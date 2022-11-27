Stylish Laptop Bags For Men That Are Also Durable!

Be it an office wear accessory or a casual bag to carry along when meeting friends, a laptop bag can come in handy anytime. This calls for the best laptop bags for men that will not only help you store your device safely during travels but will also make you look chic and stylish.

Gone are the days of bulky laptops that came with heavy adapters which required carrying them in a suitably large bag. Today’s laptops are sleek and can easily fit into stylish laptop bags specially curated for men.

How to choose the best laptop bags for men?

Device compatibility

From mini laptops to those with bigger screens, the market is brimming with a wide range of laptops of different sizes. As such, it is important to choose a laptop bag that is compatible with your device.

A laptop bag that fits a 15.6-inch laptop is usually the best option to go for. Such a bag for men provides ample space to accommodate your laptop along with its charger, mouse, mouse pad and other accessories. The bag can be ideal for the same-sized or smaller laptops that you may purchase later.

Space for other essentials

An essential feature when looking for a functional laptop bag is enough space to carry other items besides the laptop and its charger. Ensure the bag has zippers and compartments. There should be space to accommodate a notebook, a lunchbox, a phone and a couple of files, among other things as well.

An excellent choice with this feature would be the Wenger Reload 14 Inch Laptop Backpack (Buy it for Rs 5,140 on Amazon). It comes with a dedicated laptop section, tablet pouch and other compartments.

Water resistance

Keep your laptop safe during the rainy season with a laptop bag that is water-resistant. Remember, most laptop bags are water-resistant but not waterproof. This means your bag will prevent water from seeping inside for some time. However, exposure to rain for a long time will ultimately let the water inside.

Straps and handles

The best laptop bags come with a main handle and detachable shoulder straps. While the main handles are suitable for short commutes, the shoulder strap ensures comfort during longer ones. You must also check for durability and padding in the straps and handles of your laptop bag that enhances comfort.

Check out some of the best-looking work and laptop bags for men

(Main image: Courtesy nappy/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Andrew Nee/Pexels)