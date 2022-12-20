Home > Style > Fashion > How To Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2023 Show Live
How To Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2023 Show Live
Style

How To Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2023 Show Live

By: Melissa Foong, Dec 20 2022 8:06 am

Watch the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer Men’s 2023 collection as it comes down the runway.

Out of respect for Virgil Abloh’s passing in November last year, the French luxury fashion house has yet to name a successor. All eyes will be on Louis Vuitton as they reveal their highly anticipated Spring Summer 2023 collection.

Join the crowd as we witness a new era in the men’s universe as the Maison unveils their Men’s Spring Summer 2023 collection live from Paris on 23 June at 8:30pm (Hong Kong time).

Style

Nike Just Dropped The Late Virgil Abloh’s First All-Original Designs

By Tania Tarafdar, Nov 21

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

The show will be expanding on the idea of the magnified playground which was first introduced in Paris in June. Symbols reminiscent of the playground can be found throughout like origami paper planes, building block beading, modeling clay textures, cartoon prints, and sandbox tool embellishments.

Style

Louis Vuitton And Yayoi Kusama Are Reuniting After 10 Years, New Collab Out In January 2023

By Manas Sen Gupta, Dec 01
Travel

Louis Vuitton To Open Its First Luxury Hotel In Paris

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 17

According to Louis Vuitton’s official page, “Under the premise that toys are tools for the imagination, the collection reflects the transition from childlike naïveté to grown-up refinement. Elevating childhood symbols through the Maison’s savoir-faire, oversized and shrunken silhouettes play with the idea of a wardrobe yet to be grown-into or already outgrown.”

For the stage, a massive sculpted sandscape sets the theme for the fashion show, following a giant racetrack, where a vast sandbox aims to represent childlike imagination.

Hero and Feature Image credits: Louis Vuitton 

fashion fashion show Louis Vuitton Paris Virgil Abloh
written by.

Melissa Foong
Writer
Born and raised in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Melissa is a writer that hopes to offer a fresh female perspective on the world of men's luxury fashion. When she's not busy chasing deadlines, you can find her tucked in a blanket rereading her favourite series of fantasy novels, Harry Potter.
Wellness Brad Pitt jim beam
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman