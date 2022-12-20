How To Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2023 Show Live

Watch the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer Men’s 2023 collection as it comes down the runway.

Out of respect for Virgil Abloh’s passing in November last year, the French luxury fashion house has yet to name a successor. All eyes will be on Louis Vuitton as they reveal their highly anticipated Spring Summer 2023 collection.

Join the crowd as we witness a new era in the men’s universe as the Maison unveils their Men’s Spring Summer 2023 collection live from Paris on 23 June at 8:30pm (Hong Kong time).

The show will be expanding on the idea of the magnified playground which was first introduced in Paris in June. Symbols reminiscent of the playground can be found throughout like origami paper planes, building block beading, modeling clay textures, cartoon prints, and sandbox tool embellishments.

According to Louis Vuitton’s official page, “Under the premise that toys are tools for the imagination, the collection reflects the transition from childlike naïveté to grown-up refinement. Elevating childhood symbols through the Maison’s savoir-faire, oversized and shrunken silhouettes play with the idea of a wardrobe yet to be grown-into or already outgrown.”

For the stage, a massive sculpted sandscape sets the theme for the fashion show, following a giant racetrack, where a vast sandbox aims to represent childlike imagination.

Hero and Feature Image credits: Louis Vuitton