The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet: Indian Celebrities Who Dominated This Year’s Event

Natasha Poonawalla, known for her bold fashion choices, made a statement at the Met Gala 2023 with her unique and avant-garde outfit. Her custom Schiaparelli gown was a head-turner, featuring long, pointy edges that framed her face and added a futuristic vibe. The all-silver dress was inspired by the latest Schiaparelli Haute Couture collection, and it showcased Poonawalla’s love for dramatic fashion. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail, which added an extra edge to the outfit. Overall, her outfit was a perfect blend of high fashion , boldness, and individuality, making her stand out from the crowd.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, the Indian businesswoman and socialite, made a stunning statement on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in her custom Prabal Gurung ensemble. The luxurious black one-shoulder gown was adorned with intricate hand-embellished crystal and pearl detailing on the border, and a long silk chiffon train in the same colour. Isha’s impeccable sense of style was on full display as she accessorised her glamorous outfit with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a stunning necklace and earrings. She also carried a unique Chanel doll bag designed by none other than Karl Lagerfeld himself, which added an extra touch of elegance to her overall look.

