The Hermès Leather Airpods Pro Case Is A Godsend For Luxury Lovers

You can now listen to your music in style.

I don’t have a pair of AirPods, but if I did, you bet I’d transport it around in style. If you like to give your ‘Pods the luxury treatment too, then may I suggest this Hermès case I found online, going for a casual USD 930?

Available in five fancy-sounding colourways, including Gold, Bleu Navy, Bleu Lin, Vert Criquet and Mauve Sylvestre, the Hermès AirPods Pro case is made of Swift calfskin and crafted entirely in France. The thinness of the leather allows for wireless charging and the case has a pairing button marked by the hot-stamped Clou de Selle. An adjustable strap that gives it different styling options — you can wear it as a necklace, a crossbody or a bag accessory.

Formerly known as Gulliver leather, Hermès’ trademark Swift calfskin has a fine grain, making it incredibly soft to touch with the ability to reflect light. While beautiful, this specific type of leather needs a little TLC, the instructions for which you can find on the brand website.









If your partner’s love language is receiving gifts, the Hermès AirPods Pro case comes delivered in an orange box tied with a Bolduc ribbon — fancy! You can also include a card with a personalised message at checkout, if that’s your thing.

The Hermès AirPods Pro case is retailing at USD 930 here.

