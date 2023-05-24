Song Joong Ki Is Louis Vuitton’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki has joined the Louis Vuitton family as the brand’s newest house ambassador. The actor, who’s all set to make his Cannes Film Festival debut this year, joins the likes of J-Hope and NewJeans’ Hyein as the brand’s South Korean representative.

Song Joong Ki has long captivated fans’ hearts with his impeccable taste in fashion. Therefore, it is no surprise that luxury frontrunners like Louis Vuitton are partnering with him. The actor’s upcoming campaigns with the French luxury house will surely be a treat for all fashion aficionados!

In the first visuals from Song Joong Ki’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the actor is seen sporting a printed co-ord set with LV motifs running all over it. In addition, the look is elevated with a long white overcoat, which screams perfection.

Song Joong Ki has always been a fashion icon in the truest sense, rocking everything from casual jeans and tee to dapper suits as well as colourful hanbok.

What’s on Song Joong Ki’s work front?

Song Joong Ki’s one of the most influential celebrities in the South Korean entertainment space, who recently bagged the fourth spot in Forbes’ 2023 list of most powerful Korean celebrities. Whether it’s his acting chops in Descendants of the Sun, The Battleship Island as well as Arthdal Chronicles or his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, Song Joong Ki is always grabbing headlines.

The actor is making his grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Song Joong Ki, along with the cast of the noir film Hopeless, will grace its screening at the Debussy Theatre. Directed by Kim Chang Hoon, Hopeless will hit theatres later this year.

Korean celebrities who are house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton

Apart from Song Joong Ki, the luxury fashion house also picked BTS’ J-hope as its house ambassador. Lauding his “upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction,” the brand shared editorial photos of the K-pop icon dressed in quirky ensembles from their Fall/Winter 2023 collection. These included Louis Vuitton’s signature monogrammed print jacket, a cloud grey varsity jacket as well as a streetwear-inspired denim hoodie.

LV also tapped NewJeans member Hyein as its brand ambassador in December 2022.

South Korean celebrities are surely ruling the luxury brand space and how!

(Hero and feature image credit: Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong