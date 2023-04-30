Priyanka Chopra At The Met Gala: Earlier Outfits And What We Can Expect In 2023

Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala appearances are legendary, and she always manages to turn heads and up the style quotient. Here’s a quick rundown of her Met Gala ensembles.

Being one of the world’s largest red carpet events, the Met Gala provides a tremendous worldwide platform for both the celebrities who attend and the designers who dress them, so each look takes hours of meticulous preparation.

Every year, Priyanka Chopra is one of the guests invited to attend the prestigious event. Actress, philanthropist, singer, beauty pageant winner – is there anything that the stunning and multi-talented Priyanka Chopra cannot do? Her style is a mix of two parts quirky and one part haute couture, yet no matter what she chooses to wear, she always looks flawless.

When Priyanka steps onto a red carpet, all eyes are drawn to her. From glamorous evening gowns to slinky sequin dresses, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress always makes a statement on fashion’s biggest evenings, whether it’s at the Met Gala or other events.

Below, we take a look back at Priyanka Chopra’s iconic Met Gala ensembles.

Met Gala 2017

Who could forget Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala ensemble from 2017, when she walked the red carpet for the first time with her then-future husband Nick Jonas? We’ve never met a trench coat we didn’t like, but this take on the garment is out of this world. With this Ralph Lauren trench dress, she made an unexpected fashion statement at the Gala. The slight cleavage, bunched sleeves, and leggy slit all add to an edgy yet sophisticated Met Gala ensemble.

Met Gala 2018

She looks almost otherworldly in her 2018 Met Gala gown. The actress attended the Gala in a custom Ralph Lauren outfit. Velvet isn’t a normal spring fabric, but neither is much about the Met or Chopra. Her rich burgundy cape is breathtaking on its own, but her Cleopatra-esque shawl and headpiece stole the show.

Met Gala 2019

Priyanka got the memo for the Met Gala’s ‘Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme. She attended the Gala in an extravagant Dior Couture gown that took 1500 hours to make, which had a unique combination of mesh and sheer with a thigh-high slit. It had the perfect amount of sparkle and a shiny bindi, as well as a feathery silver and pastel gown and a matching feathery flowing cloak.

Met Gala 2023 theme: What to expect from Priyanka Chopra this year

This year’s Met Gala theme will be ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ which the Met’s curator, Andrew Bolton, explained will not be a basic retrospective, but rather pay tribute to his life’s work in a unique way.

It’s impossible to predict how the designers and celebrities would interpret the theme; some will take the references literally, while others will be more subtle. However, being one of the most well-known and adored fashion designers of all time, we can anticipate this to be an emotional one for many on the red carpet, who will be commemorating a friend and colleague in Lagerfeld.

Wearing a vintage piece from one of the houses he created for, like from Chloé, Chanel, Fendi, Jean Patou, or even anything from his time working under Pierre Balmain, is a clear way to pay homage to the iconic designer.

In recent years, there has been a rising trend for vintage on the Met Gala red carpet. And this Met Gala theme sounds extremely appropriate for a vintage moment. As a result, we can certainly anticipate many of the guests, including our desi girl Priyanka Chopra, to wear something from Lagerfeld’s archive.

Wearing vintage, however, may not be an option for everyone, and many designers will no doubt want to pay tribute to Lagerfeld in their own way, putting their own perspective on what he is most known for. The Met Gala, after all, is primarily about celebrating fashion design. There might be re-interpretations of some of Lagerfeld’s most renowned creations, as well as tributes to some of his more controversial moments, or possibly to his own personal style.

All Images credits: Getty Images

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India