a dusted lavender hue. Finally, the bottoms have a darker shade of purple to complement their entire composition.

The sneakers come with glow-in-the-dark 3M accents

The Nike Hot Step sneaker has a bulky design similar to the Air Max 97. It has an exposed Air bubble in the heel, metallic Swooshes at the toe cap and reflective piping across the perforated leather upper. In addition, both sneakers come with glow-in-the-dark 3M accents. It’s a re-imagination of the Nike Air Terra and resembles shoes you’d find on basketball courts. The sporty look of the shoe should not come as a surprise, considering Drake’s association with Nike’s Air Jordan division.

NOCTA’s release was one of the most teased out in recent memory. First, we saw shots of Drake in a white and chrome pair. Then, the actor was also spotted in a never-before-seen black and orange sneaker. Drake and Nike had previously released the sneakers in Triple White and Triple Black colourways. However, we love them in the new colourways.

Do you find yourself interested in coping? Both pairs are available exclusively on NOCTA for USD 180 each.

(Hero and feature image credits: nocta.com)