Best Colognes For Men: 10 Best Scents To Try Out In 2023

It’s often said that the fragrance a person wears plays an important role in how they are perceived by others. Wearing the correct scent can often be the difference between leaving a good impression and a lasting one. Not to mention, whether it is going out for an occasion or heading to work, every man should have his signature scent.
With men becoming a lot more conscious about their grooming and self-care, the demand for men’s grooming products has shot up, including men’s skincare products and fragrances.
Manasa Garemella, Co-Founder of Kindlife, a platform that curates a variety of men’s grooming products, explains, “Perfumes become an essential part of being not just for women but also for men where fragrances form a central component of their self-care regimen. Men are actively seeking out high-quality fragrances and kinder alternatives, such as cruelty-free and toxin-free options. On kindlife, we have seen an accelerated demand for men’s deodorants and fragrances like those from 2BKynd, a 0% aluminium deodorant spray, and Carlton London, which are toxin-free and skin friendly at their core and help elevate men’s grooming regimen.”
So, the question arises, what colognes should men be opting for in 2023? Especially since searching for the best colognes can be quite a task.
Colognes of 2023: Picking the best scent for yourself
Choosing a cologne for men can be a bit overwhelming given the vast number of options available in the market. To help you streamline the process a bit, here are a few tips to keep in mind.
The first, and perhaps most essential, is to know about the notes being used in a cologne. Typically, colognes have top, middle and base notes. Top notes form the initial scent that you smell when you apply the fragrance, while middle and base notes are the deeper, longer-lasting scents. Citrus, woody, spicy, floral and oriental are some of the most popular notes used in the formulation of a cologne. Understanding these can help you narrow down your choices based on your preferences.
Secondly, it’s important to choose a fragrance that suits the occasion as well as your personality. For example, a light, fresh scent would be ideal for daytime wear, while a stronger, spicier fragrance would be better suited for a night out. Lastly, always sample a fragrance on your skin before buying it. Your personal skin’s natural oils can alter the way a fragrance smells, so it’s essential to see how it reacts with your skin chemistry. While this may not be an option when you’re shopping online, you should be mindful of this when you’re shopping in person.
From Versace to Giorgio Armani, 10 best colognes for men to try out this year
INR 6100
Launched in 2021, the Eros Eau De Toilette is a popular men’s fragrance from Versace with a distinctly bold and sensual scent. Named after Eros, the Greek god of love, the cologne is inspired by the concept of attraction. It features a blend of fresh and spicy notes, including mint oil, green apple, Italian lemon, tonka bean and vanilla. Overall, the Versace Eros Eau De Toilette is a powerful and masculine fragrance with a unique combination of fresh and spicy notes that make it a versatile scent.
INR 4700
Quite popular since its launch in 1996, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua Di Gio Eau De Toilette is a classic men’s fragrance that was created by Spanish perfumer Alberto Morillas. The cologne is inspired by the fresh and vibrant scent of the Mediterranean Sea and is meant to evoke the feeling of a day spent on the beach. Featuring a blend of citrus, floral and woody notes, including bergamot, neroli, jasmine, rosemary, patchouli and cedarwood, the result is a refreshing and masculine scent that is perfect for everyday wear.
Acqua Di Gio has become a classic scent in men’s fragrances and is a great choice for anyone who wants a fresh, clean scent that is not overpowering. It is versatile enough to be worn in both casual and formal settings and is a great choice for men of all ages. As with any fragrance, it’s important to test it on your skin to ensure it works well with your body chemistry.
INR 4150
First launched in 1988, Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette is one of the most popular colognes designed for men. The fragrance features a blend of fresh and aromatic notes, including mint, lavender, coriander, rosemary, sandalwood, jasmine, oakmoss and geranium. The result is a crisp and clean scent that is ideal for daytime wear, especially during the summer months. If you are looking for a fresh, clean fragrance that is perfect for everyday wear, this cologne is just for you.
INR 4550
Coach introduced Coach Man Eau De Toilette in 2017. The scent is characterised by its blend of spicy and woody notes, including green Nashi pear, bergamot, coriander, cardamom, geranium, suede and vetiver. The result is a sophisticated and masculine fragrance that is perfect for both day and evening wear. The cologne comes in a sleek bottle that reflects the brand’s signature style and is available in a range of sizes to suit different preferences. It is a versatile fragrance that can be worn by men of all ages, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a classic scent that is modern and fresh.
INR 5500
Gucci by Gucci Eau de Toilette for Him is a popular men’s fragrance that captures the essence of the Italian fashion house. The cologne features a blend of woody and spicy notes, including bergamot, cypress, tobacco and patchouli. It is a warm and sensual scent that is perfect for evening wear and special occasions. As this sophisticated and refined fragrance is well-suited for men who appreciate luxury and elegance, it’s a great choice for anyone who wants a cologne that is classic yet modern.
INR 1260
United Colors of Benetton’s United Dreams Dream Big For Men Eau De Toilette is popular for its fresh and vibrant notes, including mandarin orange, grapefruit, lemon, mint and ginger. The heart notes of the fragrance boast a blend of cedar, sage and lavender, while the base notes are comprised of patchouli, moss and amber. A dynamic and invigorating fragrance that is perfect for those who want to feel confident and motivated throughout the day, its sleek bottle also makes it a stylish addition to your perfume collection. If you are new to colognes, this one is a great choice, especially if you’re on a budget.
INR 4150
Hugo Boss Man Eau de Toilette is one of those classic fragrances for men that never go out of fashion. This cologne features a blend of fresh and spicy notes, including lavender, sage, bergamot and cedarwood. A masculine and sophisticated scent that is perfect for daytime wear and casual occasions, it is well-suited for men of all ages. It is a great choice for anyone who is looking for a fragrance with a fresh and clean scent that is not too overpowering.
INR 7000
Love woody scents? Hermès’ Terre d’Hermès Eau De Toilette comes with a blend of earthy, woody and citrus notes. Specifically, it features top notes of orange and grapefruit, middle notes of pepper and pelargonium and base notes of cedar, vetiver and benzoin. This cologne is a complex and sophisticated fragrance that is both fresh and masculine and comes in a minimalist bottle that reflects the brand’s signature style. It has also become a classic in the world of men’s fragrances and is favoured by many due to its unique blend of notes. A great option for anyone looking for a scent that is refined, masculine, and timeless, it’s available in a range of sizes for you to choose from.
INR 4300
Calvin Klein’s CK Be for Men Eau de Toilette is a unisex fragrance that is a modern classic. You’d probably see this Calvin Klein bottle in most men’s collections. The fragrance features a blend of fresh and floral notes, including bergamot, lavender, juniper and musk, making it a light and refreshing scent. In the heart of the composition lie notes of jasmine, orchid, freesia and magnolia with a fresh hint of peach while the base notes include cedar, amber, musk, sandal and vanilla.
INR 7200
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette is a modern and sophisticated scent. The fragrance features a blend of fresh and woody notes, including bergamot, ginger, sage, violet leaf, cedarwood and ambergris. The result is a fresh and clean scent that is perfect for everyday wear and casual occasions. As this is also a versatile fragrance, it is well-suited for men of all ages.
