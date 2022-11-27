Home > Style > Fashion > Stylish Laptop Bags For Men That Are Also Durable!
Stylish Laptop Bags For Men That Are Also Durable!
Stylish Laptop Bags For Men That Are Also Durable!

Nov 27 2022

Be it an office wear accessory or a casual bag to carry along when meeting friends, a laptop bag can come in handy anytime. This calls for the best laptop bags for men that will not only help you store your device safely during travels but will also make you look chic and stylish.

Gone are the days of bulky laptops that came with heavy adapters which required carrying them in a suitably large bag. Today’s laptops are sleek and can easily fit into stylish laptop bags specially curated for men.

How to choose the best laptop bags for men?

Device compatibility

From mini laptops to those with bigger screens, the market is brimming with a wide range of laptops of different sizes. As such, it is important to choose a laptop bag that is compatible with your device.

A laptop bag that fits a 15.6-inch laptop is usually the best option to go for. Such a bag for men provides ample space to accommodate your laptop along with its charger, mouse, mouse pad and other accessories. The bag can be ideal for the same-sized or smaller laptops that you may purchase later.

Space for other essentials

An essential feature when looking for a functional laptop bag is enough space to carry other items besides the laptop and its charger. Ensure the bag has zippers and compartments. There should be space to accommodate a notebook, a lunchbox, a phone and a couple of files, among other things as well.

An excellent choice with this feature would be the Wenger Reload 14 Inch Laptop Backpack (Buy it for Rs 5,140 on Amazon). It comes with a dedicated laptop section, tablet pouch and other compartments.

Water resistance

Keep your laptop safe during the rainy season with a laptop bag that is water-resistant. Remember, most laptop bags are water-resistant but not waterproof. This means your bag will prevent water from seeping inside for some time. However, exposure to rain for a long time will ultimately let the water inside.

Straps and handles

The best laptop bags come with a main handle and detachable shoulder straps. While the main handles are suitable for short commutes, the shoulder strap ensures comfort during longer ones. You must also check for durability and padding in the straps and handles of your laptop bag that enhances comfort.

Check out some of the best-looking work and laptop bags for men

Aldo Zip Closure Messenger Bag

Rs 10999

A stylish and durable laptop bag, the Aldo Zip Closure Messenger Bag can easily accommodate a 15-inch laptop along with other accessories. It has three compartments, allowing you to carry your phone and notebook, among other items. The black colour gives it a minimal yet classy look and can be easily cleaned by simply wiping the dust off.

Wenger Reload 14 Inch Laptop Backpack

Rs 5140

If you carry a lot of stuff along with your laptop, then this laptop backpack by Wenger is for you. One of the most durable laptop bags, it has a total capacity of 11 litres. It has a 14-inch laptop compartment and a dedicated pocket for a tablet. With an essential organiser, the laptop bag features multiple compartments and zippers to store all your essentials. The bag also has an airflow back panel and comfortable straps.

Armani Exchange All-Over Logo Print Laptop Backpack with Zip Closure & Front Pocket

Rs 19999

This laptop backpack is not just functional but also fashionable. It comes with a minimalistic exterior and multiple compartments to store your laptop and other accessories safely. The shoulder straps are durable and comfortable, perfect for long commutes.

Tumi Navy Alpha Bravo Medium Academy Laptop Bag

Rs 46000

The Tumi Alpha Bravo features modern and sophisticated styling with several compartments, making it the perfect laptop bag for people who are on the go. With a dedicated section for a 15-inch laptop and an additional tablet pocket, the bag also comes with exterior zippers for quick access to essential items and detachable shoulder straps.

Samsonite Sefton 18-Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack

Rs 12000

The Samsonite Sefton laptop backpack is specifically curated for frequent travellers. It features an ergonomic design and has a capacity of 18 litres. The bag can easily accommodate a laptop measuring 15.6 inches. It offers a front pocket, a dedicated laptop compartment and comfortable padded shoulder straps that can be adjusted as per need.

Ogio Black Pindot Renegade Legacy Medium Briefcase

Rs 2799

A simple and sturdy laptop bag, the Ogio Renegade Legacy Medium Briefcase offers a dedicated laptop section of 15 inches along with a padded tablet divider. The shoulder straps are durable while providing the utmost comfort to the user. It also features an exterior zipper for safe storage of your essential items.

Hidesign Textured Laptop Bag

Rs 14195

Hidesign is one of the most loved brands that never fails to deliver unmatched luxury and functionality. This textured laptop bag is made of genuine leather and can fit in a 15-inch laptop with ease. It features a sturdy main handle and shoulder straps. The bag also comes with multiple compartments for your accessories.

Coach Charcoal Medium Signature Canvas Gotham Laptop Folio

Rs 34650

An elegantly designed piece, Coach claims this laptop bag to be as distinct as the namesake city Gotham because of its unique style. It features multifunctional inner pockets with zip closure and can accommodate a 13-inch laptop. It is made of leather and offers detachable shoulder straps along with the main handle.

Lapis Bard Belgravia Black Ashton Laptop Brief

Rs 23850

Made of the finest Italian leather, this laptop bag by Lapis Bard features feather-soft silk interiors that will cushion your laptop safely. It can hold a 13- or 14-inch laptop along with necessary accessories. It also offers a unique addition, a spring hook to hold your keys.

Da Milano Laptop Backpack with Detachable Strap

Rs 16909

Made of genuine leather, Da Milano brings to you a classic laptop bag designed to complete your formal look. Its ergonomically created compartments can hold a laptop of 14 inches along with other essentials.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How to make laptop bags last longer?

Answer: Keeping your laptop bag away from dust and water are two primary ways to make it last longer.

Question: Are all laptop bags waterproof?

Answer: No, all laptop bags aren't waterproof. However, most of them are water resistant. This means they won't get damaged with minor water spillage and can prevent rainwater from entering the bag during drizzles as well.

Question: Are shoulder laptop bags better than laptop handbags?

Answer: Shoulder laptop bags and laptop handbags are equally good. While laptop handbags are great for carrying during short commutes, using a shoulder laptop bag is more convenient during long journeys.

Question: Where to avail the best deals on laptop bags for men?

Answer: Amazon, AJIO and Tata Cliq Luxury are some of the best places to avail great deals on laptop bags for men.

