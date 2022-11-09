10 Classy Two-Stone Ring Ideas Inspired By Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring

Machine Gun Kelly put a ring on it! The rapper didn’t want to propose to Megan Fox with something mundane. Instead, he proposed to her with a two-stone engagement ring to commemorate their one-of-a-kind love. Here’s all you need to know.

Everything About Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring

After more than a year of dating, the Born with Horns artist, 31, proposed to Fox. While Megan Fox posted a video of Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Barker) proposing to the actor on Instagram, Kelly was the one to reveal the stunning engagement ring. Kelly worked with famous jeweller Stephen Webster to create the ring. It’s meaningful because he chose a two-stone ring with her birthstone, an emerald, and his birthstone, a diamond. They’re interwoven together with double twisting bands “that draws together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he said.

In an interview with Vogue, MGK said, “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings.”

“When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.” He designed it that way because he believes ‘love is pain’.

“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote. “I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022″

Webster tells Vogue that Baker’s romanticism struck him. “He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. He fed me lots of material in an almost lyrical form. I used this to create the two rings which become one. I used magnets embedded in the gold to attract the two rings together when worn as one. Possibly the most romantic story I have had to work with.”

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.