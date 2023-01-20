Live Stream Dior’s Men Winter 2023-2024 Fashion Show, Straight From Paris

Livestream Dior Men Winter 2023 on Friday, 20 January 2023 at 7:30 PM (India time) / 3 PM (Paris time).

On 20 January 2023, Dior is showing its latest menswear ensemble during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 collection follows a string of impeccable showcases by the Maison — including one in Cairo, Egypt; with the Great Pyramids of Giza as the show’s backdrop. One can only wonder what Kim Jones has planned for the upcoming show.

This Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 show will be attended by the Maison’s newest global brand ambassador, Jimin of K-pop superstar group BTS. The artist departed for Paris dressed in pieces from the Fall 23 Dior Tears Capsule collection. That includes an olive-grained calfskin Mini Gallop Bag, blouson, and blue Tennis Sneakers. Jimin recently featured in fellow K-Pop star Taeyang’s comeback song, Vibe.

