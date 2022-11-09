10 Classy Two-Stone Ring Ideas Inspired By Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring

Machine Gun Kelly put a ring on it! The rapper didn’t want to propose to Megan Fox with something mundane. Instead, he proposed to her with a two-stone engagement ring to commemorate their one-of-a-kind love. Here’s all you need to know.
Everything About Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring
After more than a year of dating, the Born with Horns artist, 31, proposed to Fox. While Megan Fox posted a video of Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Barker) proposing to the actor on Instagram, Kelly was the one to reveal the stunning engagement ring. Kelly worked with famous jeweller Stephen Webster to create the ring. It’s meaningful because he chose a two-stone ring with her birthstone, an emerald, and his birthstone, a diamond. They’re interwoven together with double twisting bands “that draws together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he said.
In an interview with Vogue, MGK said, “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings.”
“When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.” He designed it that way because he believes ‘love is pain’.
“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote. “I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022″
Webster tells Vogue that Baker’s romanticism struck him. “He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. He fed me lots of material in an almost lyrical form. I used this to create the two rings which become one. I used magnets embedded in the gold to attract the two rings together when worn as one. Possibly the most romantic story I have had to work with.”
Shop The Rings Inspired By Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring
From Emily Ratajkowski’s dual-diamonds on a yellow gold band to Solange Knowles’s two bezel-set stones, non-traditional rings have become a popular trend in recent times. See it, like it, want it — and shop the coolest two-stone rings similar to Megan Fox’s engagement ring.
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.
Although this is not an exact replica of Megan’s engagement ring, the hue is quite similar. This stunning bespoke diamond oval and emerald two stone ring from Jemma Wynne is made of 18K yellow gold and has 3cts of Diamond Oval and 3cts of Emerald Rectangle.
INR 1285296
If you’re willing to dig a bit deeper into your wallet, this ring from Grace Lee should be on your radar. It’s a one-of-a-kind double pear engagement ring with a 14-carat gold 1.3mm tube band.
INR 7250
Swarovski’s millennia open ring is a masterclass in balance and proportion, with an open band expertly crafted to hold two trilliant cut clear crystals at each end. This ring’s versatility assures that your beau will fall in love with it.
INR 1342365
It is a lovely ring with three-stone emerald and diamond ring set in yellow gold. It’s a wonderful engagement ring choice, the ideal way to express one’s love for another!
INR 13181685
This handcrafted 18 karat gold ring with emerald and trapezoid cut diamonds from Bon Levy is perfect for an elegant and minimalist look. It’s a timeless design and you can never go wrong with an engagement ring like this.
This is another great choice if you love the way the yellow and colourless gems look together! Although the colour and shape of the stones are different from Fox’s, the asymmetry is beautiful.
INR 944245
The Halo Emerald Link ring from Shay is a unique design with a curb-like band that illuminates the beautiful emerald set in the middle. The emerald is surrounded by baguette and pyramid diamonds in this heirloom engagement ring and will draw all eyeballs.
INR 150350
If you don’t love the two-stone, two-colour diamond pear-cut style, but still dig the asymmetrical look and green gem, this is a great option.
INR 1217864
Carbon & Hyde’s Twin Ring features two large pear shape stones wrapped in pave diamonds. The perfect ring if your beau doesn’t like coloured gems.
INR 884481
The Emerald Diamond Trace Pavé Ring is crafted of polished 18 karat gold, showcasing a fluid line of diamonds that delicately dances around the finger with a floating 1.6ct pear cut emerald. If your partner like pear-shaped stones and prefers to keep things simple and elegant, this is a gorgeous engagement ring option.
All Images credits: Brands