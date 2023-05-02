The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet: Indian Celebrities Who Dominated This Year’s Event

Indian celebrities made a bold fashion statement at the MET Gala 2023, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. The event’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” inspired celebs like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla to showcase their unique ensembles. Let’s take a closer look at Met Gala 2023 red carpet
Indian celebs bring their A-Game to fashion’s biggest night out
The fashion world was abuzz with excitement as the much-awaited MET Gala 2023 finally came to fruition. The theme of the event, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” paid tribute to the legendary fashion designer’s immense impact on the industry. The star-studded event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City saw an array of fashion and entertainment icons taking to the red carpet in their most avant-garde ensembles. From striking silhouettes to bold embellishments, the guests pulled out all the stops to pay homage to Lagerfeld’s legacy in the most creative and imaginative ways possible.
Let’s delve deeper into the mesmerising outlines of their silhouettes.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra made quite the fashion statement at the Met Gala 2023 with her Maison Valentino ensemble. The all-black strapless dress hugged her curves perfectly and boasted a bow, while the daring thigh-high slit added a touch of glamour and sexiness. She paired the dress with stunning white leather gloves that contrasted beautifully with the black faille cape draped over her shoulders. The cape was adorned with white bows at the sleeves, giving it a whimsical touch. To complete the look, Priyanka added some sparkle with a selection of Bulgari jewels, including a necklace, and earrings that accentuated her elegant and sophisticated style. Her overall ensemble was a perfect mix of classic Hollywood glamour and contemporary edge, showcasing her impeccable taste and fashion sense.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt made a stunning Met Gala debut and turned heads with her exquisite ensemble that was nothing short of a fashion statement. She opted for a custom Prabal Gurung gown that showcased her sartorial flair and fashion-forward sense. The all-white ensemble was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s bridal look for Chanel’s 1992 fall/winter collection, and it perfectly captured Bhatt’s dreamy yet modern style. The gown featured intricate pearl embroidery that added an extra layer of sophistication and elegance to the outfit. Additionally, Bhatt’s edgy white fingerless glove was a subtle nod to Lagerfeld’s personal style and made a bold statement on the red carpet. Overall, her outfit was a perfect blend of contemporary and classic styles, and it’s no surprise that Bhatt received heaps of praise for her Met Gala appearance.
Natasha Poonawalla
Natasha Poonawalla, known for her bold fashion choices, made a statement at the Met Gala 2023 with her unique and avant-garde outfit. Her custom Schiaparelli gown was a head-turner, featuring long, pointy edges that framed her face and added a futuristic vibe. The all-silver dress was inspired by the latest Schiaparelli Haute Couture collection, and it showcased Poonawalla’s love for dramatic fashion. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail, which added an extra edge to the outfit. Overall, her outfit was a perfect blend of high fashion, boldness, and individuality, making her stand out from the crowd.
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani, the Indian businesswoman and socialite, made a stunning statement on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in her custom Prabal Gurung ensemble. The luxurious black one-shoulder gown was adorned with intricate hand-embellished crystal and pearl detailing on the border, and a long silk chiffon train in the same colour. Isha’s impeccable sense of style was on full display as she accessorised her glamorous outfit with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a stunning necklace and earrings. She also carried a unique Chanel doll bag designed by none other than Karl Lagerfeld himself, which added an extra touch of elegance to her overall look.
