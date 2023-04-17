Verdy Drops Exclusive Capsule Collection At Coachella 2023

Japan’s leading graphic artist, Verdy, was selected as an artist-in-residence for the world’s largest music festival, Coachella 2023, which began on 14 April.

The brain behind popular Japanese labels such as Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth, Verdy has been stirring the streetwear fashion scene for quite some time now. With his exclusive capsule collection that dropped at the Coachella 2023 venue — Empire Polo Club in California, the artist is sure to leave a mark at the desert festival.

About the exclusive capsule for Coachella 2023

Coachella first hinted about its upcoming collaboration with Verdy with a huge billboard on Sunset BLVD.

The official announcement for the same was made on 11 April. Both Verdy and Coachella posted a picture of the billboard on Instagram with the caption, “Keep your eyes open for Japanese graphic artist Verdy. This year’s artist in residence’s exclusive capsule collection for Coachella 2023 is debuting on-site this weekend in the desert.”

The official news followed a teaser video that was dropped announcing the arrival of a Record Safari pop-up at Coachella that sold over 25,000 new and used records. The highlight of the pop-up being rare vinyls such as Frank Ocean’s Blonde Black Friday Edition.

About Coachella 2023

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will be held over two weekends, 14 to 16 April and 21 to 23 April in California.

Headlining the event are South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, the sensational Bad Bunny and American singer-rapper Frank Ocean. Indian pop artist Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani musician Ali Sethi are set to perform at the event too.

Additionally, this year’s exciting line-up has 50 of the biggest music artists belonging to varied genres. It includes Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Björk, Kaytranada, Rosalía, The Kid LAROI, Kali Uchis, A Boogie, Dominic Fike, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Becky G, Metro Boomin, 070 Shake, Flo Milli, MUNA, YUNGBLUD, Doechii, Remi Wolf, BENEE, Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, Jackson Wang, Latto, Willow, Rae Sremmurd, Fousheé, Sasha Alex Sloan, The Linda Lindas, Ethel Cain, Shenseea, EARTHGANG and UMI.

