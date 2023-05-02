13 Best Dressed Men We Saw At The 2023 Met Gala

Every year, the fashion world eagerly awaits the extravagant and star-studded Met Gala. Often dubbed the ‘Oscars of Fashion’, the gala is renowned for its ability to push boundaries and redefine fashion norms. While the event has usually been synonymous with jaw-dropping looks from the women in attendance (we are still obsessing over Blake Lively’s stunning Statue of Liberty-inspired look from last year), the men have also started upping their fashion game lately. In recent years, many men took their Met Gala looks to the next level and featured in the best-dressed category, revolutionising red-carpet attire in the process. From daring androgynous (Ezra Miller comes to mind) ensembles to intricate couture creations, the Met Gala has truly become a playground for male fashion enthusiasts and spectators alike. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was an ode to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, it paid tribute to Chanel’s former creative director with celebrities taking inspiration from Lagerfeld’s vast archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his eponymous brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) At the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, Hollywood heartthrobs, music icons and directors didn’t shy away from taking the opportunity to make a bold statement through their choice of attire, showcasing their individuality and embracing the spirit of the theme. For example, Bad Bunny and designer Simon Jacquemus paid tribute to the late designer by wearing a backless suit, which was part of an old Chanel campaign. While some were considered hits, others truly missed the mark. Cue Jared Leto who wore a mascot costume of Lagerfeld’s pet cat Choupette and it really was a…choice. But we digress. Let’s take a look at the most stunning menswear ensembles at the 2023 Met Gala. Best-dressed men at the 2023 Met Gala

Roger Federer

Roger Federer, one of the co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala, hit the red carpet in a head-to-toe black tie suit by Dior. He completed his look with a shiny new Rolex.

Pedro Pascal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal showed up on the red carpet in an all-red look by Valentino, which started off with a red shirt and black shorts. An oversized red coat along with a pair of black lace-up boots finished his classy look.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny went for a backless oversized white suit by Jacquemus. The best part of the entire look was the cape of white roses that elevated his ensemble to another level.

Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang knows how to ace the monochrome look, something he proved once again with an all-black ensemble by Louis Vuitton and accessories by Cartier.

Cai Xukun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

Cai Xukun wore a sequin-embellished black jacket, which was paired with an embellished tie and layered with multiple chains. A truly stellar look.

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi wore a long grey coat with white trousers by Prabal Gurung. As an ode to Lagerfeld, the outfit was enhanced with layers of pearl necklaces that definitely suited the theme of the gala.

Usher

For the 2023 Met Gala, Usher wore an oversized blazer and trousers by Bianca Saunders. The singer went on to accessorise the look with gloves, sunglasses, embellished brooches and shoes.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry gave the best possible ode to the late designer through his signature style. Henry went for a Karl Lagerfeld custom satin suit, which was paired with multiple layers of pearl and chain necklaces. Here, the iconic element of the ensemble was the layered frilled cape (sort of!) jacket that brought depth to the look.

Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8DbpyCDwSC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2023

Robert Pattinson opted for a navy blue suit and a combination of a half skirt and trousers by Dior. The actor also made sure he accessorised properly with brooches and embellished dress shoes.

Olivier Rousteing

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing referenced Lagerfeld by wearing a tweed jacket and flared trousers along with layers of pearl necklaces. To make his look even better, he carried a statement tote with the words ‘Karl, Who?’ written on it. This iconic bag was once carried by Lagerfeld himself.

Simu Liu

Simu Liu was spotted in a black Versace suit. What made the Marvel star’s ensemble stand out from the crowd were the shiny black gloves.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is known for pulling off all sorts of red-carpet looks. For the 2023 Met Gala, the rapper went for a look by Gucci and wore a suit, shirt and tie. Instead of wearing trousers, he wore jeans and a skirt over them and teamed them up with multiple Gucci belts.

Maluma

Maluma stunned in a grey vest and trousers by Boss. He layered his outfit with a plain white fringe scarf and black sunglasses.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Jacquemus and Prabal Gurung )