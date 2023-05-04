Tommy Hilfiger And Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Collaborate With Awake NY For Capsule Collection

Tommy Hilfiger has joined hands with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and New York streetwear brand Awake NY to collaboratively design and launch the Tommy x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 x Awake NY collection and campaign.

Set to debut on May 4, just before the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, this capsule collection blends the street-style expertise of Awake NY’s founder Angelo Baque with Hilfiger’s iconic preppy style. The result is a diverse capsule collection influenced by motorsport, catering to individuals of all genders.

More about the Tommy Hilfiger x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team x Awake NY collection

The Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 Awake NY collection offers a selection of seven styles that are designed to be inclusive for all genders and draw inspiration from both the world of racing and the vibrant aesthetics of the streets of New York City.

The collection embraces an Americana theme, featuring timeless pieces such as a classic baseball jersey and a t-shirt paying homage to the Miami Grand Prix which will be available in colours like diva pink, electric blue lemonade and black. Throughout the collection, you can spot the logos of Tommy Hilfiger, Awake NY and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team splashed across long-sleeve shirts, polo shirts, baseball jerseys and rugby shirts.

The t-shirts and baseball jerseys boast the racing numbers of the drivers like Lewis Hamilton‘s 44 and George Russell’s 63. Additionally, as a special tribute by Awake NY to Tommy Hilfiger, you’ll also spot the number 85 – the year the brand was launched. While the colour palette for most of the collection will feature Hilfiger’s signature red, white and blue shades, the Mercedes-AMG F1 pieces will have the team’s signature black and white shades with hints of vibrant volt green.

Speaking about the collaboration, Tommy Hilfiger explains that he has been an F1 fan since his childhood and that his brand has been breaking conventions in its partnerships with sports since the ’90s. “With this collaboration, we wanted to continue to innovate with both design and an inclusive spirit to create a bold new perspective for the next generation of race-goers,” he adds.

The Tommy Hilfiger x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team x Awake NY campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger)

The capsule collection’s campaign portrays the personal journeys of seven-time champion and F1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton and Grand Prix winner George Russell. The campaign, which was captured by photographer Adrienne Raquel and videographer Anthony Prince Leslie, also includes appearances by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Reserve Driver Mick Schumacher, Hilfiger himself and the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.

Where can you buy this collection?

The Tommy Hilfiger x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team x Awake NY collection will be available from May 4 at Tommy.com, shop-us.mercedesamgf1.com, select Tommy Hilfiger stores and at the upcoming Grand Prix weekends.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Tommy Hilfiger)