Milan Fashion Week 2023: From Gucci To Prada, Everything We Saw At The Men’s Fall/Winter Season

Milan Fashion Week is starting off the year in the correct way by setting the trends for fashion. The fashion extravaganza started on January 13 and will continue till January 17.

This year, the menswear Fall/Winter 2023 lineup saw young designers as well as heritage fashion houses bringing a new take on Italian style and defining key trends that will be big this year. The men’s fashion week opened with the much-awaited Gucci show, following the departure of its Creative Director Alessandro Michele in November 2022, Fendi’s play with silhouettes and accessories, Marco de Vincenzo’s debut menswear collection at Etro, and many others.

Designers showcasing at the 2023 Men’s Milan Fashion Week

Gucci

Gucci opened the Milan Fashion Week with its first show post-Michele’s departure from the Italian fashion house. The collection was designed by the in-house team and started a fresh chapter for the maison. The models walked down the runway in roomy silhouettes, jumpsuits, oversized tailoring and light layering, and the colour palette comprised subtle tones such as grey, khaki, white, yellows, purple and light blue.

Prada

At Prada’s men’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway, creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented the collection titled ‘Let’s Talk About Clothes’. The collection is an ode to the ’60s with a heavy focus on boxy tailoring as well as pieces such as suede jackets and bomber jackets. In accessories, the collection features micro bags, tote bags and chunky boots

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani’s latest Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway was inspired by aviation. Dubbed ‘A Basketful of Summer’, the collection has multiple aviation references and includes key pieces such as suits, belted jumpsuits, trench coats, cashmere sweaters, sheer shirts and jackets, and puffer jackets. In accessories, the models were styled in satin lapels, neckerchiefs, leather gloves as well as tote bags and backpacks.

Fendi

At the Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway, the highlight was the bags – baguette shaped-bags stood out throughout the show. The focal point of the collection was knitwear – variations of shearling jackets, knit caps, see-through jumpers, ribbed knits as well as bags of all sorts served as statement pieces.

JW Anderson

By the looks of it, JW Anderson had one of the most interesting shows at the 2023 Men’s Milan Fashion Week. The model strutted down the runway carrying pillows, wearing frog sandals, tanned leather long jackets, graphic-printed knit underwear, fluffy long dress tops, as well as pop-coloured boots.

MSGM

For Fall/Winter 2023, the creative director Massimo Giorgetti took a different direction that was inspired by an imaginary fashion-forward university. The show opened with men walking in autographed varsity jackets, joggers, berets, colourful gym tracks as well as V-neck sweaters, cardigans, neckties, crossbody bags and huge backpacks.

DSquared2

DSquared2 creative directors Dean and Dan Caten took a maximalist take on the Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection. From colourful cowboy boots, flannels, fringe-detailing and leather coats to graphic denims, the collection was heavily inspired by Western rodeo. Other items such as embossed coats, sweaters, collared shirts, matching black leather sets and tank tops with graphic statements were also a part of the showcase.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Instagram/Gucci, Fendi and MSGM)