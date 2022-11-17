Gotta Catch ‘Em All! Pokémon And Puma Have Collaborated For A New Sneaker Line!

Recently, news broke that our favourite hero from Pallet Town, Ash Ketchum, has finally won the Pokémon Championship after 25 years. For many of us, hearing about Ash’s victory felt like a personal win, given our nostalgic attachment to the show.

He’s done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

Well, if you are still feeling that nostalgic attachment, and if you happen to be a sneakerhead as well, then we’ve got some really exciting news for you. Pokémon has collaborated with Puma to launch a exclusive collection.

What Is The Puma Pokémon Collection About?

Pokémon themed sneakers aren’t the only thing you’ll find in this collection. The brand is also offering T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, and caps as part of this exciting collection.

The collection, which dropped on November 12th, features sneakers designed around some of the most popular Pokémon from Generation 1’s Kanto region. These include the starter Pokémon Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, as well as Pokémon mascot Pikachu. There is also a really cool pair of purple sneakers designed around the ghost Pokémon Gengar.

The colours for the sneakers are based on the Pokémon they are designed around. So naturally, for the Fire type Pokémon Charmander, the sneakers are orange. The Squirtle sneaker are blue, the Bulbasaur ones are green, and the Pikachu ones are a bright shade of yellow.

What Is Pokémon?

An abbreviation for Pocket Monsters, Pokémon is a series of RPG video games developed by Nintendo and Game Freak. The first Pokémon games were launched in 1996 for the Game Boy Color. Since then, countless Pokémon games have been released, with the latest games – Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – coming out in a couple of days. The Pokémon franchise also includes a popular animated series, trading cards, action figures, and toys.

Check Out The Collection Here