Who Is Gucci’s New Creative Director Sabato De Sarno?

By: Sanika Achrekar, Jan 30 2023 4:15 pm

Gucci has found Alessandro Michele’s successor. Sabato de Sarno will join the Italian fashion house as its creative director and unveil his first collection at the Milan Fashion Week in September.

Michele, who stepped down from his role as Gucci’s creative director after seven years, was known for redefining the brand’s aesthetic, adding gender-fluid silhouettes and taking a maximalist approach.

Taking over his new role, De Sarno will lead the House’s Design Studio reporting to Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, with the responsibility of defining and expressing the label’s creative vision across the womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections.

“I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the house’s new creative director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury experience,” said Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri.

Who is Gucci’s new creative director Sabato de Sarno?

An Italian raised in Naples, De Sarno’s past stints include Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2009, the designer joined Valentino and paved his way upward to become the label’s fashion director. At Dolce & Gabbana, de Sarno was looking after women’s knitwear. During his impressive tenure at Velntino, he worked closely with Pier Paolo Piccioli and looked after the label’s ready-to-wear collections for both men and women.

On the announcement of his milestone appointment, De Sarno explained in a statement that he is honoured to take on the role of Creative Director at Gucci. “I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage that has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in over the years. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand,” he adds.

Gucci’s upcoming womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection, which will be previewed next month in Milan, is being designed by the in-house team. De Sarno’s debut collection will be the Spring/Summer 2024 collection in September.

What will be the aim of the brand?

Like its competitors, Gucci’s goal is to become and stay a timeless luxury brand. To that effect, its recent campaign for Jackie 1961 has established the brand’s products as classic pieces worth investing in, as reported by The New York Times.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Gucci)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Who is the Creative Director of Gucci?

Answer: Sabato De Sarno has been appointed as the new Creative Director of Gucci.

Question: Who is Sabato De Sarno?

Answer: Sabato De Sarno is appointed as Gucci's new creative director. His past stints include Prada, Dolce and Gabbana and Valentino.

Question: Who is the last heir of Gucci?

Answer: Maurizio Gucci was the last Gucci heir to run the luxury Italian fashion house.

fashion Gucci Sabato De Sarno
written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
